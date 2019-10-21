College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 9: Proven computer model loving Penn State, Virginia

Week 9 should bring even more clarity to the College Football Playoff picture as contenders face tough challenges. The latest Week 9 college football odds show No. 3 Ohio State going off as a 14-point favorite against No. 13 Wisconsin, a team led by Heisman contender Jonathan Taylor that is still very dangerous despite slipping up against Illinois. No. 8 Notre Dame is a 1.5-point road underdog to a Michigan squad that pushed Penn State to the brink last week. That game features one of the tightest college football spreads of the week. And while they're still listed as 33-point favorites against Arkansas, according to the the latest Week 9 college football odds, No. 1 Alabama will have to play at least one full game without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he injured his ankle against Tennessee on Saturday. With lines constantly moving and dozens of games to evaluate, be sure to see the Week 9 college football picks and college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the Week 9 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 6 Penn State (-5.5) covers on the road against Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions picked up a huge 28-21 win over Michigan last week, keeping them undefeated and in the mix for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff bid. They'll have to keep style points in mind, however, with five other undefeated teams currently sitting in front of them. Michigan State, meanwhile, is just 2-5 against the spread and ranks 12th in the Big Ten in total offense. The model projects that the Spartans muster just 11 points, while Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws for well over 200 yards as the Nittany Lions cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the 2019 Week 9 college football predictions from the model: Virginia (-3) covers the spread at Louisville in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are 5-2 straight-up and got a huge boost of confidence from a dominant 48-14 win over Duke in Week 8. That snapped a two-game losing streak and put them on top of the ACC Coastal standings with a 3-1 conference mark. Louisville, meanwhile, got crushed 45-10 by Clemson last week and is just 1-2 against the spread at home this season. The model is projecting over 300 yards of total offense for UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins as the Cavaliers cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

SMU at Houston (+13.5, 66.5)

USC at Colorado (+13, 62.5)

Illinois at Purdue (-7.5, 57.5)

Mississippi State at Texas A&M (-10.5, 51.5)

Iowa at Northwestern (+10, 37.5)

Miami (Fla.) at Pittsburgh (-5, 45.5)

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-14, 50.5)

Penn State at Michigan State (+5.5, 42.5)

Oklahoma State at Iowa State (-10.5, 65.5)

Texas at TCU (PK, 60.5)

Virginia at Louisville (+3, 54.5)

Auburn at LSU (-12, 59.5)

Duke at North Carolina (-3.5, 52.5)

South Carolina at Tennessee (+4, 48.5)

Arkansas at Alabama (-33, 57.5)

Tech Tech at Kansas (+3.5, 60.5)

Boston College at Clemson (-33.5, 61.5)

Missouri at Kentucky (+10, 46.5)

Notre Dame at Michigan (-1.5, 50.5)

Arizona State at UCLA (+4, 54.5)

California at Utah (-19.5, 38.5)

Washington State at Oregon (-14, 64.5)