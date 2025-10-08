Unbeaten and situated inside the top 10, Indiana and Oregon square off Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium with Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications very much in play. The No. 3 Ducks carry the nation's longest home winning streak into the matchup with the seventh-ranked Hoosiers, whose explosive offense promises to deliver fireworks in Eugene.

Michigan heads to Los Angeles for a battle with USC, a signature win opportunity for Lincoln Riley coming out of an open date. USC's expecting a raucous environment inside the Coliseum, to which Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said this week "it's sold out because Michigan's coming."

We're picking winners and against the spread plays for those two games and several others across a loaded docket on Saturday.

Last week's results: Brad Crawford (9-1 straight, 4-6 ATS); Chris Hummer (9-1, 7-3 ATS). Not a good week for yours truly while Hummer cashed several tickets with a great card. Alabama's backdoor cover on fourth down was disheartening for Vanderbilt bettors and taking Michigan to cover against Wisconsin was a whiff over this way. It's time to bounce back in Week 7.

Season results: Crawford (45-15 straight, 34-26 ATS); Hummer (45-15; 27-33).

Pittsburgh at No. 25 Florida State

Hummer (Pitt +9.5): If freshman QB Mason Heintschel is going to play like he did in his debut (359 yards, 4 TDs) that line is great value for Pittsburgh. Though, few secondaries Pitt will see this season are as bad as Boston College's. But I do think Pitt has the pieces on defense to at least limit Florida State's run game. The Panthers have one of the better run defenses in the ACC (6th nationally in rushing success rate) and should be able to keep contain on Thomas Castellanos. Florida State is the better team and roster. But I don't think the gap is double digits. … Florida State 31, Pitt 24.

Crawford (Florida State -9.5): Mike Norvell's not worried about his team hanging their heads after back-to-back ACC losses and neither should you as a bettor in this spot. Pitt freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel was terrific in his first college start last week against Boston College with 323 yards passing and four touchdowns, but going into Doak Campbell Stadium and doing that against Seminoles is a steep mountain to climb. This is my favorite play of the week. ... Florida State 38, Pitt 17.

Arkansas at No. 12 Tennessee

Hummer (Arkansas +13.5): I don't know what Arkansas' defense will look like with a new defensive coordinator. But I do know these two teams are going to score with an over/under of 69.5. We're going to find out a lot about how hard Arkansas' players will play for Bobby Petrino. If Arkansas can even manage an average defensive effort, it can stay in this game. The problem is that unit has been an absolute disaster. But I think Petrino is in his bag, and the Razorbacks keep this game close enough coming out of a bye. … Tennessee 38, Arkansas 31.

Crawford (Tennessee -13.5): The Fighting Bobby Petrinos. That's what I'm calling the Razorbacks the rest of the season following their firing of Sam Pittman. This is the first test for Petrino, who hopes to become the full-time coach by season's end, with several more coming. Scoring points hasn't been the problem for Arkansas, however. It's keeping the opposition out of the end zone and limiting explosive plays. Tennessee should have plenty of opportunities in Week 7. ... Tennessee 42, Arkansas 24.

South Carolina at No. 11 LSU

Hummer (LSU -9.5): If you look at the advanced metrics like success rate, South Carolina really hasn't done much this season. The Gamecocks rank 123rd in offensive success rate and 84th in defensive success rate. I would expect South Carolina to look better coming out of the bye week, but I just don't see the Gamecocks finding much success against LSU's defense, which is going to throw a lot of looks at LaNorris Sellers. Give me the Tigers to make a statement coming out of the bye week. … LSU 31, South Carolina 20.

Crawford (LSU -9.5): Is Garrett Nussmeier 70%, 80%? What's the likelihood LSU's offense finally finds its footing this weekend after an open date and manages a few explosives against the Gamecocks? South Carolina bounced back from consecutive SEC losses with a win over Kentucky and leads the country in non-offensive touchdowns. Got a feeling this one's going to be ugly Saturday night in Baton Rouge. ... LSU 20, South Carolina 10.

No. 15 Michigan at USC

Hummer (USC -2.5): Can USC stop the run? That's what will decide this game. The Trojans have been solid against the run this season ranking 38th nationally in rushing yards allowed per carry. But Michigan and its rushing attack, which ranks sixth nationally in yards per carry, is a much different test. Still, the Trojans have been efficient offensively this season and present an intriguing test for Michigan, which has only been okay with its secondary play this season. This is a big moment for Lincoln Riley and USC. I think the Trojans get it done at home. … USC 27, Michigan 24.

Crawford (USC -2.5): Classic set up for the Trojans here. Michigan's making a cross-country trip with USC coming off an open date with a signature win opportunity for Lincoln Riley. Michigan's offense doesn't exactly strike fear in the opposition either, not when its slotted 11th in the Big Ten in explosive plays and near the middle of the pack in yards per game. If USC can limit Justice Haynes in this spot, the Trojans will win. ... USC 27, Michigan 24.

Hummer (Florida +7.5): Texas A&M is a much different team than Texas. The Aggies have one of the best O-lines in the SEC, explosive receivers and a run game that's starting to really emerge. If Florida wins this game, it'll take DJ Lagway and the Florida offense playing by far its best game of the season. Expect Texas A&M to load the box against the run and force Lagway to push the ball downfield. Can he do so consistently? I frankly wouldn't bet on it right now. But Florida does enough to cover. … Texas A&M 27, Florida 20.

Crawford (Texas A&M -7.5): I'd fade the Aggies against the spread if this game were being played in Gainesville, but Billy Napier's 0-9 at Florida against nationally-ranked competition away from home and Texas A&M is hitting its stride. Napier's hoping to extend his tenure as long as he can after the win over Texas, but the momentum will be short-lived unless the Gators can pressure Marcel Reed the way they harassed Arch Manning and forced multiple turnovers. ... Texas A&M 24, Florida 10.

