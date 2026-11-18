Call college football's Week 12 schedule a breather if you want to -- just keep that same energy again Saturday night when there are a handful of results we never saw coming.

There isn't a single AP Top 25 matchup on the schedule, but 10 ranked teams are single-digit favorites on the road. How many of them are you willing to trust with their College Football Playoff seeding and potential conference title hopes on the line?

This is the kind of slate that looks harmless until a favorite trails by a couple of touchdowns early or starts feeling the heat in the second half of a game that could go in either direction.

We're picking the biggest games of Week 12, including a few where the road favorite might spend Sunday figuring out how much damage one afternoon did to its résumé.

Season results: Brad Crawford (67-34 straight up, 45-55-1 ATS); Chris Hummer (73-28 straight up, 50–50-1 ATS)

We're in a futile state of affairs, folks. I'm afraid the hole is too deep for me to crawl out of this season to continue my winning streak against Hummer in our annual head-to-head picks battle. We both had losing records last week, but he still picked up a game on me and now holds a five-game lead with a couple of weekends left.

No. 14 Ohio State (-3.5) at Nebraska

Hummer (Ohio State -3.5): These are two good and flawed teams. Both are top 20 defenses. Both have largely struggled on offense since mid-October. An injury to Julian Sayin caused Ohio State's issues. Tougher competition caught up to the Huskers. I just don't see Nebraska moving the ball all that well against the Buckeyes. Luke Fahey has played pretty well the last two weeks. He and the Buckeyes' offense do enough. … Ohio State 27, Nebraska 21.

Crawford (Ohio State -3.5): Y'all know Matt Rhule's record against top-25 opponents, right? I can keep things short here if so. The Buckeyes still have an outside shot at getting in the CFP discussion as a bubble team with convincing wins this week and next (against Michigan). Jeremiah Smith needs a monster outing on the road to remain in the frontrunner discussion for the Heisman. He has scored in seven straight games but is no longer the first player voters think of when top players are mentioned. ... Ohio State 27, Nebraska 20.

No. 10 BYU (-6.5) at Kansas

Hummer (BYU -6.5): Kansas is an odd team. The Jayhawks are top 45 nationally in both yards per play and yards allowed per play. But they're also just 2-5 in the Big 12 and have struggled with both turnovers and injuries. The problem for Kansas is that it can struggle to stop the run, and that's what BYU does best. I could see this being close. But I'll take the team with a lot on the line that's been incredibly consistent this season. … BYU 31, Kansas 24.

Crawford (BYU -6.5): At 4-6 overall this season, the Jayhawks need consecutive wins over BYU and Oklahoma State to reach bowl eligibility. It's not going to come to fruition, unfortunately. BYU has to win and look good doing it to avoid dropping in the CFP rankings, and there's no margin for error in the conference title discussion behind Utah and Texas Tech. BYU does not control its own destiny, but if the Cougars win out, they're going to have a strong argument for inclusion. ... BYU 34, Kansas 20.

No. 15 Iowa (-6.5) at Illinois

Hummer (Iowa -6.5): The Illini are a better team than some of the advanced stats would suggest, largely because their defense did a 180 after a coordinator change. But the Hawkeyes are the better overall team, especially if they get decent quarterback play from Hank Brown. Iowa should control the lines of scrimmage and the general pace of the game. The only thing that could flip that is turnovers, which is something that Iowa's struggled with in losses this season. But the Hawkeyes get it done. … Iowa 27, Illinois 20.

Crawford (Iowa -6.5): Can Katin Houser put the Fighting Illini in position to win this one against a defense that rarely gives up big plays? He's coming off a three-interception game against UCLA, but has been solid for the most part throughout the campaign with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Iowa's playing with stakes in this one, with a chance to finish 10-2 overall by winning out. The Hawkeyes are one of six bubble teams, I'm projecting, that are battling for two at-large spots over the rest of the campaign. That matters here. ... Iowa 24, Illinois 17.

LSU (-1.5) at No. 9 Tennessee

Hummer (LSU -1.5): It's wild to see LSU favored on the road at Tennessee given their records and season. But I agree with Vegas. I think, at least on paper, LSU is the better team. It just comes down to whether Sam Leavitt can avoid turnovers. I think after a disaster against Texas, he plays clean. Tennessee's O-line is going to struggle to dominate in the run game against LSU's defensive front. The Tigers get their first win over a ranked opponent of the Lane Kiffin era. ... LSU 24, Tennessee 20.

Crawford (Tennessee +1.5): I said last week that I would never pick Lane Kiffin to win (or cover) against a ranked team again if the Tigers burned me against Texas and it happened -- so I'm sticking with my promise. The Vols are a couple wins away from wrapping up a first-round home game, potentially more if they can find a way into the SEC Championship Game. If I'm Josh Heupel, I'd rather have an extra week of playoff prep time and let Georgia, Alabama or Texas duke it out in Atlanta ahead of the postseason. Jim Knowles finds a way to turn Sam Leavitt over and the Vols prevail. ... Tennessee 23, LSU 20.

No. 12 Texas Tech (-3.5) at Baylor

Hummer (Baylor +3.5): The Red Raiders have found something since switching to Thomas Castellanos at quarterback. They've averaged 47 points per game over the last three weeks, emerging as a dynamic run-heavy offense. Baylor matches up reasonably well defensively in this one. The Bears are a top-20 run defense and have largely contained mobile QBs this year. This game will come down to how DJ Lagway fares against a Texas Tech pass defense that's struggled this year. I think this game is close. But the Red Raiders win it late. … Texas Tech 31, Baylor 28.

