College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Oregon, Oklahoma State

There are 12 remaining undefeated teams in college football, seven of which are atop the polls heading into Week 8: Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Penn State. The other four are much farther down, as No. 14 Boise State, No. 18 Baylor, No. 19 SMU, No. 20 Minnesota and No. 24 Appalachian State are going to need plenty of help to have a chance at the four-team College Football Playoff. Should the Tide, Tigers, or Buckeyes be among your top college football picks this week? Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite on the road against Oklahoma State, according to the latest college football odds. Meanwhile, SMU is laying a touchdown against Temple, while Minnesota is favored by 28.5 at Rutgers, one of the largest college football lines of the week. Boise State, meanwhile, is idle. College football spreads will continue to move as kickoffs approach in a very busy week on the 2019 college football schedule. Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks, listen to the latest college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 8 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 8 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 12 Oregon (-3.5) covers on the road against No. 25 Washington.

Since losing its season opener to Auburn, Oregon has been on a roll. The Ducks have won five straight games, all by double-digits. They're 3-1 against the spread against FBS competition during that stretch as well and are coming off a dominant 45-3 win over Colorado last week. It was a complete effort, as the offense piled up points and the defense picked off Colorado quarterback Steven Montez four times.

The model predicts that Oregon holds Washington quarterback Jacob Eason to just 185 yards passing, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws for almost 250 as the Ducks cover in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 8 college football predictions from the model: Oklahoma State covers as a 3.5-point home favorite on Saturday when it hosts undefeated Baylor.

Eager to rebound from a 45-35 loss to Texas Tech, Oklahoma State comes into Saturday's matchup with one of the most prolific offenses in the country. Quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown for 1,333 yards and 10 touchdowns, while running back Chuba Hubbard has rushed for an FBS-best 1,094 yards. His 13 TDs are one off the 14 by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. No 18 Baylor has won five straight, but the last two are relative cupcakes, downing Rice 21-13 and Texas-San Antonio 63-14.

The model projects Sanders to pass for over 280 yards, Hubbard to rush for over 160, and the Cowboys to cover the spread 63 percent of the time. The model is also backing Oklahoma State at -193 on the money line.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 8, including the monster Big Ten showdown between No. 16 Michigan and No. 7 Penn State, and is calling for a national title contender to go down hard this week. You need to see its college football picks before locking in any of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And which national title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 8 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.

South Alabama at Troy (-15)

Louisiana at Arkansas State (+6)

UCLA at Stanford (-6.5)

Marshall at Florida Atlantic (-5.5)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+27.5)

UNLV at Fresno State (-14)

Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.) (-19)

Clemson at Louisville (+23)

Purdue at Iowa (-17)

Wisconsin at Illinois (+29)

West Virginia at Oklahoma (-33.5)

Auburn at Arkansas (+18.5)

Iowa State at Texas Tech (+6)

Oregon State at California (-11)

TCU at Kansas State (+2.5)

Duke at Virginia (-3.5)

Oregon at Washington (+2.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+19)

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (+3.5)

Baylor at Oklahoma State (-3.5)

Missouri at Vanderbilt (+21.5)

Arizona State at Utah (-13.5)

Kentucky at Georgia (-24.5)

Kansas at Texas (-23)

Florida State at Wake Forest (-2.5)

Texas A&M at Ole Miss (+5.5)

Michigan at Penn State (-7.5)

Tennessee at Alabama (-34.5)