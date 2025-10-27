There's an eclectic group of contests to make Week 10 college football bets on, with old-school rivalries and new-age ones as well. No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State has the Buckeyes favored by 20.5 points, per the Week 10 college football odds, while USC vs. Nebraska (+7) is a Big Ten rivalry in its infancy. Over in the SEC, there's a classic matchup in Georgia vs. Florida, which has the fifth-ranked Bulldogs at -7.5 to utilize in your college football betting strategy. Then there's also Oklahoma vs. Tennessee (-3.5) and Texas vs. Vanderbilt (+2.5) as newer conference matchups.

Teams don't have to play in the same conference to have a rivalry in between them, as Army vs. Air Force can attest. It will help decide the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, and the Falcons are favored by 1.5 points, according to the Week 10 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest Week 10 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 10 college football betting lines on the spread, money line, and over/under.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 10: the 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-28.5, 57.5) cover the line versus Boston College in a 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. The Irish have the rest advantage in coming off a bye, and they're 10-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last 12 post-bye games. The Irish also have the momentum advantage with a five-game win streak, compared to BC dropping its last seven contests. The Eagles are 1-5 ATS over their last six and were trounced, 44-0, by Notre Dame last season, which was the Irish's ninth straight victory in this series. Add in that Boston College ranks 136th out of 139 FBS teams in scoring defense, and the Irish cover well over 50% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: No. 7 Ole Miss (-12.5, 54.5) covers against South Carolina in over 50% of simulations Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Ole Miss is coming off a 34-26 win over then-No. 13 Oklahoma and the Sooners top-ranked SEC scoring defense. OU was allowing just 9.4 points prior to that defeat as the Rebels have scored at least 24 in every games. As for the Gamecocks, their 20.4 points rank last in the SEC, and they are 1-5 both over their last six games and within conference play. Preseason Heisman candidate, LaNorris Sellers, has just four touchdown passes across six SEC games, and USC, as a whole, constantly shoots itself in the foot as it commits the seventh-most penalties per game in all of FBS. SportsLine's model has Ole Miss winning by two touchdowns, and it has the Under hitting well over 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every FBS matchup in Week 10, and it's calling for multiple upsets in major games, including a ranked favorite losing straight up.

Week 10 college football odds for notable games

Week 10 college football odds for notable games

(odds subject to change)

Tuesday, Oct. 28

UTEP vs. Kennesaw State (-10, 51.5)

James Madison vs. Texas State (+6.5, 57.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee (+6, 54.5)

FIU vs. Missouri State (-3.5, 51.5)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina (+4, 54.5)

Tulane vs. UTSA (+3.5, 55.5)

Friday, Oct. 31

Memphis vs. Rice (+14, 49.5)

North Carolina vs. Syracuse (-1.5, 46.5)

Saturday, Nov. 1

Penn State vs. Ohio State (-20.5, 43.5)

Miami vs. SMU (+11, 50.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Texas (-2.5, 45.5)

Army vs. Air Force (-1.5, 49.5)

Notre Dame vs. Boston College (+28.5, 57.5)

Georgia vs. Florida (+7.5, 54.5)

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss (-12.5, 54.5)

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee (-3.5, 56.5)

USC vs. Nebraska (+7, 58.5)

Cincinnati vs. Utah (-7.5, 56.5)