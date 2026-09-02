College football's first full weekend is here, bringing five consecutive days of meaningful games and enough marquee matchups to keep the remote working overtime.

Week 1 begins Thursday night, rolls through a loaded Saturday slate and stretches into Monday evening, giving us an early look at several teams carrying College Football Playoff expectations into the 2026 season. Neutral-site showdowns, one notable ranked matchup and uncomfortable road trips headline Labor Day weekend, when preseason confidence finally collides with reality.

This is where contenders begin building résumés, and coaches facing pressure can change the conversation. Our weekly picks are back, too, with predictions against the spread for the biggest games throughout the weekend. There will be winners, bad beats and a few early-season surprises along the way.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

No. 7 Miami (-23.5) at Stanford

Hummer (Stanford +23.5): Stanford's offense looked better in Week 0 than it has in a few seasons. The Cardinal scored 37 points against Hawaii, ran the ball reasonably well (4.7 ypc) and didn't allow a sack. Will it look the same against Miami? Probably not. But to cover a spread this size, that unit just needs to be functional. Long-term, I think Miami is one of the no-doubt teams of the season. But I could see the Hurricanes having to work out some kinks on the O-line in Week 1 with an almost entirely new unit. It's close for a bit, but Miami pulls away in the second half. … Miami 35, Stanford 14.

Crawford (Miami -23.5): Miami should look every bit like a national title contender Friday night with Darian Mensah directing an offense built to overwhelm Stanford. His poise, accuracy and experience should travel well, especially alongside the Hurricanes' collection of explosive playmakers. This is the type of opener in which Miami can establish early control, create chunk plays and flex its depth. Anything less than a convincing performance would raise questions, but Mensah will give the Hurricanes a steadying presence in his first start at his new program. ... Miami 34, Stanford 7.

Boise State at No. 2 Oregon (-24.5)

Hummer (Oregon -24.5): There should be no lack of motivation or awareness of this game in Eugene. We're only two years removed from the Ducks escaping with a three-point win over Boise State early in the regular season. But I'd argue these teams are in different places. The Broncos, while still very good and a legitimate G6 playoff spot contender, lack a Heisman contender at running back in Ashton Jeanty. And Oregon, for its part, has more talent than at any point in the Dan Lanning era. I wouldn't say this line provides much value for bettors either way. But I lean Oregon. The Ducks come out hot and avoid the trap they fell into two years ago. … Oregon 42, Boise State 17.

Crawford (Boise State +24.5): Oregon is my preseason pick to win the Big Ten, but the Broncos will keep this one within the number. It may take a couple of weeks for the Ducks to gel on both sides of the football after the debut of two new coordinators. I believe it's one of the most undersold storylines nationally entering the season, but it won't take this team out of the CFP title-contender group. Oregon is uber-talented, and Dan Lanning looks to become the sport's latest first-time champion this fall. ... Oregon 41, Boise State 17.

Baylor vs. Auburn (-7.5)

Hummer (Baylor +7.5): There's a lot of new for these teams. Combined, they return just seven total starters from last year. The Tigers have an entirely new coaching staff. The Bears hired a new defensive coordinator, Joe Klanderman, from Kansas State. Given all of that … it's worth noting the certainties, which, if you look at the history of the two offenses, are points. Alex Golesh scores them wherever he goes. Baylor OC Jake Spavital does, too. So, at least to me, this comes down to who can get more stops. Looking at the rosters, Auburn has the advantage. More difference makers, a better front seven. I don't love a Tigers cover. But I do expect them to open the year with a win. … Auburn 34, Baylor 27.

Crawford (Baylor +7.5): This Atlanta opener carries considerable weight for two coaches operating under different pressures. Baylor needs an early win to quiet hot-seat concerns for Dave Aranda, while first-year Tigers coach Alex Golesh arrives confident his roster can finish near the top of the SEC. Expectations inside Auburn's building are considerably higher than the national perception, making this an immediate measuring-stick play. Beat Baylor convincingly, and the Tigers generate momentum. Struggle, and questions surface before the SEC grind even begins in earnest. ... Auburn 31, Baylor 24.

Clemson at No. 11 LSU (-10.5)

Hummer (Clemson +10.5): That's an aggressive line. It'd be one thing if LSU were a proven entity entering the season. But the Tigers are a stitched-together roster of portal additions who, especially at positions like the O-line, are going to have to gel as the season goes along. And Clemson, for all of its flaws, remains an incredibly talented team. Clemson has elite receivers, a veteran offensive line and several draft picks on defense. It's hard to win in Baton Rouge at night, and I won't go as far as to pick an upset. But I like a Clemson cover in this game; the Tigers control the ball, play clean and keep it close. … LSU 24, Clemson 20.

