College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 9: Advanced computer model loving Penn State, Stanford

The 2019 college football schedule is essentially halfway gone and there's a familiar name at the top of the AP Top 25, the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and Penn State are all unbeaten college football powerhouses and will be eager to move up with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa battling an ankle injury that required surgery. No. 2 LSU faces the toughest test of the weekend as it takes on No. 9 Auburn. LSU is favored by 10.5 at home with the total at 58.5 in the latest Week 9 college football odds. Meanwhile, No. 3 Ohio State has a big challenge of its own as 14.5-point favorites at home against No. 13 Wisconsin, one of the largest college football lines of the week in the Big Ten. Before you make any Week 9 college football picks, listen to the college football predictions and projected scores from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you navigate a tricky college football odds board this week.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin in one of the largest upsets of the entire season in Week 8. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

One of the Week 9 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 6 Penn State (-6.5) covers on the road against Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions picked up a huge 28-21 win over Michigan last week, keeping them undefeated and in the mix for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff bid. They'll have to keep style points in mind, however, with five other undefeated teams currently sitting in front of them. Michigan State, meanwhile, is just 2-5 against the spread and ranks 12th in the Big Ten in total offense. The model projects that the Spartans muster just 11 points, while Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws for well over 200 yards as the Nittany Lions cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 9 college football predictions from the model: Stanford covers handily in a pick'em against Arizona at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Stanford Stadium.

David Shaw is looking to deliver a ninth bowl appearance in nine tries since he took over the program from Jim Harbaugh in 2011, but the season has gotten off to a rocky start. The Cardinal are 3-4 and coming off a disappointing loss to UCLA last week, but they were down to third-string quarterback Jack West with Davis Mills (calf) and K.J. Costello (thumb) out.

However, Stanford has covered against Arizona in four of the last five meetings between the two programs. An Arizona defense allowing over 470 yards per game and 6.2 yards per play might be just what Stanford's struggling offense needs for a boost of confidence. The Wildcats' defense has given up at least 415 yards of total offense in every game this season and Stanford is hoping to have Mills or Costello (or both) back this weekend.

That's why the model has the Cardinal covering in well over 60 percent of simulations. Meanwhile, the over (52.5) has all the value since it hits 50 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 9, including the monster SEC showdown between No. 2 LSU and No. 9 Auburn. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You need to see its college football picks before locking in any of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And which line is Vegas way off on? Check out the latest Week 9 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.

