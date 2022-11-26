The College Football Playoff picture is starting to come into focus and one team with a pretty clear route into the top four, if they win out, appears to be USC. The Trojans clocked in at No. 6 in the CFP rankings this week but with four of the teams ranked ahead of them due to go head-to-head, they'll make a compelling argument to earn a bid with inevitable losses. However, they'll still need to take care of business starting with No. 15 Notre Dame and USC is the 5-point home favorite in the latest Week 13 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 3 Michigan in The Game, one of the most bitter rivalries in college football, and a Big Ten championship berth and likely a CFP nod will be on the line. The Buckeyes are 8-point favorites at home in the Week 13 college football lines and Ohio State has won eight of 10 outright but those two squads have split those meetings down the middle against the spread. Before making any Week 13 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 13: Army (-20) covers at UMass in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Minutemen have been one of the worst teams in college football again this season, entering this contest on an eight-game losing streak. They have lost six of those games by double digits, so they are accustomed to getting blown out. UMass wrapped up a three-game road trip with a physical game at Texas A&M last week, making this a tough scheduling spot.

Army is coming off one of its best outings of the season, keeping its bowl eligibility alive with a 34-17 win against UConn last week. The Black Knights rushed for more than 315 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. SportsLine's model expects them to have another dominant outing on Saturday, as they are covering the spread over 60% of the time.

Another one of the Week 13 college football picks from the model: Tennessee (-14) covers on the road against Vanderbilt in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday night. A devastating loss to South Carolina last week ended Tennessee's realistic College Football Playoff chances and the loss of Hendon Hooker (ACL) only makes things tougher. However, Tennessee is better-prepared than most for such an occurrence.

Backup quarterback Joe Milton III was a starter at Michigan and then won the job at Tennessee outright last season before Hooker overtook him. But he decided to stick around and his skillset is pretty well-suited for an offense that wants to challenge defenses vertically. He has an absolute cannon and has averaged a staggering 17.4 yards per pass while throwing six touchdowns in 33 attempts as a reliever. The model has Milton leading an offense that puts up 41 points with Tennessee covering in well over 60% of simulations and winning by an average margin of 24 points. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 13

College football odds for Week 13 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson (-14.5, 50.5)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-35.5, 48.5)

Michigan at Ohio State (-8, 57)

Oregon at Oregon State (+3.5, 56.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-21.5, 48.5)

Iowa State at TCU (-10, 47.5)

LSU at Texas A&M (+9.5, 46.5)

Notre Dame at USC (-5, 62.5)

Washington at Washington State (+2, 58.5)