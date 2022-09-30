No. 1 Georgia remains the top-ranked team in the country, but it is coming off its shakiest performance of the season. The Bulldogs never led by more than 17 points in their 39-22 win over Kent State last week, coming nowhere close to covering the 45-point spread. They will try to put together a more convincing 60 minutes when they travel to Missouri on Saturday during the Week 5 college football schedule. Georgia is a 29-point favorite in the latest Week 5 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, No. 23 Florida State will try to remain unbeaten when it hosts No. 22 Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite. The Demon Deacons are hoping to bounce back from their first loss of the season, which came to Clemson in double overtime, so which team should you be backing with your Week 5 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 5: No. 18 Oklahoma (-6) goes on the road and covers against TCU at noon ET on Saturday. The Sooners are coming off a narrow loss to Kansas State last week, but the model is not ready to bail on them just yet. They opened the season by beating UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska by 30-plus points each, so they have the firepower to easily cover this number.

TCU has not faced a ranked opponent so far this year and it has lost eight consecutive meetings against Oklahoma. The Sooners have covered the spread in six of their last seven wins in this series as well. They cruised to a 21-point win last season-the model expects this game to be a little trickier, but Oklahoma is still covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 13 Oregon (-17) has no trouble covering the double-digit spread against Stanford in Saturday's 11 p.m. ET kickoff in Eugene. The Ducks got off to a terrible start this season with their blowout loss to Georgia, but they have looked like a completely different team since then. They blew out Eastern Washington and then-No. 12 BYU at home in consecutive weeks before going on the road and squeaking past Washington State last week.

Oregon opened as a 15-point favorite before the early betting action came in on the Ducks, but the model still likes them at the current number. Stanford has already lost a pair of games by double digits, including a 40-22 setback at Washington last week. Quarterback Tanner McKee has thrown four interceptions in three games and the model has him throwing two interceptions on Saturday night in the latest simulations.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is throwing for nearly 300 yards and at least two touchdowns, while the rushing attack is combining for 200 yards. Stanford does not have enough offense to keep pace with Oregon, which is why the Ducks are covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 5 (via Caesars)

Friday, Sept. 30

Tulane at Houston (-2.5, 54.5)

UTSA at MTSU (+4.5, 65)

San Diego State at Boise State (-6.5, 39)

Washington at UCLA (+2.5, 65)

New Mexico at UNLV (-14, 44)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Michigan at Iowa (+10.5, 43)

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-6.5, 55.5)

Oklahoma at TCU (+5, 67.5)

Oregon State at Utah (-11, 56)

Wake Forest at Florida State (-6, 66)

Rutgers at Ohio State (-41, 60)

Northwestern at Penn State (-25.5, 52.5)

Alabama at Arkansas (+15.5, 61.5)

Oklahoma State at Baylor (-2.5, 55)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3, 46)

NC State at Clemson (-6.5, 46)

Georgia at Missouri (+27.5, 55.5)

Arizona State at USC (-24, 61.5)

Stanford at Oregon (-16, 62.5)