Crawford (Texas Tech -3.5): I took Baylor and the points last week against BYU and immediately regretted it early when the Cougars began bludgeoning the Bears at the line of scrimmage and limiting DJ Lagway's production in the passing game. Will playing at home against the Big 12's second-best team through 11 weeks alter the mentality here? Tommy Castellanos has been great for the Red Raiders over his last three starts, and I don't see that changing. ... Texas Tech 38, Baylor 31.

No. 8 Indiana (-8.5) at Washington

Hummer (Washington +8.5): This screams a trap game in Seattle. But Washington just hasn't been the program everyone expected this year. The offense continues to struggle -- the Huskies rank 125th nationally in yards per carry -- and that's not going to look any better against an elite Indiana defense. How Washington fares will depend on whether its defense, which has been solid this year, holds up against an Indiana offense that still seems stuck in the mud. This is the type of game Indiana wins ugly. … Indiana 24, Washington 17.

Crawford (Indiana -8.5): Curt Cignetti needs to be careful. Politicking for his team to the CFP committee to potentially better the Hoosiers' seeding is one thing, but this isn't the same Indiana squad that was demolishing the opposition last season. They're winning with defense and just enough execution offensively to get by. He has tried to flex a schedule this season that, let's be honest, has been more than favorable for the Hoosiers. Here's another opportunity this weekend to beat a good opponent, but not a great one. ... Indiana 27, Washington 17.

No. 4 UCLA (-5.5) at Michigan

Hummer (Michigan +5.5): I feel like I've picked against UCLA every week this season and they keep winning games. So why stop now? These are two teams beating each other with a club. They have two elite defenses and two offenses that can struggle at times. The difference is UCLA is pretty efficient (22nd nationally in yards per play) while Michigan is anything but (124th nationally in yards per play). Still, this is the type of game the Wolverines will stay in throughout because of their defense. The offense just needs to make enough plays to keep it close. … UCLA 17, Michigan 14.

Crawford (UCLA -5.5): This is a spooky line to say the least. Every week, oddsmakers are waiting for the Bruins to catch a loss with these single-digit spreads, but it hasn't happened yet. I don't think it comes in Ann Arbor, either. If you're going to pick an outright loss for UCLA, wait until rivalry weekend against USC -- a team with a pulse and penchant for big plays offensively. There's no confidence on that side of the football for the Wolverines right now, who are going into the teeth of the best defense they've played all season. ... UCLA 20, Michigan 14.

SMU at No. 6 Notre Dame (-20.5)

Hummer (SMU +20.5): I'm not sure what happened to SMU last week against Wake Forest. But that's really representative of what the Mustangs have done all year. Notre Dame's defense ranks second nationally in yards allowed per play and should limit SMU's passing game. So whether or not the Mustangs cover comes down to their defense not repeating last week's disaster. Given that SMU has only lost two games by 20-plus points since 2023 under Rhett Lashlee, I just have a hard time seeing it happening two straight weeks. … Notre Dame 34, SMU 17.

Crawford (SMU +20.5): The Mustangs are not as bad as they looked last time out. That one snowballed in a hurry against a superior opponent. Notre Dame's certainly better than SMU this season, but a second consecutive blowout for Rhett Lashlee is an unlikely outcome here. Kevin Jennings makes enough plays to keep SMU in the game before the Fighting Irish wear down the Mustangs' front seven late. ... Notre Dame 38, SMU 20.

No. 2 Utah (-6.5) at TCU

Hummer (Utah -6.5): There's good news for TCU in this game. First, it has a top-25 defense and is good enough against the run (21st nationally) to slow down what Utah does best. They also have a top-25 passing offense, which can potentially take advantage of Utah's only real weakness in the secondary -- the Utes are 110th nationally in passing plays allowed of 20-plus yards. But I just have a hard time seeing TCU play consistently for 60 minutes in a season when turnovers and penalties have been such a big issue. This is close for a lot of the game. TCU is too good to get blown out. But the Utes make the plays down the stretch. … Utah 31, TCU 24.

Crawford (Utah -6.5): What am I missing here? Utah's on a mission to grab a top-4 seed in the CFP while the Horned Frogs have altered wins and losses the last six weeks, not to mention quarterback Devon Dampier has played his way into the Heisman discussion. A multi-touchdown performance in Fort Worth to push the Utes to 11-0 could punch his ticket to New York as a Heisman finalist. Utah has scored 49 and 40 points over its last two road outings in the Big 12 and should find success in Fort Worth, too. ... Utah 35, TCU 24.

No. 1 Georgia (-16.5) at No. 21 South Carolina

Hummer (Georgia -16.5): I'd pick Georgia over anyone right now. LaNorris Sellers, if healthy, does present some issues for the Bulldogs. But Georgia is better everywhere. The Gamecocks will have to play clean and force turnovers on defense to stay in this game. Maybe it's close for a bit. But Georgia pulls away and wins a fourth straight game over a quality opponent by double digits. … Georgia 34, South Carolina 17.

Crawford (Georgia -16.5): I have no idea if LaNorris Sellers is going to play in this one for the Gamecocks. Even if he's listed as probable later this week, there's no telling how this South Carolina coaching staff handles his availability. The season effectively ended last week for the Gamecocks after that stunning loss at Arkansas, so I worry about the home team's focus level. Kirby Smart is 4-0 in his tenure at Georgia at Williams-Brice Stadium, which includes a couple of lopsided victories. Georgia rolls. ... Georgia 31, South Carolina 10.