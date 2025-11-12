The Week 12 docket features a plethora of nationally-ranked matchups that fuel the College Football Playoff discussion coming down the stretch, including an elimination game of sorts for Notre Dame on the road against Pittsburgh and several mammoth SEC games at the top of the conference.

Georgia vs. Texas and Alabama vs. Oklahoma have major implications for the two-loss Longhorns and Sooners, who are clinging to hopes as potential SEC at-large selections. Elsewhere, South Florida makes the trek to Annapolis, Maryland to battle Navy is a must-win for the Bulls, who are back at the top of the standings in the American as the Group of Six's primary playoff threat.

Last week's results: Brad Crawford (10-0, 5-4-1 ATS); Chris Hummer (10-0, 6-3-1). Perfect weeks from the both of us straight up and since there were no upsets in the pick column, we both were in the money against the spread, too. Hummer's blowout pick of Texas Tech over BYU was a beauty, as was Alabama's close cover against LSU from yours truly. We both picked Clemson to beat Florida State, which inched the Tigers closer to bowl eligibility.

Season results: Crawford (81-29 straight, 57-52-1 ATS); Hummer (83-27; 54-55-1).

Clemson at No. 20 Louisville

Hummer (Louisville -3.5): Clemson won't make the ACC Championship Game for only the third time in the last 12 years. It can play spoiler against Louisville a week after generating some momentum in a win over Florida State. The Cardinals are one of the best defenses in the ACC, and their top 25 run defense could make the Tigers rather one-dimensional -- a problem for Clemson all year. Maybe Cade Klubnik creates some magic and the Tigers' defense gets enough stops. But I'm taking the Cardinals at home. They're the better team. … Louisville 31, Clemson 27.

Crawford (Louisville -3.5): Dabo Swinney was excited after Clemson's win over Florida State and he should be -- it means the Tigers are two wins from bowl eligibility. However, that'll have to come after Week 12 since they're playing an angry Cardinals team after that disappointing loss to Cal. Jeff Brohm will get his team re-focused on the task at hand and Miller Moss should bounce back with a multi-touchdown performance. I like Louisville to cover handily here. ... Louisville 34, Clemson 17.

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 22 Pitt

Hummer (Pitt +10.5): This is by far Notre Dame's biggest remaining test of the regular season. The Irish's early-season defensive issues have largely disappeared. But Pittsburgh is a different kind of test. The Panthers rank 11th nationally in passing yards per game and quietly have the best run defense in the country. That's a good formula to push the Irish, a team that runs to throw. I think 10.5 points is generous. Expect this to be close. … Notre Dame 34, Pitt 31.

Crawford (Notre Dame -10.5): Yes, Pitt is the agent of chaos in the College Football Playoff race moving forward this season. Does that mean the Panthers will upset the Fighting Irish and end Notre Dame's shot at getting an invite to the 12-team bracket? No. While Pitt's strength against the run is well-documented, it hasn't faced a tandem like Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, either. Considering this double-digit line, it almost feels like a sucker bet to take the home team and the points. I'll go with Notre Dame. ... Notre Dame 31, Pitt 17.

Hummer (South Carolina +17.5): How will South Carolina look with a new offensive play-caller coming out of a bye? That's the question hanging over this game. The Gamecocks are a flawed football team, and it's difficult to play in College Station. But it's worth mentioning South Carolina's only lost by 17-plus once in their last six games. One thing the Gamecocks can do is make Texas A&M drive the football. The Gamecocks are one of the better teams nationally at preventing big pass plays, which is a strength for the Aggies. Coming out of an open week with a mystery offense, I think the Gamecocks keep it close enough. … Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 17.

Crawford (South Carolina +17.5): For those continuing to wait on Texas A&M to stub its toe this season, it ain't happening here. South Carolina's 0-5 in College Station since the Aggies entered the SEC prior to the 2012 season including losses in their last three trips to Kyle Field by an average of 22.3 points per game. It doesn't matter who calls plays for the Gamecocks this weekend, execution's been abysmal this season. Shane Beamer's seat starts to heat up after South Carolina's fifth straight loss and 1-7 finish this season in SEC play despite Saturday's cover. ... Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 14.

No. 18 Michigan at Northwestern

Hummer (Michigan -9.5): This is an interesting matchup of two teams that share a similar DNA: Strength in the trenches and ball control on offense. Northwestern needs to avoid turnovers to keep this close, and that's been a problem all year. There's also a concern for the Northwestern offense as Michigan is the best non-Ohio State run defense in the Big Ten, and that's where the Wildcats must succeed to win. If this line were 10-plus I'd take Northwestern. As it is and given how Michigan matches up with the Wildcats' strengths -- not to mention coming out of a bye -- I'll take a Wolverines cover. … Michigan 27, Northwestern 17.

Crawford (Michigan -9.5): The first team to 20 points wins this one in what could be a snowy weather-infused classic Big Ten game. After signing with the Wildcats +14.5 at USC last week, I'm going to have to fade Northwestern this time around. Michigan rushes for 200-plus yards, Bryce Underwood has two touchdowns and the Wolverines cover. ... Michigan 27, Northwestern 14.

No. 24 South Florida at Navy

Hummer (Navy 10.5): When playing an academy, I always look at one stat first: Run defense. The Bulls are very good at it, ranking 20th nationally in yards allowed per carry. That's a good sign for a South Florida team that's been the better program all year. But 10.5 points better playing on the road in one of the most important games of the season? Give me the Midshipmen to at least cover in what could be a high scoring game. … USF 38, Navy 31.

