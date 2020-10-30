The Ohio State Buckeyes got their season off to a fast start with an impressive 52-17 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Saturday. The Buckeyes were led by quarterback Justin Fields, who threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 54 yards and an additional score. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson also had a strong showing in Ohio State's victory, catching seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. The third-ranked Buckeyes will look to start the season 2-0 when they take on the No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Top Week 9 college football predictions

One of the top Week 9 college football picks the model is recommending: Iowa (-2.5) wins and covers at home against Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are coming off a disappointing 24-20 loss against Purdue in their season-opener.

Despite their season-opening setback, the Hawkeyes will be confident they can secure their first victory of the season on Saturday. That's because Iowa has been sensational at home, winning seven of its last eight games at Kinnick Stadium.

Northwestern, meanwhile, has struggled mightily in conference play over the years. In fact, the Wildcats are just 2-9 in their last 11 games against Big Ten opponents. In addition, the Hawkeyes recorded a 20-0 shutout over Northwestern a season ago. The simulations show Iowa's defense holding Northwestern to just 13 points on Saturday, resulting in the Hawkeyes covering the spread well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 9 college football predictions from the model: Texas Tech (+14.5) covers at home against No. 24 Oklahoma in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Red Raiders are coming off an impressive 34-27 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers last Saturday.

Texas Tech used a dynamic rushing attack to upset the Mountaineers, rushing for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson has been the catalyst for Texas Tech's offense this season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns.

And while Oklahoma has won eight consecutive matchups between these programs, the Sooners have struggled to cover the spread. In fact, Oklahoma is 5-10 against the spread in its last 15 games overall. In addition, the Sooners are just 1-5 against the number in their last six games on the road against Texas Tech. The model is calling for Texas Tech to score 34 points on Saturday against an Oklahoma defense that has given up 37 or more points in three of its last four games, resulting in the Red Raiders covering the spread in over 60 percent of simulations.

Week 9 college football odds (via William Hill)

Friday, Oct. 30

East Carolina at Tulsa (-18)

Minnesota at Maryland (+20)

Hawaii at Wyoming (+1.5)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Michigan State at Michigan (-25)

Wake Forest at Syracuse (+11)

North Carolina at Virginia (+6.5)

UTSA at FAU (-6.5)

Kansas State at West Virginia (-3)

Boston College at Clemson (-24)

Virginia Tech at Louisville (+3.5)

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (+19.5)

Charlotte at Duke (-10.5)

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (+3.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+13)

Memphis at Cincinnati (-6.5)

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (+14.5)

Purdue at Illinois (+7)

Navy at SMU (-14.5)

Northwestern at Iowa (-2.5)

Texas at Oklahoma State (-3)

Temple at Tulane (-2.5)

Louisiana at Texas State (+16.5)

Troy at Arkansas State (-3.5)

TCU at Baylor (+3)

UCF at Houston (+3)

Iowa State at Kansas (+28.5)

San Diego State at Utah State (+7.5)

Western Kentucky at BYU (-28.5)

North Texas at UTEP (+4.5)

Boise State at Air Force (+12.5)

Nevada at UNLV (+12)

Rice at Southern Miss (-3)

LSU at Auburn (+2)

UAB at Louisiana Tech (+9.5)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+18)

Appalachian State at UL-Monroe (+31.5)

Mississippi State at Alabama (-31)

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-10.5)