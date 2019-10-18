College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Oregon, Kentucky

While teams like Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma are getting most of the College Football Playoff buzz, the Week 8 college football odds show several defining tests for other teams trying to get in the mix. No. 18 Baylor is 6-0, but is going off as a four-point underdog on the road against Oklahoma State. Herm Edwards and No. 17 Arizona State, meanwhile, are 5-1, but listed as two-touchdown underdogs against No. 13 Utah, another one-loss team looking to stay in the hunt. At 14 points, it's one of the largest college football spreads of the week involving a ranked team. And one-loss No. 16 Michigan is a nine-point road underdog against undefeated No. 7 Penn State, according to the latest Week 8 college football spreads. If you're trying to figure out which college football lines are way off this week, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It'll help you lock in optimal Week 8 college football picks.

One of the Week 8 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 12 Oregon (-3) covers on the road against No. 25 Washington.

Since losing its season opener to Auburn, Oregon has been on a roll. The Ducks have won five straight games, all by double-digits. They're 3-1 against the spread against FBS competition during that stretch as well and are coming off a dominant 45-3 win over Colorado last week. It was a complete effort, as the offense piled up points and the defense picked off Colorado quarterback Steven Montez four times.

The model predicts that Oregon holds Washington quarterback Jacob Eason to just 185 yards passing, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws for almost 250 as the Ducks cover in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 8 college football predictions from the model: Kentucky (+25) stays within the spread against No. 10 Georgia between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.

The Wildcats come into this matchup full of confidence after knocking off Arkansas last week. Amazingly, they did it with a receiver at quarterback, as Lynn Bowden Jr. took the direct snaps in place of injured quarterback Sawyer Smith (shoulder) and accounted for three touchdowns. Smith is progressing and could return this week, but Kentucky could also stick with Bowden, creating plenty of tough questions for Georgia, a team coming off a stunning loss to South Carolina, in game planning this week.

The model believes the multiple looks Kentucky could show will be enough to keep this game more competitive than oddsmakers believe. The Wildcats cover in almost 70 percent of simulations, while the over (46.5) hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