Crawford (USF -10.5): I mean, is Navy quarterback Blake Horvath going to play? He was a late scratch before kickoff in last weekend's loss at Notre Dame and for Navy bettors, that hurt tremendously. USF's playing for something here as the potential Group of Six favorite. I think that matters in a game like this. No empty possessions early will be paramount to getting the lead and keeping it against the Midshipmen. ... USF 38, Navy 24.

Wisconsin at No. 2 Indiana

Hummer (Indiana -30.5): What a line! Try showing that to someone in 2023. This basically comes down to whether you think Wisconsin can score. The Badgers didn't manage to against Iowa and Ohio State, thus failing to cover. They did so against Oregon, pulling a cover out. We haven't seen Curt Cignetti show much mercy in the past. The nation's most efficient offense cuts through a defense that's quietly had a lot of problems this season at 76th nationally in yards allowed per play. … Indiana 38, Wisconsin 7.

Crawford (Indiana -30.5): If you're of the belief Cignetti is trying to assist Fernando Mendoza's Heisman campaign by stat-padding down the stretch, take the cover here. Wisconsin is coming off its first Big Ten win of the season over then-ranked Washington, but I don't envision a similar performance taking place on the road. As long as Indiana's not already preparing for Indianapolis next month, the Hoosiers win here ... big. ... Indiana 41, Wisconsin 7.

No. 21 Iowa at No. 17 USC

Hummer (Iowa +6.5): This is going to tell us a lot about USC. The Trojans have a chance to make a playoff run. They'll just have to go through the ultimate representation of Big Ten football to do so. Iowa matches up reasonably favorably in this one. The Hawkeyes are better in the trenches and should be able to take advantage of a shaky Trojans run defense (80th nationally in yards allowed per carry). The question, as always, is can Iowa score enough? USC is going to hit a chunk play or two. Can Iowa drag USC into the muck enough to keep it close in Los Angeles? USC wins a close one. … USC 21, Iowa 20.

Crawford (USC -6.5): USC's a potential playoff team this season if the Trojans can win out, beginning Saturday against Iowa with Oregon looming. Don't worry about a lookahead spot here, either. Kirk Ferentz's squad has Lincoln Riley's full attention after what the Hawkeyes nearly did to the Ducks last week. I would pick this one different if the game was at Kinnick Stadium. ... USC 27, Iowa 20.

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama

Hummer (Oklahoma +6.5): This game will come down to two areas: 1. Can Ty Simpson continue carrying the Alabama offense? The Sooners have arguably the best run defense in the country, and Alabama struggles to run the ball. 2. Can John Mateer do enough on his own to keep it close? These are two of the best quarterbacks in the country, who are forced to carry a huge offensive burden. I'm not going as far to pick the upset. But I think the value is there with OU coming out of an open week. The Sooners give Alabama a scare. … Alabama 24, Oklahoma 21.

Crawford (Oklahoma +6.5): Anyone ready for a monumental win from a team outside of the top 10 during Week 12? Well, here it is. At some point, Alabama is going to lose one of these games this season against top-15 competition and I think it happens this weekend to muddy up the SEC's playoff picture. Give me Oklahoma on the road, shutting down the Crimson Tide's run game and making Alabama one-dimensional in a tight matchup throughout. ... Oklahoma 24, Alabama 17.

No. 19 Virginia at Duke

Hummer (Duke -6.5): What a weird year in the ACC. The Blue Devils have lost to a pair of G6 teams and yet remain in the ACC hunt. The Cavs, meanwhile, have technically lost a pair of ACC games yet only one of them counts in the standings. How Virginia fares in this game will largely depend on the status of quarterback Chandler Morris, who exited last week's game after a hit to the head. If he plays, expect a ton of points between two teams that can give them up in bunches. In a game between reasonably inconsistent teams, I lean toward the program with an elite unit. That's Duke's passing attack. The Blue Devils win a big one. … Duke 38, Virginia 31.

Crawford (Duke -6.5): I kept thinking during UConn's dominance of Duke, man, Clemson must by really bad considering what the Blue Devils did to the Tigers on the road the previous week. Trying to handicap the ACC this season has been next to impossible and like Hummer mentioned, the availability of Morris is paramount for the Cavaliers. It's unlikely Duke quarterback Darian Mensah has consecutive subpar outings given his numbers this fall with 24 touchdown passes to only four interceptions, so I'll roll with the Blue Devils to cover. ... Duke 31, Virginia 23.

No. 10 Texas at No. 5 Georgia

Hummer (Texas +6.5): Here comes Texas' SEC roadblock. The Longhorns are 11-3 in SEC play since joining the league last year. Two of those losses are to Georgia. What we've seen from Texas this year indicates this should be a comfortable cover for Georgia. The Longhorns offense has been a disaster. But we saw a different Texas offense against Vanderbilt. The Longhorns are getting the ball out faster, the O-line looked improved and that combination should be even better coming out of a bye week. Georgia is gettable defensively. The Bulldogs don't generate pressure and the defense ranks just 62nd nationally in opposing passer rating. I'm not picking the upset on the road; Georgia hasn't lost a home game to anyone but Alabama this decade for a reason. But I do think Texas covers. … Georgia 24, Texas 20.

Crawford (Georgia -6.5): The Bulldogs' rushing attack just eclipsed 300 yards against Mississippi State and while the Bulldogs' defensive front doesn't compare to what the Longhorns bring to Athens athletically, that's a great sign for Kirby Smart. As always, Georgia is strengthening as the season progresses, a sign of a good team playing their best at the opportune time. With a win, Georgia keeps its hopes of getting a first-round bye in the playoff in sight as well. ... Georgia 27, Texas 20.