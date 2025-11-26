College football's most anticipated weekend of the season is upon us. Gather 'round with friends or foes during rivalry week as College Football Playoff positioning moves to the forefront, along with various conference championship scenarios across the Power Four. Ohio State vs. Michigan, Alabama vs. Auburn, Texas vs. Texas A&M and Oregon vs. Washington lead a bevy of matchups featuring teams in the hunt ahead of next week's penultimate top 25 from the selection committee.

For teams not playing for a berth in respective conference championship games, this is the final opportunity to impress the playoff committee and maintain seeding in current bracket projections. Also, there are 20 five-win teams who could get to bowl eligibility with a victory. A little bit of everything is on the line during rivalry weekend.

Last week's results: Brad Crawford (9-1, 7-3 ATS); Chris Hummer (8-2, 4-6). It was a great week, including SMU's easy-cover takedown of Louisville, Pittsburgh's emphatic win and cover at Georgia Tech and Oklahoma's defensive-aided victory against Missouri. We'll continue our pick 'em through conference championship weekend and bowl season, but first, it's time to dominate Turkey Week.

Season results: Crawford (97-33 straight, 68-61-1 ATS); Hummer (97-33; 62-67-1).

LSU at No. 8 Oklahoma

Hummer (Oklahoma -10.5): Is this the week the Sooners finally come out and make an offensive statement? I'm not so sure against what is a very capable Tigers defense, particularly in the secondary. But I just don't see LSU producing enough points to stay in this game. Every possession is a grind right now for an offense that hasn't scored more than 25 points in a game in SEC play, and the Sooners are the best defense the Tigers have seen this season. … Oklahoma 24, LSU 13.

Crawford (Oklahoma -10.5): Western Kentucky-LSU wasn't even on our board last week, but the Tigers nearly had a wretched home loss under interim coach Frank Wilson. With LSU hoping to win the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes this week, the Tigers' focus won't be on the Sooners, who will clinch a playoff appearance with a victory. If LSU scores two touchdowns, I'll be surprised here. A 10-win season for Brent Venables with this schedule is quite an accomplishment. ... Oklahoma 27, LSU 7.

No. 6 Oregon at Washington

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium

Hummer (Washington +6.5): This is a more dangerous game than you think for the Ducks. Washington is one of the most explosive offenses in the country and is good enough up front to test Oregon. If the Huskies are going to pull off the upset, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is going to have to stress Oregon's defense with his legs. He's capable of doing so and can keep drives alive against one of the elite run defenses in college football. Oregon is going to score a lot, but Washington keeps it close enough. … Oregon 34, Washington 31.

Crawford (Oregon -6.5): Will the Ducks get their tackles back along with Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. at wide receiver? Last week's win over USC without many of the key cogs that got them there was impressive from Dan Lanning's team. When this squad gets its full ammunition back, they're going to be a force in the playoff. I'll take the road favorite here under a touchdown to put another ranked win on the resume. This will clinch a first-round home game for the Ducks in December. ... Oregon 27, Washington 20.

Hummer (Clemson +2.5): The Tigers have quietly played well of late, reeling off four straight wins to clinch bowl eligibility. South Carolina just played its best game of the year against Texas A&M but collapsed in the second half. Expect Clemson to stack the box to stop the run and force LaNorris Sellers to throw to win. He's very capable of doing so. But I have questions about how that Gamecocks O-line holds up. I also wonder how a below-average South Carolina pass defense keeps the Tigers off the scoreboard enough to win. ... Clemson 27, South Carolina 24.

Crawford (South Carolina -2.5): The Gamecocks aren't going bowling this season, but they can salvage a disappointing campaign with a game that always matters against the Tigers. Interim OC Mike Furrey has an opportunity to give Shane Beamer one more game to look in his quest to get the full-time job before the South Carolina head coach has to make a tenure-defining decision. Give me LaNorris Sellers and the home team here. ... South Carolina 24, Clemson 20.

No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Tennessee

Hummer (Vanderbilt +3.5): Is this the biggest game in Vanderbilt history? A win potentially puts the Commodores in the playoff and positions Diego Pavia as a lock to be a Heisman finalist. This is an interesting defensive matchup as both of those units have obvious weaknesses: Vanderbilt's been shaky against the pass and Tennessee's been horrendous against the run. Both offenses should be able to take advantage of those weaknesses. I just have a little more faith in Vanderbilt's ability to control the game and avoid mistakes. … Vanderbilt 34, Tennessee 31.

Crawford (Tennessee -3.5): Diego Pavia has a chance to stake his claim as one of the best college football players in the state of Tennessee history this weekend at Neyland Stadium. Seems fitting for a potential Heisman finalist. What he's been able to do with the Commodores these last two seasons will long be remembered in SEC football lore. He's backed up slick-talking with excellent execution on the field. That said, I'm going to have to fade Vanderbilt in its finale. Tennessee nearly beat Georgia and Oklahoma in Knoxville this season and this time, the Vols can finally say they have a signature win in 2025. ... Tennessee 31, Vanderbilt 24.

No. 4 Georgia at No. 23 Georgia Tech

Hummer (Georgia -13.5): There could be a lot of points scored in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets have allowed 34-plus points in their last three games, and Bulldogs are quietly a top 25 scoring offense. Unlike a season ago when the Bulldogs lacked pop offensively, I just can't see a scenario in which Georgia Tech pulls the upset. Georgia is going to be able to score with relative ease. It would take a heroic effort from Haynes King to keep the Yellow Jackets in this game. … Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 24.

