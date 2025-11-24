There's no better time to make college football picks than during Rivalry Week, which is loaded with fierce foes squaring off. From Ohio State vs. Michigan (+10) to Alabama vs. Auburn (+5.5) to Virginia vs. Virginia Tech (+10.5), many may place Week 14 college football bets with their hearts as much as their heads. Not only can you make picks on those conference matchups, but a number of non-conference contests could factor into your college football betting strategy. South Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite over Clemson, per the latest Week 14 college football odds, in an SEC vs. ACC battle.

Others of that ilk include Florida vs. Florida State (+2.5) and Kentucky vs. Louisville (-4). Meanwhile, no team has performed better in college football picks against the spread than Texas Tech, which is 10-1 versus the line. The Red Raiders are 21-point favorites over West Virginia as the former seeks a win to secure its first-ever trip to the Big 12 Championship Game. Before locking in any Week 14 college football picks, be sure to see the latest Week 14 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 14

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 14: Florida (-2.5, 50.5) covers against Florida State in a 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff nearly 60% of the time. The Gators have been much more competitive since firing Billy Napier as the team has as many ATS wins (two) in four games under interim Billy Gonzales as it had in seven games under Napier. Florida won last year's matchup -- by 20 points on the road -- and it hosting this year's contest gives it a massive advantage. The Seminoles have not won or covered in an away stadium since 2023 as they are 0-8 both straight-up and against the spread over that run. In addition to Florida covering, the model forecasts the Under to hit in well over 60% of simulations. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: Virginia Tech (+10.5, 52.5) covers on the road versus No. 17 Virginia at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. It's impossible to ignore the outright dominance of the Hokies over their in-state rival in this series, as Virginia Tech has won 19 of its last 20 games versus Virginia Tech. The last few matchups haven't even been close, as Virginia Tech won by 20 points at home last year and prevailed by 38 points the last time UVA hosted in 2023. This year, the Hokies have played much better under interim coach, Philip Montgomery, as they've both outright won and covered three times under him, compared to being winless both straight up and ATS under former coach Brent Fry. UVA has dropped two straight at home ATS as the model forecasts this as a one-score game. The model projects the Hokies to cover nearly 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for Week 14

Week 14 college football odds for notable games

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Bowling Green vs. UMass (+14.5, 45.5)

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan (+6.5, 46.5)

Thursday, Nov. 27

Navy vs. Memphis (-5.5, 59.5)

Friday, Nov. 28

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (+8.5, 63.5)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (+13.5, 59.5)

Texas A&M vs. Texas (+2.5, 51.5)

Indiana vs. Purdue (+28.5, 54.5)

Saturday, Nov. 29

Ohio State vs. Michigan (+10, 44.5)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (-2.5, 46.5)

Miami vs. Pitt (+6.5, 50.5)

LSU vs. Oklahoma (-10, 38.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (-3, 64.5)

Oregon vs. Washington (+7, 53.5)

Florida State vs. Florida (-2.5, 52.5)

Alabama vs. Auburn (+5.5, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Stanford (+32.5, 52.5)