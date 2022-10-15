usatsi-dj-uiagalelei-clemson.jpg
Illinois has been one of the biggest stories in the Big Ten this season, but it could be in trouble this week in its matchup against Minnesota. The Illini could be without starting quarterback Tommy DeVito (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah Williams (concussion) and cornerback Taz Nicholson (concussion), as they all appear likely to miss this week's game against the Gophers. Minnesota is coming off of a bye week following its first loss of the season and is a 7-point road favorite in the latest Week 7 college football odds posted on Caesars Sportsbook.

Although the game sets up well for Minnesota, there is still a bit of risk in backing the Gophers, as they might get caught thinking about a matchup with No. 10 Penn State in Week 8. Minnesota has primarily beat up on underperforming teams this season, but could the Gophers still be among the Week 7 college football best bets with all of Illinois' injuries? And which other college football lines should you be targeting? Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 7: No. 4 Clemson (-4.5) cruises to a double-digit win at Florida State on Saturday night. This line opened at -7.5 at Caesars, but the early betting action has driven it down by three points. SportsLine's model is happy to take advantage of that, as it has Clemson winning by 13 points in the latest simulations.

The Tigers have dominated this series in recent years, winning and covering the spread in four straight meetings, with all of those victories coming by double digits. They rolled to a 59-10 win in their last visit to Florida State, which came in 2018. Clemson's defense has allowed just one non-garbage time touchdown over the past two games, holding NC State and Boston College to 232.5 passing yards per game.

FSU has scored a combined 38 points in two straight losses, so the Seminoles are likely going to have trouble moving the ball on Saturday night. The model has Clemson cruising to a win, covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 22 Kentucky (+4) keeps things close enough to cover the spread at home when it hosts No. 16 Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Much of the narrative on this game revolves around the availability of Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, who missed last week with a foot/ankle injury. However, Kentucky's defense will need to be the difference-maker this week.

Mississippi State's offensive line has held up following an injury to left tackle Kwatrivous Johnson, but Kentucky hasn't had tremendous success getting to opposing quarterbacks this year, and has just nine sacks. Still, the Wildcats have consistently been able to get off of the field on third downs, and have held offenses to just a 31.3% conversion rate. Kentucky has also allowed just three passing touchdowns and picked off five passes while holding opponents to just 6.3 passing yards per attempt this season.

The model predicts that Mississippi State QB Will Rogers will still rack up close to 350 passing yards, but that will be about all the Bulldogs have to show for themselves on the road. While that might be enough to win, it won't be enough to cover, as Kentucky stays within the number more than 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 7, and it says a top-15 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-15 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 7 (via Caesars)

See full Week 7 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Oct. 15

Penn State at Michigan (-7, 51.5)

Miami at Virginia Tech (+7.5, 47.5)

Minnesota at Illinois (+3.5, 39)

Kansas at Oklahoma (-9, 64)

Auburn at Ole Miss (-15.5, 54.5)

Iowa State at Texas (-16, 49.5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-38.5, 58)

Maryland at Indiana (+11, 62)

NC State at Syracuse (-4.5, 44)

Alabama at Tennessee (+9, 65.5)

Oklahoma State at TCU (-4, 68)

Arkansas at BYU (-3, 59.5)

Wisconsin at Michigan State (+6, 48)

LSU at Florida (-3, 48)

Clemson at Florida State (+4.5, 51)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+4, 47.5)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-16.5, 52)

Nebraska at Purdue (-13, 57.5)

North Carolina at Duke (+6, 66.5)

USC at Utah (-3.5, 60.5)