Crawford (Georgia -13.5): The loss at NC State a few weeks ago was all I needed to see from Georgia Tech to dump the rest of the stock I had in the Yellow Jackets. Too many close calls caught up to Georgia Tech and last week's setback at home to Pittsburgh detonated what could've been a special season. I'm sure the Yellow Jackets will be up for this rivalry finale, but it feels like the juice has already been squeezed on the campaign. Meanwhile, Georgia's firing on all cylinders. ... Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 17.

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 16 Texas

Hummer (Texas +3.5): It's hard to overstate how big this rivalry game is, and it's returning to Austin for the first time in 15 years. I think Texas can pull the upset. The Longhorns are the most talented team the Aggies have seen this season, and the Longhorns offense has found its rhythm. But I do question how Texas' O-line will hold up. That unit has been better of late but still ranks 119th in pressure rate allowed. The Aggies, meanwhile, rank 13th nationally in pressure rate created. Could Texas put it all together for a week and pull the upset? Of course. I just haven't seen enough from the O-line to pick it. … Texas A&M 27, Texas 24.

Crawford (Texas A&M -3.5): There's no path for a playoff appearance for the Longhorns. I'm sorry, Texas fans. There's just too many bubble teams ahead of them right now, even with a potential win over the Aggies. I think Texas A&M moves on to the SEC Championship Game without a blemish, however. Arch Manning has been terrific over the second half of the season sans his performance at Georgia, but this time, Marcel Reed out-duels him in one of the weekend's best games. ... Texas A&M 30, Texas 24.

No. 12 Miami at No. 22 Pittsburgh

Hummer (Miami -6.5): Both teams are playing for the ACC livelihood and, in Miami's case, for style points with the playoff committee watching closely. The Panthers are excellent defensively and have found something late in the year in their pass game thanks to true freshman Mason Heintschel. The Hurricanes are well equipped to defend Pitt's pass game with a top 20 pass defense. Like always with Miami, it comes down to execution and how it handles late-game situations. Given all that's on the line for the Hurricanes, I think they figure out a way to get it done. … Miami 31, Pitt 24.

Crawford (Miami -6.5): If Carson Beck is as sharp against the Panthers as he looked at Virginia Tech, Miami wins this one. The Hurricanes, like the Panthers, still have a shot at reaching the ACC Championship and getting to the playoff. There's no at-large opportunity coming for the Hurricanes, either. They need to win and get some help to make the 12-team bracket. Pitt has Miami's full attention and this is a big spot for Mario Cristobal, who has performed well this season against ranked competition. ... Miami 34, Pitt 24.

No. 10 Alabama at Auburn

Hummer (Alabama -4.5): Auburn can stay in this game, especially defensively. The problem for Auburn is an offense that's so often been inept this season. That may have changed last week when the Tigers turned to true freshman Deuce Knight, a physical freak who threw for 239 yards and ran for 162 more in his debut against Mercer. Can he keep up the same pace against Alabama? I have my doubts. The game is close for a bit, but the Tide pull away and secure a playoff spot. … Alabama 27, Auburn 18.

Crawford (Alabama -4.5): This is what the Iron Bowl's all about. One team facing pressure knowing the stakes while the other is at home, trying to spoil a playoff appearance and spot in the SEC Championship Game for the opposition. Auburn certainly can win Saturday night. Alabama hasn't looked all that clean down the stretch and if the Crimson Tide get into third-and-long situations inside a frenzied environment, this one could teeter. I'll fade Auburn here, though. Alabama's playing for more. ... Alabama 28, Auburn 14.

Hummer (Mississippi State +7.5): This game will go one of two ways: 1. Ole Miss will come out and make a statement, secure a playoff bid and manage to ignore all the noise that Lane Kiffin's created. 2. Mississippi State is going to keep it close and this game will turn into the beautiful mess the Egg Bowl so often does. I'll take the odds on the second. This will be a high-scoring game with a pair of defenses that can give up points in bunches. The Rebels survive, but it's a close one. … Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 34.

Crawford (Mississippi State +7.5): Ah, the Egg Bowl. This is the most underrated rivalry in college football. I'm just angry it got moved off Thanksgiving. Give me SEC football with turkey leftovers over a primetime NFL game on any holiday. I think this is Kiffin's last game with the Rebels, so he'll try and go out with a bang. A loss here for Ole Miss could tank the school's anticipated first playoff appearance. Get ready for a wild one in Starkville. ... Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 27.

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 15 Michigan

Hummer (Michigan +11.5): Can Bryce Underwood and the Michigan passing offense generate points? That's how this game will be decided. The Wolverines are generally one-dimensional on offense as a run-first unit. The problem is the Buckeyes rank fourth nationally in rushing yards allowed per play, and they're going to try and stack the box and force Michigan to beat them with the pass. Does Michigan have enough weapons to accomplish that? I have serious questions about its ability to do so after a season of pedestrian overall efforts. The defenses will keep this game reasonably close. Ohio State breaks the four-year losing streak, though. … Ohio State 24, Michigan 20.

Crawford (Michigan +11.5): Ohio State has the firepower to win convincingly, but you know that's not going to happen in Ann Arbor against a program that has an edge from a mental standpoint coming into this one. Four straight wins will do that. Michigan's playoff percentage is quite high with a victory against the nation's top team, but I'll continue what I've done the past four years and take Ohio State to win. I won't take the cover, though. I've learned my lesson there the hard way. ... Ohio State 27, Michigan 20.