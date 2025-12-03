This is what conference championship weekend is supposed to be about, College Football Playoff-clinching opportunities for several teams in the auto-bid discussion and at-large realm. It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the Big Ten Championship as unbeatens Ohio State and Indiana meet for top-seed billing, while the rematch involving Alabama and Georgia in the SEC title game could be an elimination game for the two-loss Crimson Tide.

For bubble teams like Notre Dame, Miami and Texas -- who are watching from home this week -- chaos is needed, specifically for the Hurricanes and Longhorns, among others. BYU can play itself into the playoff bracket with a win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game, which would also thwart the Fighting Irish's plan to make the field.

There's intrigue surrounding the ACC Championship, too. If Duke upends Virginia, there's a chance two Group of Five champions appear in the final bracket for the first time. James Madison needs to take care of business in the Sun Belt to ensure a spot in the conversation should the Blue Devils make things interesting.

Last week's results: Brad Crawford (7-3, 3-7 ATS); Chris Hummer (9-1, 5-5). My colleague was almost perfect picking straight up during rivalry weekend, his only loss coming in Austin after Texas toppled Texas A&M. More importantly, he did take the Longhorns to cover, along with a nice pick of Clemson to beat South Carolina on the road as an underdog. We've reached the final weekend of picks where the regular-season championship will be decided and my lead's merely marginal against the spread.

Season results: Crawford (104-36 straight, 71-68-1 ATS); Hummer (106-34; 67-72-1).

Hummer (Boise State +1.5): Another game we've seen! Boise State won the first one by 25, and like the last time around this will take place in Idaho. Boise State has been the more consistent team this season. The Rebels have played better of late against the softer portion of the Mountain West schedule, but their defense still ranks 126th nationally in yards allowed per play. That's not a recipe to win a conference title. … Boise State 34, UNLV 31.

Crawford (Boise State +1.5): Dan Mullen won 10 games in his first season at UNLV, so it's only a matter of time before he lands elsewhere and returns to the Power Four coaching ranks. That said, Boise State's already beaten the Rebels by 25 points earlier this season and has taken out UNLV consecutive years in the Mountain West Championship Game. Is there anything to suggest that changes this weekend? The Rebels will need a standout performances from quarterback Anthony Colandrea and Jai'Den Thomas in the backfield. ... Boise State 37, UNLV 31.

Hummer (Western Michigan -2.5): I expect this game to be close. Miami (OH) won Round 1 at home in a matchup that was largely determined by the difference in the turnover battle and a few failed fourth-down attempts. But the personnel has also changed for the Red Hawks. Dequan Finn is no longer Miami's starting QB, and the Broncos are hot on a four-game winning steak. Both these teams struggle to consistently throw the ball, have excellent pass rushes and are at their best running the football. Generally, I think it's hard to beat a good team twice and also WMU is more efficient on a down-to-down basis. … Western Michigan 24, Miami (Ohio) 21.

Crawford (Western Michigan -2.5): Here's another team with a chance to make good on a regular-season rematch during conference championship weekend as the Broncos hope to take out the Redhawks. Miami (OH) scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of its 26-17 victory over Western Michigan in October after Dequan Finn's big second half. However, Finn left the two weeks ago to focus on NFL prep in a bizarre move, which means Miami (OH) will roll with Thomas Gotkowski to try and win the MAC. Gotkowski tossed three touchdown passes in last week's win over Ball State to clinch the program's third straight trip to the conference title game. ... Western Michigan 27, Miami (Ohio) 24.

Hummer (Kennesaw State +1.5): This is another rematch in CUSA. The Gamecocks won the first time at home by nine in a game they were out-gained by nearly 150 years. The big difference was the Owls had four turnovers and Jax State had none. This is another road game for Kennesaw State. But I think the Owls matchup well. They've shown the ability to move the ball with ease on Jacksonville State. If they can cut down on the turnovers, I'd expect the score to flip. … Kennesaw State 34, Jacksonville State 31.

Crawford (Kennesaw State +1.5): Looking to avenge a previous loss to Jacksonville State this season, the Owls' only loss since Week 2 came to the Gamecocks on Nov. 15. The others were against bowl-bound Wake Forest and Indiana, so this Kennesaw State team is one of the Group of Five's best. Sophomore quarterback Amari Odom is a player to watch with nine touchdown passes over his last two starts. He failed to reach the end zone and had three interceptions against Jacksonville State previously, so this one's personal to him for a Conference USA title. ... Kennesaw State 31, Jacksonville State 30.

James Madison vs. Troy

Hummer (JMU -21.5): This is a tough matchup for Troy. The Trojans have found a way to win games this season, but they're one of the worst offenses (122nd in yards per play) in the FBS. That's a bad combination against an elite James Madison defense (6th nationally in yards allowed per play) and a top 10 offense in terms of points per game. Could James Madison be a bit distracted with its head coach's impending move to UCLA? Maybe. But James Madison has been a buzz saw all season. I don't think that changes in the conference title game. … James Madison 38, Troy 14.

Crawford (JMU -21.5): Bob Chesney might've taken the UCLA job, but he still has laser-sharp focus on finishing the drill with the Dukes. And JMU knows if it beats Troy by a convincing margin, there's a chance it can get to the playoff should Duke beat Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. It's a tall task for both results to go in JMU's favor, but it's real possibility at this point. Give me JMU in this spot, but the Dukes just missing out on the final 12-team bracket opportunity. ... JMU 35, Troy 10.

