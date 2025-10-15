We've reached the point of college football season where every conference game has significant meaning, especially those pitting nationally-ranked teams or elites in the playoff conversation. Remaining unbeatens continue to dwindle and would could see another go down this weekend when Ole Miss visits Georgia, one of the headliners in Week 8 along with USC-Notre Dame and Tennessee-Alabama among others.

Three weeks from the selection committee's first top 25 playoff rankings reveal, several squads within the Power Four continue to jockey for positioning in hopes of getting one of those coveted top-4 seeds and first-round byes.

We're coming rapid-fire with this week's predictions and top plays, hoping to stay hot for you this season.

Last week's results: Brad Crawford (8-2 straight, 6-4 ATS); Chris Hummer (8-2, 7-3 ATS). Consecutive 7-3 marks against the spread for Hummer closes the gap near midseason ahead of what should be a scintillating final stretch. I picked the exact score of LSU's win over South Carolina and overall, it was another winning week for both of us as we nailed USC's dub against Michigan and Georgia's triumph at Auburn.

Season results: Crawford (53-17 straight, 40-30 ATS); Hummer (53-17; 34-36).

No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU

Hummer (Utah -3.5): This game comes down to who can stop the run. Both offenses thrive on the ground, pairing rushing QBs with good offensive line play. Which team is better in that category depends on what metric you consume, but they're both good against the run, ranking in the top 30 nationally in success rate. So, who gets the edge? Give me Utah. The Utes are the slightly more talented team and have the quarterback (Devon Dampier) who I trust more over a true freshman in Bear Bachmeier, who had some shaky moments last week against Arizona. … Utah 27, BYU 21.

Crawford (Utah -3.5): The Utes might be a machine. No disrespect to unbeaten BYU, but the Cougars have benefited from a soft early-season slate while Utah's lone loss came to Texas Tech. This team is clicking at the right time and a win in Provo puts Kyle Whittingham's squad right back in the middle of the Big 12 title race, creating a logjam of sorts behind the Red Raiders. Taking the Utes here to hand BYU its first loss. ... Utah 30, BYU 23.

No. 16 Missouri at Auburn

Hummer (Missouri +2.5): This might be the most important game of the Hugh Freeze era. Missouri is good, but this is a game, at least based on talent, the Tigers of The Plains can win. Will Auburn play consistently enough to do so? I'm not willing to bet on it. Missouri has the better QB, O-line and D-line entering this game. Auburn does pose a threat to Missouri with its elite run defense. But I think Beau Pribula can do enough as a passer to keep Auburn honest. Expect Missouri to attack the run and force Jackson Arnold to beat them. I don't think he will. … Missouri 24, Auburn 21.

Crawford (Auburn -2.5): It's not going to happen for Hugh Freeze if the Tigers fail to impress against Missouri. An 0-4 start to SEC play would essentially doom the season at Auburn, despite AD John Cohen's backing -- well, sort of -- of Freeze this week. This one could look a lot like the Georgia game for Auburn, but you have to wonder where this team's collective heads are at after that emotional letdown. This would be a usual fade spot for me, but at home, I think Auburn gets it done. ... Auburn 24, Missouri 20.

No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt

Hummer (LSU +2): This is a game where I'm going to begrudgingly stick with my preseason SEC title pick even though the evidence is mounting that there are real problems for LSU and its offense. I trust Vanderbilt more headed into this matchup. The Commodores are going to control the ball, play reasonably mistake free and limit possessions. LSU has the elite defense to slow down the Commodores. But what I really worry about is the Tigers' ability to put up points. Vanderbilt is a good but not great defense. What it does exceptionally well, however, is limit big plays. That means LSU is going to have to drive the football and avoid turnovers. Can Garrett Nussmeier play clean? It's been a problem this year. Still, I'm hanging onto to my preseason pick for dear life … LSU 24, Vanderbilt 21.

Crawford (Vanderbilt -2): LSU is leaking oil and there's no quick fix or get-right serum out there for this squad. The Tigers haven't scored more than 20 points in any game this season against a Power Four opponent, but somehow are very much in the thick of the SEC title discussion and playoff picture in mid-October. This is where the season starts to turn for the Tigers and the questions surrounding Brian Kelly's future ramp up again. The right team is favored here. ... Vanderbilt 27, LSU 20.

No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke

Hummer (Georgia Tech +2.5): I immediately figured I'd go upset with this pick. But I should have known the Blue Devils would be favored at home despite the ranking. This game is going to be close and will be decided by how Haynes King fares as a passer. The Blue Devils have a good pass rush and run defense, but they've been sliced apart through the air this season (116th in passing yards allowed per game). Georgia Tech is a good passing offense but it's not exactly their identity as a run-first unit. Given that Duke will score -- 27-plus points in all but one game -- it's going to be on the Yellow Jackets to keep up with that pace. I think they do enough. Duke wins outright, but there's too much value with Georgia Tech not to take them ATS. … Duke 31, Georgia Tech 30.

Crawford (Georgia Tech +2.5): Dangerous game for the Yellow Jackets this weekend. One of five remaining unbeatens in ACC play, Georgia Tech takes on a Duke team that's won three straight since the loss at Tulane and seems to have found themselves. Quarterback Darian Mensah's playing at an elite level, too. That said, the half-point here with Haynes King and Brent Key is too salivating. If you can get it near even or the Blue Devils at -1, go ahead and take it. ... Duke 28, Georgia Tech 26.

