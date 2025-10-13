When scanning which games to make Week 8 college football picks on, one's eyes will gravitate towards the SEC. It features three ranked matchups, with all six of the competing squads ranked 17th or better. There's Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-6.5), Alabama vs. Tennessee (+7.5) and LSU vs. Vanderbilt (-2.5). Outside of the SEC, another intriguing game to make Week 8 college football bets on is one of the most storied series in the sport as USC vs. Notre Dame has the Irish favored by 7.5 points in South Bend, Ind.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten has eight conference games, and while it doesn't featured any ranked matchups, it does possess two of the biggest Week 8 college football spreads. The top-ranked Buckeyes are 27-point favorites over Wisconsin, while No. 3 Indiana is favored by 26.5 points over Michigan State. Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest Week 8 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 8: Penn State (+3.5, 38.5) covers versus Iowa in a 7 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. The firing of James Franklin could provide a psychological boost to a PSU squad that's been in a malaise for the last few weeks, while QB Drew Allar's season-ending injury should put more of Penn State's offensive focus on its run game. That's not a bad thing to lean on with a pair of future NFL running backs in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Iowa just allowed a season-high in rushing yards, and the Hawkeyes' offensive struggles are well documented as they haven't had a touchdown pass in three straight games. SportsLine's model has Penn State outgaining the Hawkeyes on Saturday and covering well over 50% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: Missouri (+1.5, 44.5) covers against Auburn in over 70% of simulations Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET. Mizzou suffered its first loss on Saturday, falling to Alabama, but the Tigers still covered and are 4-2 ATS this season. The Tigers of Auburn have covered just once over their last five games and have winless versus the spread at home (0-3). Missouri has incredible balance, with QB Beau Pribula leading the SEC in completion rate, while RB Ahmad Hardy tops the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns. Meanwhile, Auburn ranks 92nd in FBS in scoring as both its two lowest point totals and yardage totals have come in the last two games. With that Mizzou is projected to win outright by more than a touchdown, and the Over hits nearly 60% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

How to make college football picks for Week 8

Week 8 college football odds for notable games

(odds subject to change)

Tuesday, Oct. 14

New Mexico State vs. Liberty (-10.5, 46.5)

FIU vs. Western Kentucky (-7.5, 57.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 15

UTEP vs. Sam Houston (+2.5, 47.5)

Thursday, Oct. 16

Tulsa vs. East Carolina (-16.5, 54.5)

Friday, Oct. 17

Louisville vs. Miami (-13.5, 53.5)

Nebraska vs. Minnesota (+6.5, 46.5)

North Carolina vs. Cal (-10.5, 47.5)

Saturday, Oct. 18

Georgia Tech vs. Duke (-3, 60.5)

LSU vs. Vanderbilt (-2.5, 49.5)

SMU vs. Clemson (-10, 55.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-6.5, 54.5)

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+27.5, 41.5)

Penn State vs. Iowa (-3, 38.5)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-7.5, 61.5)

Tennessee vs. Alabama (-7.5, 59.5)

Missouri vs. Auburn (-1.5, 44.5)

Utah vs. BYU (+3, 47.5)