The Big Ten joined the 2020 college football season last week and promptly upended the college football rankings, as Indiana upset Penn State and Rutgers upset Michigan State. Those losses make Michigan State's road test against No. 13 Michigan at noon ET and No. 18 Penn State's home game against No. 3 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET even more important as those teams look to bounce back quickly from their poor start.

Michigan is a 25-point favorite at home against Michigan State, while Ohio State is giving Penn State 12 points in the Week 9 college football odds from William Hill. Should you target those college football lines or others in your Week 9 college football bets? Before making any Week 9 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 9 from William Hill.

Top Week 9 college football predictions

One of the top Week 9 college football picks the model is recommending: Iowa (-2.5) wins and covers at home against Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are coming off a disappointing 24-20 loss against Purdue in their season-opener.

Despite their season-opening setback, the Hawkeyes will be confident they can secure their first victory of the season on Saturday. That's because Iowa has been sensational at home, winning seven of its last eight games at Kinnick Stadium.

Northwestern, meanwhile, has struggled mightily in conference play over the years. In fact, the Wildcats are just 2-9 in their last 11 games against Big Ten opponents. In addition, the Hawkeyes recorded a 20-0 shutout over Northwestern a season ago. The simulations show Iowa's defense holding Northwestern to just 13 points on Saturday, resulting in the Hawkeyes covering the spread well over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 9 college football predictions from the model: Virginia Tech covers as a 3.5-point road favorite against Louisville. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Hokies are looking to bounce back from a surprising loss to Wake Forest last week. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 223 yards and a score and also led the team with 98 rushing yards. But he also threw three interceptions, an issue he'll need to clean up in this matchup.

Louisville snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a win over Florida State, but the model has taken into account that this is a tough matchup for the Cardinals. Louisville is giving up 187.3 yards per game on the ground and Virginia Tech has one of the ACC's best backs in Khalil Herbert, who has rushed for 656 yards and five touchdowns in five games. The simulations show Herbert rushing for over 100 yards and a score as the Hokies cover almost 70 percent of the time.

How to make Week 9 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in Week 9, and it is also predicting a major upset in the Big 12.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And which Big 12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest Week 9 college football odds below.

Week 9 college football odds (via William Hill)

Thursday, Oct. 29

South Alabama at Georgia Southern (-6)

Colorado State at Fresno State (+1.5)

Friday, Oct. 30

East Carolina at Tulsa (-18)

Minnesota at Maryland (+20)

Hawaii at Wyoming (+1.5)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Michigan State at Michigan (-25)

Wake Forest at Syracuse (+11)

North Carolina at Virginia (+6.5)

UTSA at FAU (-6.5)

Kansas State at West Virginia (-3)

Boston College at Clemson (-31)

Virginia Tech at Louisville (+3.5)

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (+19.5)

Charlotte at Duke (-10.5)

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (+3.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+13)

Memphis at Cincinnati (-6.5)

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (+14.5)

Purdue at Illinois (+7)

Navy at SMU (-14.5)

Northwestern at Iowa (-2.5)

Texas at Oklahoma State (-3)

Temple at Tulane (-2.5)

Louisiana at Texas State (+16.5)

Troy at Arkansas State (-3.5)

TCU at Baylor (+3)

UCF at Houston (+3)

Iowa State at Kansas (+28.5)

San Diego State at Utah State (+7.5)

Western Kentucky at BYU (-28.5)

North Texas at UTEP (+4.5)

Boise State at Air Force (+12.5)

Nevada at UNLV (+12)

Rice at Southern Miss (-3)

LSU at Auburn (+2)

UAB at Louisiana Tech (+9.5)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+18)

Appalachian State at UL-Monroe (+31.5)

Mississippi State at Alabama (-32)

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-10.5)