No. 7 Texas Tech at Arizona State

Hummer (Texas Tech -10.5): This is a tough game to pick with Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt's status remaining a mystery midweek. If he doesn't play, this is a very easy cover for the Red Raiders. If he does play it's a far more interesting test for Texas Tech. Either way, I have a hard time seeing Arizona State having much success up front against the Red Raiders' elite defensive front. I also really wonder how a below-average ASU run defense will contend with a top-10 Tech rushing attack. The Red Raiders go on the road and cover. … Texas Tech 34, Arizona State 21.

Crawford (Texas Tech -10.5): At what point will the Red Raiders play a competitive game this season? It's coming, but as a bettor, the hardest part is determining when. The Sun Devils were waxed last week at Utah without quarterback Sam Leavitt and he's considered "week to week" according to Kenny Dillingham. Not great, especially when you consider Texas Tech's all-world defense through the first six games of the season. ... Texas Tech 34, Arizona State 17.

No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina

Hummer (Oklahoma -4.5): I think both these teams could really struggle down the stretch. But the Sooners have an elite unit with their defense, which gives them the advantage in this game, especially against a Gamecocks offense that ranks 106th nationally in yards allowed per play. Plus, another week of recovery should only help John Mateer in his return from hand surgery. Give me the Sooners to bounce back on the road. … Oklahoma 24, South Carolina 17.

Crawford (South Carolina +4.5): The Sooners face some adversity for the first time this season following last week's loss to Texas in Red River and now travel to play a Gamecocks team that's a bit down on its luck after a surprising 1-3 start to SEC play. One would assume Oklahoma dominates this one defensively and handles an opposing offense that has struggled mightily this fall, but the 4.5-point line is a weird one. Shane Beamer fired his offensive line coach this week and promoted Shawn Elliott to that position. Will that unit perform differently, perhaps? The under here is the safest play. ... Oklahoma 17, South Carolina 13.

Hummer (Texas A&M -7.5): This feels like a trap game. But I question Arkansas' ability to stay in this game, because they're going to get gashed defensively. It's just the reality for a team that's given up 30-plus points in each of its last four games and didn't show any real improvement following a coaching change. The question then becomes can Arkansas score enough against what's been a top 25 Aggies defense? I don't think they can. … Texas A&M 38, Arkansas 30.

Crawford (Arkansas +7.5): Three losses by a single possession this season is nausea-inducing for Razorbacks fans. And bluntly, this feels like another one Saturday in Fayetteville. The Aggies will be without leading rusher Le'Veon Moss and should be tested by an above-average offense from Arkansas. The Razorbacks were flattened last time they played at home by Notre Dame and should fare better this time around. If not and another embarrassing performances ensues. ... Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 27.

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama

Hummer (Alabama -9.5): Tennessee is a bit overvalued early this season, but I'm still surprised to see that line pushing double digits. We'll see if Alabama can establish the run, a struggle this season, against what's been a venerable Vols run defense at 121st nationally in rushing success rate. Tennessee is going to give up points. It's allowed 31-plus in every SEC game this year. Can Alabama get enough stops to cover? I think an excellent Bama secondary does enough. … Alabama 38, Tennessee 28.

Crawford (Alabama -9.5): No opposing team has been able to stop Tennessee's offense this season. The Vols lead the SEC with a 48.2 points per game average, which includes a 44-41 double-overtime loss to Georgia. That said, the other side of the football hasn't kept opposing teams out of the end zone, either. Only Arkansas ranks lower in scoring defense and that's a worrisome sign approaching Saturday night's tussle with the Crimson Tide. A fourth straight ranked win for Alabama should undoubtedly make this team the league frontrunner if it's not already. ... Alabama 38, Tennessee 27.

No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

Hummer (USC +7.5): The Irish have been a bit off the radar after their 0-2 start, but their defense is starting to round into form having allowed 27 total points over the last three games against Arkansas, Boise State and NC State. The Trojans are another high-flying passing attack and will test a secondary that's had some up and down moments this year. The problem is, I'm just not sure how USC gets stops with any sort of consistency against the Irish. USC keeps it close for a while, but Notre Dame gets the win. … Notre Dame 31, USC 24.

Crawford (USC +7.5): USC bullied Michigan last week for a Lincoln Riley signature win and has a shot at further strengthening a potential playoff resume in South Bend during what should be one of Week 8's best games. Since being quieted in the opener, Jeremiyah Love has scored at least one touchdown in every start since and has been a weapon in the receiving game out of the backfield. He'll punctuate a late drive for the Fighting Irish to win this one, but the Trojans cover. ... Notre Dame 31, USC 24.

No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia

Hummer (Ole Miss +6.5): Ole Miss is the play here. We haven't seen anything from Georgia this season to justify that line, especially when you consider how the Bulldogs struggled with the best three teams (Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn) on their schedule so far. I won't go so far as to pick an upset, but I do question Georgia's ability to put pressure on Trinidad Chambliss and to limit the Ole Miss passing game. I know Ole Miss came out slow a week ago against Washington State. Don't expect that to be the case here. … Georgia 28, Ole Miss 27.

Crawford (Georgia -6.5): Here's a key number game. It's either going to be a Bulldogs blowout or one that's tight in the final minutes in a one-possession contest. This line has fluctuated this week and could be over a touchdown by kickoff. Ole Miss was lucky to get through Washington State after Lane Kiffin admitted his team was focused on this weekend's date with Georgia. The Rebels dominated last season's game in Oxford, but Georgia should take care of business and take out one of the SEC's lone remaining unbeatens. ... Georgia 27, Ole Miss 20.