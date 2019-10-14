College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Oregon, West Virginia

The initial Week 8 college football odds have been released and they list several top national title contenders as huge favorites. Top-ranked Alabama is going off as a 34.5-point favorite against Tennessee, while No. 3 Clemson is laying 23 points, according to the latest Week 8 college football spreads, at Louisville. No. 2 LSU, fresh off a huge win over Florida, is a 19-point favorite in an SEC on CBS battle against Mississippi State. But as South Carolina showed in its massive upset against then-No. 3 Georgia over the past weekend, there are no sure things in college football. So before studying college football lines and locking in any Week 8 college football picks of your own, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model over at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, its Week 8 college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 8 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 12 Oregon (-3.5) covers on the road against No. 25 Washington.

Since losing its season opener to Auburn, Oregon has been on an absolute roll. The Ducks have won five straight games, all by double-digits. They're 3-1 against the spread when facing FBS competition during that stretch as well. They're coming off a dominant 45-3 win over Colorado last week. It was a complete effort as the offense piled up points and the defense picked Colorado quarterback Steven Montez off four times.

The model predicts that Oregon holds Washington quarterback Jacob Eason to just 185 yards of passing, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws for almost 250 as the Ducks get the cover in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 8 college football predictions from the model: West Virginia (+33.5) stays within the spread at No. 5 Oklahoma. The Sooners got the big win against Texas last week, but didn't cover. And this is a possible letdown spot after that rivalry win. The model projects that WVU keeps Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts under 300 yards of passing and stays within the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations.

South Alabama at Troy (-15)

Louisiana at Arkansas State (+6)

UCLA at Stanford (-6.5)

Marshall at Florida Atlantic (-5.5)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+27.5)

UNLV at Fresno State (-14)

Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.) (-19)

Clemson at Louisville (+23)

Purdue at Iowa (-17)

Wisconsin at Illinois (+29)

West Virginia at Oklahoma (-33.5)

Auburn at Arkansas (+18.5)

Iowa State at Texas Tech (+6)

Oregon State at California (-11)

TCU at Kansas State (+2.5)

Duke at Virginia (-3.5)

Oregon at Washington (+2.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+19)

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (+3.5)

Baylor at Oklahoma State (-3.5)

Missouri at Vanderbilt (+21.5)

Arizona State at Utah (-13.5)

Kentucky at Georgia (-24.5)

Kansas at Texas (-23)

Florida State at Wake Forest (-2.5)

Texas A&M at Ole Miss (+5.5)

Michigan at Penn State (-7.5)

Tennessee at Alabama (-34.5)