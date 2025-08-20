The college football season begins Saturday with five games on the Week 0 schedule. The slate kicks off with a matchup between Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, at noon ET. The 17th-ranked Wildcats are 3-point favorites against the No. 22 Cyclones in the latest college football odds, while the over/under is set at 49.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has revealed its best Week 0 parlay involving underdogs. Since its inception, the model has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

The model has turned its attention to Week 0 of the 2025 college football season and locked in its top parlay involving underdogs that would bring a +383 return.

Top college football parlay for Week 0

Iowa State +131

The Cyclones set a school record with 11 victories last season after never finishing with more than nine. One of those 11 triumphs came at home against the Wildcats, a 29-21 win that was Iowa State's fourth in its last five meetings with Kansas State.

Quarterback Rocco Becht threw a pair of touchdown passes and also ran for a score in that triumph. He enters this matchup with at least one passing TD in 18 consecutive games, which is an Iowa State record and the longest active streak in FBS. The model sees the Cyclones covering the spread in 57% of its simulations and winning outright 50% of the time.

Stanford +109

The Cardinal have recorded only three wins each of the past four seasons, including the last two under head coach Troy Taylor, who was fired this past March and replaced on an interim basis by Frank Reich. Stanford is hoping the team can take advantage of the experience Reich has as a head coach in the NFL, where he posted a 41-43-1 record over six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

Stanford is a perfect 4-0 in the all-time series against the Rainbow Warriors, with all four victories taking place in Hawaii. Its last victory came in 2023, when the Cardinal registered a 37-24 triumph. The Rainbow Warriors have lost nine consecutive games against Power Five conference opponents, and the model doesn't see them ending that streak on Saturday, as it has the ACC's Cardinal winning in 59% of its simulations.