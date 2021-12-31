Like every year, the college football bowl schedule has saved some of its best for last. The College Football Playoff games are set for Friday evening, and then there's New Year's Day, where all five games feature spreads of 4.5 points or fewer, per the latest college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. No. 6 Ohio State (-4.5) vs. No. 11 Utah is the largest on the board, while No. 8 Ole Miss (-1.5) vs. No. 7 Baylor is the slimmest.

No. 21 Arkansas (-2) vs. Penn State, No. 5 Notre Dame (-2) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 22 Kentucky (-3) vs. No. 15 Iowa make up the rest of the New Year's Day college football schedule. Which college football bets should you be targeting as bowl season heads towards a conclusion? Before making any college football bowl picks or bets, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters the third week of the 2021-22 college football bowl season on a 43-30 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest bowl season college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for the 2021-22 bowl season: No. 15 Iowa stays within the spread against No. 22 Kentucky as a three-point underdog in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day. Iowa comes off one of its best seasons in recent memory, a 10-3 campaign that saw the Hawkeyes reach the Big Ten Championship Game on the strength of one of the best defenses in the nation -- and in spite of one of an unusually plodding offense, even by Iowa standards.

Against a Kentucky team that also had its best season in recent memory, Iowa's defense could be the clincher. The Hawkeyes only allowed 19.2 points per game, and shut down the Big Ten West opponents they play who have a similar playing style to the team they're about to face in the Citrus Bowl. In simulations from SportsLine's model, Iowa covers the spread well over 50 percent of the time, making the Hawkeyes a top pick against the spread.

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: No. 8 Ole Miss covers as a 1.5-point favorite against No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET. The Rebels feature one the nation's most prolific offenses, averaging 35.9 points per game this season, which ranks 18th in the nation. Ole Miss is led by quarterback Matt Corral, who enters this matchup with 3,339 passing yards, 31 total touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Ole Miss also features a dynamic rushing attack, averaging 224.2 yards per game on the ground, the ninth-best mark in college football. Running back Jerrion Ealy leads the Rebels with 703 rushing yards, while Snoop Conner leads the team with 13 rushing touchdowns. SportsLine's model expects the Rebels rush for over 170 yards against the Bears, which helps Ole Miss cover the spread in well over 60 percent of simulations.

How to make college football bowl picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game during bowl season, and it's projecting multiple shocking upsets. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which underdogs do you need to jump on now? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,600 in profit over the past five-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for bowl season:

Dec. 31

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan (+7, 57.5)

Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers (+15, 62.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: Alabama vs. Cincinnati (+13.5, 57.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan (+7.5, 45.5)

Jan. 1:

Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame (-2, 45)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah (+4.5, 64)

Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Baylor (+1.5, 55.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-3, 44)

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas (-2, 48)

Jan. 4:

Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU (+3.5, 48)

Jan. 10:

CFP National Championship Game: Matchup TBD