Crawford (Clemson +10.5): Getting the sense I'm already picking too many favorites to cover this week, but sticking with my gut here. Clemson is rolling with unproven Christopher Vizzina at quarterback, with Chad Morris back calling plays in what should be Week 1's most hostile environment. That said, there's more pressure on LSU here. Lane Kiffin's debut comes with considerable intrigue, given a wild offseason that began with signing the nation's top-ranked portal class and ends with the program trying to add more (NFL) talent in the final hours. ... LSU 30, Clemson 23.

UCLA (-1.5) at Cal

Hummer (Cal -1.5): I don't think UCLA should be favored in this game, especially on the road. California, at least on paper, is more talented than it has been in years. The Bears spent more money this offseason than they have before, and the roster, which ranks 43rd in returning production, is pretty experienced. The Bruins, for their part, had to tear things down for Bob Chesney to build it back up. There's some talent in LA, and returning Nico Iamaleava at quarterback helps, but it's going to take some time for the Bruins to get where they'd like to go. Cal, using a bit of the Calimony from UCLA's departure to the Big Ten, gets the win. … Cal 27, UCLA 24.

Crawford (UCLA -1.5): This one's a great quarterback battle of two signal callers that will lead both of these respective teams to bowl eligibility this season. That may not mean as much as it used to in what's become a CFP-or-bust expectation level at nearly every Power Four program, but for two first-year coaches, it's a positive step in Year 1. I have a slight lean to Bob Chesney and the Bruins here because UCLA's defense should be able to come up with enough stops to thwart Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. ... UCLA 31, Cal 28.

No. 24 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (-6.5)

Hummer (Ole Miss -6.5): This is probably the best game of the week. There are questions on both sides: With Louisville, it's how new quarterback Lincoln Kienholz fares as the starter after making just 36 throws in three seasons with Ohio State. For Ole Miss, it's, at least to me, the wide receiver room and who Trinidad Chambliss will throw to. I prefer the certainty that Ole Miss provides with elite players in several spots. Could Isaac Brown wreck the game and expose a Rebels run defense that had its problems last year? Absolutely. But I think Ole Miss comes out and makes a statement in Week 1. … Ole Miss 27, Louisville 20.

Crawford (Ole Miss -6.5): You know what you're getting when Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy walk on the field Sunday night in Nashville. There's promise at Louisville, too, given Jeff Brohm's heightened success over his first three seasons. However, Lincoln Kienholz is a first-time starter at quarterback after transferring from Ohio State, and this is a big spot on the national stage. The pressure's definitely on the Ole Miss side here, but it feels like the Rebels are equipped to handle it. Don't give up on the Cardinals as an ACC contender by the way, regardless of this weekend's result. ... Ole Miss 35, Louisville 24.

Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (-20.5)

Hummer (Wisconsin +20.5): This is an early-season measuring stick for Luke Fickell in a must-win season. The question here is, can Wisconsin move the ball? It was a struggle throughout 2025 with the nation's No. 135 offense. Could it possibly be that bad again? I don't think so. New Badgers QB Colton Joseph brings a dynamic element as a runner, and I'd expect Wisconsin to play ball control and attempt to wear teams down with their wide-zone scheme. Notre Dame is a bad matchup for Wisconsin with an elite secondary and a deep defensive front. But with two defense-led teams think the game stays close enough for the Badgers to cover. … Notre Dame 34, Wisconsin 14.

Crawford (Notre Dame -20.5): Notre Dame enters Lambeau Field with championship expectations, which means simply beating Wisconsin is not enough. The Fighting Irish need to look the part, control the line of scrimmage and showcase the roster strength that makes them a favorite to win it all. Wisconsin could hang around early given the setting, but Notre Dame's physicality and talent should create separation after halftime. This is a tone-setting opportunity for Marcus Freeman's team. ... Notre Dame 34, Wisconsin 10.

No. 19 SMU (-2.5) at Florida State

Hummer (SMU -2.5): I'm surprised the line is that low. The Mustangs are my pick to make the ACC title game alongside Miami, and I think they're better than Florida State in pretty much every area. The Seminoles can run the ball, but SMU had a top-20 run defense last year. New Mexico State moved the ball reasonably well against FSU last week. SMU, for its part, returns seven starters from a top-25 offense last season. Florida State is better than people are giving them credit for entering the year. But I just think the Mustangs clearly have the better roster. … SMU 27, Florida State 21.

Crawford (SMU -2.5): My favorite play of Week 1. And if the line moves to over a field goal later this week, I still like it. There's no sample size with the Mustangs yet, but you know what you're getting with Kevin Jennings. He's not going to make a critical error on the road to lose this one. I was unimpressed with Florida State at the line of scrimmage against New Mexico State, and I'm not confident Ashton Daniels will be able to manufacture enough positive plays to take down a league opponent I'm projecting to reach the CFP. ... SMU 27, Florida State 20.