The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will try to secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff when they face the No. 14 LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon in a 4 p.m. ET matchup on CBS. Georgia completed its perfect regular season with a blowout win over Georgia Tech, and it has not lost since last season's SEC title game. The Bulldogs are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Championship Week college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Should you be backing that large of a favorite with your Championship Week college football bets?

Elsewhere on the Championship Week college football schedule, No. 3 TCU is facing No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. TCU can secure its place in the College Football Playoff, but it is only a 1.5-point favorite in the Championship Week college football lines. Before making any Championship Week college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Championship Week college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the college picks the model is high on for Championship Week: Coastal Carolina (+7.5) easily stays within the spread against Troy in the 2022 Sun Belt Championship at 3:30 p.m. ET. Jamey Chadwell has built a program from scratch at Coastal Carolina (9-2) and after back-to-back 11-win seasons, he'll have a chance to reach double-digits for the third year in a row and to earn a second conference title in that span if they can get by Troy (10-2).

The Chanticleers are coming off a 47-7 loss to James Madison, who would have won Group A and taken Coastal Carolina's spot in the title game if it were eligible. However, you can expect Chadwell's bunch to be ready to take advantage and the potential return of starting quarterback Grayson McCall would be a huge boost. McCall has been out since Nov. 3 with a foot injury but the three-time conference player of the year has thrown for 75 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in his career. The Chanticleers cover in well over 60% of simulations in this one.

Another one of the Championship Week college football picks from the model: No. 2 Michigan (-16.5) rolls to a blowout win against Purdue in the Big Ten title game on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Wolverines can solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over Purdue after stunning the college football world with a blowout win against Ohio State last week. Michigan outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 after halftime en route to a 45-23 win as a 7.5-point underdog.

The Wolverines have one of the top rushing attacks in the country, even with No. 1 running back Blake Corum out with a knee injury. Backup Donovan Edwards rushed for 216 yards against Ohio State, posting touchdown runs of 75 and 86 yards in the fourth quarter. Michigan has covered the spread at a 12-5-1 clip in its last 18 games, while Purdue has only covered twice in its last six games. The Wolverines have covered in 10 of the last 13 matchups between these teams, and the model has them covering in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Championship Week

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup during Championship Week, and it says several big underdogs will cover with room to spare. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which large underdogs will hang tough? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Championship Week (via Caesars)

See full Championship Week college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Dec. 3

2022 MAC Championship Game: Toledo vs. Ohio (+1.5, 55)

2022 Big 12 Championship Game: Kansas State vs. TCU (-1.5, 62)

2022 Sun Belt Championship Game: Coastal Carolina vs. Troy (-7.5, 48)

2022 SEC Championship Game: LSU vs. Georgia (-17.5, 51)

2022 Mountain West Championship Game: Fresno State vs. Boise State (-3, 54)

2022 AAC Championship Game: UCF vs. Tulane (-4, 57)

2022 ACC Championship Game: Clemson vs. North Carolina (+7.5, 63.5)

2022 Big Ten Championship Game: Purdue vs. Michigan (-16.5, 52)