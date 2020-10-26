The Week 9 college football schedule is highlighted by a must-see Big Ten battle between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 18 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Week 9 college football odds from William Hill list the Buckeyes as 13-point favorites, up three-points from the opening line. Ohio State has been a strong team for bettors to target in conference play since the Buckeyes have gone 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games versus Big Ten opponents. Penn State, meanwhile, is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games at home.

That's just one of many games to consider for your Week 9 college football bets. Which college football lines have the most value this week? Before making any Week 9 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 29-19 on top-rated picks through eight weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $450 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 9 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 9 college football predictions

One of the top Week 9 college football picks the model is recommending: Iowa (-2.5) wins and covers at home against Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are coming off a disappointing 24-20 loss against Purdue in their season-opener.

Despite their season opening setback, the Hawkeyes will be confident they can secure their first victory of the season on Saturday. That's because Iowa has been sensational at home, winning seven of its last eight games at Kinnick Stadium.

Northwestern, meanwhile, has struggled mightily in conference play over the years. In fact, the Wildcats are just 2-9 in their last 11 games against Big Ten opponents. In addition, the Hawkeyes recorded a 20-0 shutout over Northwestern a season ago. The simulations show Iowa's defense holding Northwestern to just 13 points on Saturday, resulting in the Hawkeyes covering the spread well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 9 college football predictions from the model: No. 8 Texas A&M covers at home as the Aggies take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (+10.5).

Arkansas has been one of college football's most surprising stories early this season. The Razorbacks snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak earlier this season against Mississippi State and have won two of their last three games overall. However, Arkansas will face a stiff test on the road on Saturday against the eighth-ranked Aggies.

Texas A&M is 11-2 in its last 13 home games, while Arkansas is just 1-10 in its last 11 games on the road. The Aggies are also a perfect 8-0 in their last eight matchups against the Razorbacks. The model is calling for Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond to throw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Isaiah Spiller rushes for over 100 yards as the Aggies cover the spread in over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 9 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in Week 9, and it is also predicting a major upset in the Big 12. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And which Big 12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 9 college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 9 college football odds (via William Hill)

Thursday, Oct. 29

South Alabama at Georgia Southern (-6)

Friday, Oct. 30

East Carolina at Tulsa (-18)

Marshall at FIU (+23)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Michigan State at Michigan (-25)

Wake Forest at Syracuse (+11)

North Carolina at Virginia (+6.5)

UTSA at FAU (-6.5)

Kansas State at West Virginia (-3)

Boston College at Clemson (-31)

Virginia Tech at Louisville (+3)

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (+19.5)

Charlotte at Duke (-10.5)

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (+3.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+13)

Memphis at Cincinnati (-6.5)

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (+14.5)

Purdue at Illinois (+7)

Navy at SMU (-14.5)

Northwestern at Iowa (-2.5)

Texas at Oklahoma State (-3)

Wisconsin at Nebraska (+10)

Temple at Tulane (-2.5)

Louisiana at Texas State (+16.5)

Troy at Arkansas State (-3.5)

TCU at Baylor (+3)

UCF at Houston (+3)

Iowa State at Kansas (+28.5)

San Diego State at Utah State (+7.5)

Western Kentucky at BYU (-28.5)

North Texas at UTEP (+4.5)

Boise State at Air Force (+12.5)

Nevada at UNLV (+12)

Rice at Southern Miss (-3)

LSU at Auburn (+2)

UAB at Louisiana Tech (+9.5)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+18)

Appalachian State at UL-Monroe (+31.5)

Mississippi State at Alabama (-32)

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-10.5)