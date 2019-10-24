College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 9: Proven computer model loving Penn State, Maryland

Wisconsin's 24-23 upset loss to Illinois last Saturday might have eliminated the Badgers from the College Football Playoff picture, but also made it tougher for a second Big Ten team to make it to the semis. Now ranked No. 13, Wisconsin visits No. 3 Ohio State at noon ET on Saturday, and should the Badgers knock off the Buckeyes, it will make it difficult for the College Football Playoff committee to choose either team. Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite, according to the latest college football odds for Week 9. Meanwhile, undefeated Penn State travels to Michigan State on Saturday and plays at Ohio State next month. Penn State is favored by 6.5 against the Spartans, one of the tightest college football lines of the week involving a ranked team. Other ranked Big Ten teams in action on Saturday include No. 20 Iowa at Northwestern, Maryland at No. 17 Minnesota and No. 19 Michigan hosting No 8 Notre Dame. College football odds will continue to shift as kickoffs approach. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks for these matchup or others, see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin in one of the largest upsets of the entire season in Week 8. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

One of the Week 9 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 6 Penn State (-6.5) covers on the road against Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions picked up a huge 28-21 win over Michigan last week, keeping them undefeated and in the mix for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff bid. They'll have to keep style points in mind, however, with five other undefeated teams currently sitting in front of them. Michigan State, meanwhile, is just 2-5 against the spread and ranks 12th in the Big Ten in total offense. The model projects that the Spartans muster just 11 points, while Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws for well over 200 yards as the Nittany Lions cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 9 college football predictions from the model: Maryland (+16.5) covers as a road underdog Saturday when the Terrapins travel to play No. 17 Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium.

Maryland faces a tough task against the undefeated Gophers, but enters Saturday's game with a potent offense that racks up 431 yards and scores 35.6 points per game. Running back Javon Leake has rushed for 499 yards on 59 carries and seven touchdowns as part of a balanced Terrapin ground attack that gains 207.1 yards per game. Maryland has talent, having whipped then-No. 21 Syracuse 63-20 in Week 2, and could put it all together again in the Twin Cities this weekend.

The model projects Maryland's defense, which allows only 126.1 rushing yards per game, to force two Minnesota turnovers, while quarterback Josh Jackson will throw for over 150 yards and a score. It also projects that the Terrapins cover the spread 65 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 9, including the monster SEC showdown between No. 2 LSU and No. 9 Auburn. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You need to see its college football picks before locking in any of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And which line is Vegas way off on? Check out the latest Week 9 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four seasons.

SMU at Houston (+13.5, 65.5)

USC at Colorado (+13.5, 64)

Illinois at Purdue (-9.5, 59)

Mississippi State at Texas A&M (-10.5, 50.5)

Iowa at Northwestern (+10, 37)

Miami (Fla.) at Pittsburgh (-5.5, 43.5)

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-14.5, 49.5)

Penn State at Michigan State (+6.5, 43.5)

Oklahoma State at Iowa State (-10.5, 63.5)

Texas at TCU (+1.5, 58.5)

Virginia at Louisville (+3.5, 52)

Auburn at LSU (-10.5, 58.5)

Maryland at Minnesota (-16.5, 58)

Duke at North Carolina (-3.5, 53.5)

South Carolina at Tennessee (+4.5, 47.5)

Arkansas at Alabama (-31.5, 55.5)

Texas Tech at Kansas (+4, 64.5)

Boston College at Clemson (-34, 59)

Missouri at Kentucky (+10.5, 45)

Notre Dame at Michigan (PK, 52)

Arizona State at UCLA (+3.5, 55.5)

California at Utah (-21.5, 37)

Washington State at Oregon (-14, 64.5)