Hummer (North Texas -2.5): How many stops can North Texas get? That's the big question. The Mean Green will score. They score no matter what and haven't scored less than 33 in a game this year. It's just a question of can a banged up UNT run defense slow down an efficient Tulane passing attack. I think they can. Run defense has been UNT's issue all year, but the Mean Green have been solid as a pass defense unit. Playing on the road is difficult, but I just think UNT is the better team right now with an offense that you can rely on. … North Texas 35, Tulane 31.

Crawford (North Texas -2.5): Which team has fewer distractions this week in the wake of both head coaches accepting vacancies elsewhere? Jon Sumrall and Eric Morris are sticking with their respective teams through the end of the season and at least trying to finish what they started, so credit them for that. The best player on the field in this one is Drew Mestemaker and a big outing from the North Texas quarterback means the Mean Green will be going to the College Football Playoff. This is the matchup I'm most excited for this weekend. ... North Texas 38, Tulane 35.

BYU vs. Texas Tech

Hummer (Texas Tech -12.5): That's a big line! But it's also justified given the first game these two teams played. BYU's offense had no answers, totaling just 255 yards and averaging less than five yards a pass. I don't see the results of this matchup flipping much. The Red Raiders have the personnel advantage along the lines of scrimmage and can manufacture enough points against a top 35 BYU defense in terms of yards per play. … Texas Tech 31, BYU 17.

Crawford (BYU +12.5): To have any shot at reaching the playoff bracket, the Cougars need to keep this one within the number. Obviously, a win in the Big 12 Championship Game assures BYU of a playoff berth, but even a narrow loss and 11-2 finish could be enough to thwart one of the 10-win teams in a current at-large position toward the back end of the rankings. We've projected the Big 12 to be a one-bid league for weeks and unfortunately for BYU, I don't see that changing this weekend. ... Texas Tech 31, BYU 20.

Alabama vs. Georgia

Hummer (Georgia -1.5): Kirby Smart has had a bit of an Alabama problem in his career. He does have one very big win on his resume (a national title matchup between the two sides) but is 1-7 overall against the Tide, including 0-2 against Kalen DeBoer. Georgia got off to a terrible start the first time these teams played this year, which is common for them this season, but I think Georgia is playing like the second or third-best team in the country right now. Georgia makes Alabama one-dimensional offensively by taking away the run and Gunner Stockton continues to roll. … Georgia 24, Alabama 21.

Crawford (Georgia -1.5): The Crimson Tide just haven't had the look of a playoff team down the stretch with spotty play offensively. Give Alabama credit for gutting one out at Auburn in a hostile environment to stave off playoff elimination, but this one almost feels like another one of those scenarios. The SEC will demand playoff changes if the Crimson Tide go to Atlanta, lose and the league's runner-up fails to secure the committee's final at-large berth. This is not the same Alabama team that won at Georgia earlier this season. The Bulldogs have significantly improved defensively. ... Georgia 27, Alabama 20.

Duke vs. Virginia

Hummer (Virginia -2.5): This is a pretty funny conference title game matchup. Duke is just 7-5. Virginia got into the ACC Championship Game with one loss in league play … except it technically also lost to NC State, but it was just a nonconference game. Regardless, this is a rematch of a 17-point UVA win earlier this year. Virginia was clearly the better team that day, more than doubling Duke's yardage and winning despite losing the turnover battle. Do I think Duke will play that poorly again? No. But I have serious concerns about Duke's front in this game (it allowed four sacks last time) and the Blue Devils' general ability to slow down Chandler Morris, who threw for 316 yards last time around. Give me UVA. … Virginia 34, Duke 27.

Crawford (Virginia -2.5): You want playoff chaos on Selection Sunday? Duke beats Virginia and there's a good chance the ACC is left out of the bracket, which would commence cries louder than the Florida State debacle from commissioner Jim Phillips. Virginia holds all the cards, here. If the Cavaliers execute as well as they did a couple weeks ago during a 17-point win over the Blue Devils, they're going to get the 11-seed as a league champion for the first time since 1995. Tony Elliott deserves national coach of the year mention if Virginia finishes the deal in Charlotte. ... Virginia 30, Duke 24.

Ohio State vs. Indiana

Hummer (Ohio State -5.5): Here we go! This is the matchup we've wanted to see all season. The Hoosiers weren't particularly competitive when these teams played a season ago in a 23-point blowout win by the Buckeyes. It should be a bit different this time at a neutral field and with a better version of Indiana. That said … I think Ohio State might be better, too. The defense is on paper, and I'd take Julian Sayin over Will Howard. I do have some small questions about Ohio State's offensive line. But I've thought they were the best team in the country all season, I'm not backing off now. … Ohio State 27, Indiana 21.

Crawford (Ohio State -5.5): Starting to feel like I'm picking too many favorites this weekend, but Ohio State has been my pick to win the national championship since Week 2 and I'm staying with the Buckeyes. Nothing I've seen the last three months has changed my mind given how dominant this defense looks and Julian Sayin's ability to dissect opposing secondaries. Indiana's certainly formidable and there's a reason the Hoosiers are one of only two unblemished teams left, but Saturday night will belong to the program that's used to the big stage and playing under pressure. ... Ohio State 24, Indiana 17.