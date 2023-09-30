The Week 5 college football schedule might not be quite as loaded as last week, but there are still three ranked vs. ranked matchups on Saturday. No. 3 Texas hosts No. 24 Kansas at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Longhorns are 16-point favorites in the SportsLine consensus Week 5 college football odds. Saturday night's matchups include No. 20 Ole Miss (+2.5) vs. No. 13 LSU and No. 17 Duke (+5.5) vs. No. 11 Notre Dame.

The underdog only covered the spread in one of the six ranked vs. ranked matchups last week. Which Week 5 college football spreads should you target with your Week 5 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Georgia (-14.5) easily covers the spread at Auburn in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs are riding a 21-game winning streak heading into the weekend, and they have won five straight regular-season meetings in this rivalry. Their offense started to click against UAB last week, going 6 for 6 in the red zone during their 49-21 win.

Quarterback Carson Beck threw for a career-high 338 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Daijun Edwards added 66 yards and two scores. Auburn enters Saturday's game with more questions than answers offensively, failing to find the end zone against Texas A&M last week. The Tigers are also dealing with multiple key injuries in their secondary, which is another reason why Georgia is covering the spread in well over 60% of the model's simulations.

Another prediction: Michigan State (+10.5) nearly pulls off an outright upset at Iowa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off rough losses with Michigan State falling 31-9 to Maryland and Iowa getting blown out 31-0 to Penn State last week. Iowa had one of the worst offensive performances of the college football season, totaling just 76 yards and four first downs with 14:33 time of possession.

Michigan State's offense had five turnovers against Maryland last weekend after turning the ball over just three times in its 2-1 start. If the Spartans can eliminate those turnovers against Iowa, it could be tough for the Hawkeyes offense to go on long drives in an offense that is averaging 14.7 points per game in three games outside of a 41-10 victory over Western Michigan of the MAC. The model doesn't project Iowa's offense to be strong enough to justify being nearly a two-touchdown favorite and is predicting a one-score contest with Michigan State covering the spread in 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 5

College football odds for top Week 5 games

Saturday, Sep. 30

Florida vs. Kentucky (-1, 44.5)

Clemson vs. Syracuse (+7, 53)

Penn State vs. Northwestern (+26.5, 47)

USC vs. Colorado (+21.5, 73)

Georgia vs. Auburn (+14.5, 45)

Michigan vs. Nebraska (+18, 40)

Kansas vs. Texas (-16, 61)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (+14, 54.5)

LSU vs. Ole Miss (+2.5, 67.5)

Oregon vs. Stanford (+20, 60)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-19.5, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Duke (+5.5, 52.5)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee (-11.5, 60)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State (+14.5, 46)

Washington vs. Arizona (+18.5, 66)

Nevada vs. Fresno State (-24.5, 50.5)