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 17 Illinois

Hummer (Ohio State -15.5): This is a tough matchup for the Illini and their banged up secondary. Illinois ranks 121stnationally in defensive success rate against the pass and 113th in passing yards allowed per game. Ohio State and the best group of wide receivers in the FBS is going to expose that weakness. Thus, this game comes down to Illinois' ability to keep up and I don't see that happening straight up. As for the possibility of a cover … I still don't see it. Ohio State is arguably the best defense in the country. It could be a long day for the Illini. … Ohio State 38, Illinois 20.

Crawford (Illinois +15.5): Luke Altmyer's having a great season at quarterback for the Illini, but faces his stiffest defensive test against the Buckeyes. Top-ranked Ohio State needs to be threatened at some point in Big Ten play, at least to give Ryan Day something to work with on film moving forward toward the College Football Playoff. Illinois will not win this one outright, but it's going to be close. ... Ohio State 31, Illinois 20.

No. 10 Georgia at Auburn

Hummer (Georgia -4.5): This is the moment for Hugh Freeze. The Tigers are coming off a bye and aren't necessarily overwhelmed from a talent perspective in this matchup. There's a real opportunity for Auburn to make this upset happen. The Tigers' biggest weakness so far this year -- its offensive line -- should be able to hold up against a UGA pass rush that's been a non-factor this year. But … I just trust Georgia more. The Bulldogs' secondary has been a weakness. I just don't see Jackson Arnold lighting that group up with his arm. Georgia loads up to stop the run, scores enough points and escapes with a one-score win. … Georgia 27, Auburn 20.

Crawford (Georgia -4.5): I'm just not sold on Auburn's offense, specifically the passing game. All that money invested in wide receivers and quarterback Jackson Arnold for the Tigers to simply fail to meet expectations the first half of the campaign. Hugh Freeze could buy himself some good will with a win over Kirby Smart, but that would be a quite a surprise considering the Bulldogs are a successful conversion or two against Alabama away from being unbeaten and ranked inside the top 5. ... Georgia 27, Auburn 17.

Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Hummer (Oklahoma +2.5): This is a difficult game to project. Oklahoma isn't the same offensively without John Mateer, whose status is very much in question after suffering a hand injury that's expected to force him to miss multiple weeks. Texas, for its part, is a mess on offense thanks to a leaky offensive line and a non-existent run game. That's a bad combination against one of the best defenses in the country. I expect this to be low scoring with turnovers and momentum plays really swinging this matchup. I don't feel great about it, but I'll take Texas in this one. Both offenses are a concern. But I trust Arch Manning and the Longhorns' overall talent on that side of the ball compared to an offense that could be led by Michael Hawkins Jr. … Texas 21, Oklahoma 20.

Crawford (Texas -2.5): This game comes down to John Mateer's availability for the Sooners and whether Texas can protect Manning in the pocket. The opening line with the Longhorns as a favorite gives me immediate pause on taking unbeaten Oklahoma here in Red River. It'll be interesting to see how the Longhorns respond to falling outside of the top 25 or if this season's spiral continues for the former preseason No. 1. In one of the weekend's surprises, I'm going Texas. ... Texas 31, Oklahoma 28.

No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri

Hummer (Alabama -3.5): The competition hasn't been great, but the Tigers haven't really showed many weaknesses early this season. They're an elite rushing attack paired with what is one of the best defensive fronts in college football. But Alabama is a far different test than what the Tigers have faced so far. Ty Simpson is playing like a legit Heisman candidate, and the Bama secondary is one of the best in the country. This game will come down to Alabama's ability to defend the Tigers run game. Ahmad Hardy is a weapon, and Alabama has been iffy against the run all year. But I still have some reservations of what Beau Pribula looks like when a more talented team loads up to stop the run. Alabama gets it done on the road. … Alabama 31, Missouri 27.

Crawford (Alabama -3.5): Kalen DeBoer appropriately said his team was wiping the slate clean post-wins over Georgia and Vanderbilt these last two weeks. A third straight conference opponent might be the toughest ask yet considering Missouri has the SEC's leading rusher and is playing with extreme confidence with an extra week to prepare. If Alabama fails to wrap up Ahmad Hardy, it could be a long afternoon for the Crimson Tide, but I think the pressure's on Missouri to come through in a big spot at home in arguably Eli Drinkwitz's biggest game of his tenure up to this point. ... Alabama 30, Missouri 24.

No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium:

Hummer (Indiana +8.5): I'm of two minds about this game: On one hand, the Hoosiers have struggled against obviously better talent under Curt Cignetti. That includes double-digit losses to Ohio State and Notre Dame plus close wins over teams like Michigan and Iowa. On the other hand, I think the Ducks are a bit overvalued after their road win over a fraudulent Penn State team. Oregon is better. Oregon is also more talented. But I honestly don't think the gap is extreme. If the Hoosiers take care of the ball -- they've only coughed the ball up twice this season -- they'll be in this game throughout. Give me the Hoosiers to cover. … Oregon 34, Indiana 31.

Crawford (Indiana +8.5): Curt Cignetti showered Dan Lanning with praise this week, calling him one of the sport's best young coaches. Is that a precursor to the adage 'you can't teach an old dog new tricks' this weekend at Autzen Stadium? Cignetti's already taken out one top 10 opponent this season (by 50 points), but hasn't yet beaten an elite team away from home during his tenure at Indiana. The Hoosiers keep it close, but the Ducks have too much in the end. ... Oregon 34, Indiana 27.