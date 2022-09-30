NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
USATSI

No. 1 Georgia remains the top-ranked team in the country, but it is coming off its shakiest performance of the season. The Bulldogs never led by more than 17 points in their 39-22 win over Kent State last week, coming nowhere close to covering the 45-point spread. They will try to put together a more convincing 60 minutes when they travel to Missouri on Saturday during the Week 5 college football schedule. Georgia is a 29-point favorite in the latest Week 5 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, No. 23 Florida State will try to remain unbeaten when it hosts No. 22 Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite. The Demon Deacons are hoping to bounce back from their first loss of the season, which came to Clemson in double overtime, so which team should you be backing with your Week 5 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 5: No. 18 Oklahoma (-6) goes on the road and covers against TCU at noon ET on Saturday. The Sooners are coming off a narrow loss to Kansas State last week, but the model is not ready to bail on them just yet. They opened the season by beating UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska by 30-plus points each, so they have the firepower to easily cover this number.

TCU has not faced a ranked opponent so far this year and it has lost eight consecutive meetings against Oklahoma. The Sooners have covered the spread in six of their last seven wins in this series as well. They cruised to a 21-point win last season-the model expects this game to be a little trickier, but Oklahoma is still covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 13 Oregon (-17) has no trouble covering the double-digit spread against Stanford in Saturday's 11 p.m. ET kickoff in Eugene. The Ducks got off to a terrible start this season with their blowout loss to Georgia, but they have looked like a completely different team since then. They blew out Eastern Washington and then-No. 12 BYU at home in consecutive weeks before going on the road and squeaking past Washington State last week.

Oregon opened as a 15-point favorite before the early betting action came in on the Ducks, but the model still likes them at the current number. Stanford has already lost a pair of games by double digits, including a 40-22 setback at Washington last week. Quarterback Tanner McKee has thrown four interceptions in three games and the model has him throwing two interceptions on Saturday night in the latest simulations.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is throwing for nearly 300 yards and at least two touchdowns, while the rushing attack is combining for 200 yards. Stanford does not have enough offense to keep pace with Oregon, which is why the Ducks are covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 5

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 5, and it says a top-10 favorite will go down hard in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-10 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $3,100 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 5 (via Caesars)

See full Week 5 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Sept. 30

Tulane at Houston (-2.5, 54.5)

Featured Game | Houston Cougars vs. Tulane Green Wave
Moneyline
Spread
Total
HOU
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
TULANE
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

UTSA at MTSU (+4.5, 65)

Featured Game | Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders vs. UTSA Roadrunners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MTSU
+162
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
TXSA
-195
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

San Diego State at Boise State (-6.5, 39)

Featured Game | Boise State Broncos vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BOISE
-267
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o39
-110
BET NOW
SDGST
+215
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u39
-110
BET NOW

Washington at UCLA (+2.5, 65)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
+122
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
WASH
-145
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

New Mexico at UNLV (-14, 44)

Featured Game | UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNLV
-650
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
NMEX
+460
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Saturday, Oct. 1

Michigan at Iowa (+10.5, 43)

Featured Game | Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWA
+335
BET NOW
+10.5
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
MICH
-440
BET NOW
-10.5
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-6.5, 55.5)

Featured Game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISS
-267
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
UK
+215
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma at TCU (+5, 67.5)

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TCU
+196
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
o69
-110
BET NOW
OKLA
-240
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
u69
-110
BET NOW

Oregon State at Utah (-11, 56)

Featured Game | Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UTAH
-385
BET NOW
-10.5
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
OREGST
+300
BET NOW
+10.5
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Wake Forest at Florida State (-6, 66)

Featured Game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FSU
-240
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o64
-110
BET NOW
WAKE
+196
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u64
-110
BET NOW

Rutgers at Ohio State (-41, 60)

Northwestern at Penn State (-25.5, 52.5)

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PSU
-4000
BET NOW
-25
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
NWEST
+1450
BET NOW
+25
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW

Alabama at Arkansas (+15.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARK
+550
BET NOW
+17
-110
BET NOW
o61
-110
BET NOW
BAMA
-800
BET NOW
-17
-110
BET NOW
u61
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma State at Baylor (-2.5, 55)

Featured Game | Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAYLOR
-135
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o56.5
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
+115
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u56.5
-110
BET NOW

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3, 46)

Featured Game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISSST
-195
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
TXAM
+162
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

NC State at Clemson (-6.5, 46)

Featured Game | Clemson Tigers vs. NC State Wolfpack
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLEM
-267
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
NCST
+215
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

Georgia at Missouri (+27.5, 55.5)

Featured Game | Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIZZOU
+2500
BET NOW
+29
-110
BET NOW
o54
-110
BET NOW
UGA
-25000
BET NOW
-29
-110
BET NOW
u54
-110
BET NOW

Arizona State at USC (-24, 61.5)

Featured Game | USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Moneyline
Spread
Total
USC
-4500
BET NOW
-25.5
-110
BET NOW
o60.5
-110
BET NOW
ARIZST
+1550
BET NOW
+25.5
-110
BET NOW
u60.5
-110
BET NOW

Stanford at Oregon (-16, 62.5)

Featured Game | Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal
Moneyline
Spread
Total
OREG
-800
BET NOW
-17
-110
BET NOW
o62.5
-110
BET NOW
STNFRD
+550
BET NOW
+17
-110
BET NOW
u62.5
-110
BET NOW