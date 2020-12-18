The ultimate decision will be in the hands of the College Football Playoff committee, but No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State all likely control their own destiny heading into Championship Weekend. The Week 16 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Buckeyes as 20.5-point favorites against No. 14 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. Alabama is a 17-point favorite against No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship Game.

Clemson is -10.5 against Notre Dame in the ACC title game. Where are the best values for Week 16 college football bets in those games and others? Before locking in any college football picks for Championship Week, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Championship Week from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.

One of the top Championship Week college football picks the model is recommending: No. 14 Northwestern (+20.5) keeps it within the spread against No. 4 Ohio State in the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at noon ET. The Wildcats were 6-1 against the spread this season. They also covered both times they were listed as underdogs.

Ohio State, meanwhile, failed to cover in two of its last three games. The model shows the Wildcats holding Justin Fields to around 250 passing yards as they cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (58.5), meanwhile, hits more than 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the Championship Week predictions from the model: No. 24 San Jose State (+6.5) stays within the spread against Boise State in the 2020 Mountain West Championship Game at 4:30 on Saturday. The Spartans went 6-0 on the year and covered in all six games. Defense was their strength as they gave up just 17.5 points per game.

That defense will be tested against a high-powered Boise State offense that has scored 40 or more points four times this season. But SportsLine's model predicts that the Broncos will be held well under their season-long scoring average (35.2 ppg), helping the Spartans keep this one within the number. San Jose State covers in more than 50 percent of simulations, while the over (55.5) also has value.

Friday, Dec. 18

Conference USA Championship: UAB vs. Marshall (-5.5)

MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo (-12)

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. USC (-3)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-20.5)

SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida (+17)

Big 12 Championship: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-6)

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+10.5)

AAC Championship: Tulsa vs. Cincinnati (-14)

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State (+6.5)

Florida State vs. Wake Forest (-7)

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee (+14)

Washington State vs. Utah (-10.5)

Air Force vs. Army (-5.5)

Ole Miss vs. LSU (-1.5)

Missouri vs. Mississippi State (+1.5)

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (-11)

Penn State vs. Illinois (+14.5)

Stanford vs. UCLA (-7)

Arizona State vs. Oregon State (+7)