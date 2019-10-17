College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Oregon, Florida

The 2019 college football season is half over for most teams. Now, the Week 8 college football schedule brings a number of games that could have conference title, bowl and even College Football Playoff implications. The No. 25 Washington Huskies will host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks on Saturday in a game Washington needs a win to have any shot of chasing down Oregon in the Pac-12 North. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and Oregon is a three-point road favorite in the latest Week 8 college football odds. At a field goal, it's one of the tightest college football lines of the week. Meanwhile, No. 7 Penn State will host No. 17 Michigan for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff with both teams still alive in the Big Ten East title race. Penn State is favored by nine in that game, according to the current college football spreads. Before you make any college football predictions, be sure to see the Week 8 college football picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the Week 8 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 12 Oregon (-3) covers on the road against No. 25 Washington.

Since losing its season opener to Auburn, Oregon has been on a roll. The Ducks have won five straight games, all by double-digits. They're 3-1 against the spread against FBS competition during that stretch as well and are coming off a dominant 45-3 win over Colorado last week. It was a complete effort, as the offense piled up points and the defense picked off Colorado quarterback Steven Montez four times.

The model predicts that Oregon holds Washington quarterback Jacob Eason to just 185 yards passing, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws for almost 250 as the Ducks cover in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 8 college football predictions from the model: Florida rebounds from its loss at LSU last week and covers as a 5.5-point favorite at South Carolina.

The Gators went to the Swamp and couldn't slow down Joe Burrow and LSU in the second half, earning their first loss of the season in the process. However, Florida has proven that it's taken a step towards the upper-echelon of the SEC this season with wins over Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and Miami (FL) at a neutral field.

Florida's defense has been opportunistic all season, forcing 15 turnovers in a four-game span against Kentucky, Tennessee, Towson and Auburn. The Gators have 27 sacks as a team this season and have only allowed 4.6 yards per play to teams not named LSU this year. On Saturday, they'll go up against a South Carolina offense that has only averaged 20.3 points per game in conference play, which is why the model says Florida covers in well over 50 percent of simulations The under (48) also hits well over 70 percent of the time.

Louisiana at Arkansas State (+6.5, 68)

UCLA at Stanford (-3.5, 49.5)

Marshall at Florida Atlantic (-5.5, 59)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+28, 49.5)

UNLV at Fresno State (-15, 53)

Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.) (-18, 45)

Clemson at Louisville (+24, 61)

Purdue at Iowa (-17.5, 48.5)

Wisconsin at Illinois (+31, 51)

West Virginia at Oklahoma (-33.5, 63)

Auburn at Arkansas (+19.5, 55.5)

Iowa State at Texas Tech (+7, 55.5)

Oregon State at California (-11, 52)

TCU at Kansas State (+3.5, 44)

Duke at Virginia (-3, 45)

Oregon at Washington (+3, 49.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+18.5, 61.5)

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (+3.5, 57)

Baylor at Oklahoma State (-4, 68.5)

Missouri at Vanderbilt (+21, 56)

Arizona State at Utah (-14, 45)

Kentucky at Georgia (-25, 46.5)

Kansas at Texas (-21, 62.5)

Florida State at Wake Forest (-2, 68.5)

Texas A&M at Ole Miss (+6.5, 55.5)

Michigan at Penn State (-9, 47)

Tennessee at Alabama (-34.5, 61)