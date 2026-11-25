Kyle Whittingham nailed it ahead of Saturday's showdown against Ohio State.

"You would have to be living in a cave to not understand the importance of this one," he said.

Rivalry weekend is upon us, a chance to right wrongs and establish year-long bragging rights in the face of a hated opponent. Not only does this weekend's slate offer conference championship and College Football Playoff implications, but the teams out of the mix are playing for something sacred -- respect.

And a few coaches are trying to keep their jobs, too.

We've picked out 10 of the most important games for Week 13, beginning Thursday in Lubbock, Texas and taking us all the way to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday night.

Season results: Brad Crawford (74-37 straight up, 51-59-1 ATS); Chris Hummer (79-32 straight up, 56–54-1 ATS)

After matching winning weeks, at least we fixed the radiator leak before rivalry weekend. Hummer nailed Michigan over UCLA last week, and I won with Tennessee beating LSU. I vowed to never pick Lane Kiffin again this season as a betting favorite, and it worked out for me. I'm going to need a near-perfect showing to get back to even before bowl season. Let's hope it happens.

TCU at No. 11 Texas Tech (-12.5)

Hummer (Texas Tech -12.5): You never really know how a team is going to respond following its head coach's firing. But all I know going into this one is Texas Tech is playing for everything and TCU is playing for very little. So, I lean the Red Raiders here.

As for the margin … TCU's defensive front is good enough to slow Texas Tech's run game. But I also have a very hard time seeing TCU's stuck-in-the-mud offense (100th nationally in yards per play) working all that well against a Texas Tech defense that seems to have found some form the last two weeks. … Texas Tech 34, TCU 20.

Crawford (Texas Tech -12.5): This one sets up for a Texas Tech blowout as long as the Horned Frogs fail to rally under an interim coach following the firing of Sonny Dykes this week. TCU has won five of the last six in the series, but that was prior to Texas Tech's rise in the NIL era, with a roster vastly superior to most Big 12 opponents.

Tommy Castellanos had his first multi-turnover game with the Red Raiders last week, so look for him to be more protective of the football en route to the program's second straight Big 12 title game appearance. ... Texas Tech 31, TCU 14.

No. 25 Nebraska at No. 13 Iowa (-4.5)

Hummer (Nebraska +4.5): These are pretty similar teams. Two top 20 squads that are at their best running the ball and when their up-and-down QBs play clean. The difference is Iowa is a bit better up front, and Nebraska's QB, Anthony Colandrea, comes with a slightly higher ceiling. I

like the way Nebraska is playing of late, and I think the against-the-spread value is with the Huskers. But I also believe Iowa is the better team and far more likely to execute down the stretch in a close game. Iowa eeks by to reach 10-2. … Iowa 20, Nebraska 17.

Crawford (Nebraska +4.5): Can Huskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea make enough plays outside of the pocket to keep drives alive and convert in the red zone this weekend? That will make the difference in this one.

Nebraska may even find some success on the ground with Jamal Rule, who hasn't scored since Week 3 but leads the team in rushing this season with 5.3 yards per carry. When stakes are high in rivalry games, both teams usually play to their maximum standard, and it comes down to the end.

That's where I'm going here. ... Iowa 20, Nebraska 16.

No. 20 Florida (-5.5) at Florida State

Hummer (Florida -5.5): Florida should roll in this game. The Seminoles are 2-1 since firing Mike Norvell, but the offense has struggled, and they were also just blown out, 28-10, by NC State. But … all the advanced data says that this will be a very close game. Like within a point or two. I just don't see that.

The Seminoles are super injured, don't have much to play for and are going up against a Gators team with a better overall roster. Give me the Gators to cover. … Florida 27, Florida State 20.

Crawford (Florida -5.5): Did the Seminoles get caught looking ahead to rivalry weekend last week? I was stunned to flip the channel and see NC State with a double-digit lead in the second half at Doak Campbell.

That was an embarrassing loss, one that might keep this team out of the postseason unless they find a way to beat the Gators. I don't see it happening if Florida finds some semblance of consistency defensively and gets a few stops early in the matchup. ... Florida 26, Florida State 17.

No. 3 Texas (-10.5) at Texas A&M

Hummer (Texas -10.5): Have you seen the Texas A&M offense recently? The Aggies haven't hit double digits in a game since October, and it's not going to get any easier against a top-10 Texas defense.

It's a rivalry game. The Aggies will play hard. But this shouldn't be close. The Longhorns win their third straight in this series. … Texas 28, Texas A&M 10.

Crawford (Texas -10.5): Will Muschamp be licking his chops here? His uber-talented defense against a quarterback making his second start? Takeaways should fall into the Longhorns' lap in a game they need to win to stay in the first-round home game conversation in the CFP.

They may even get a matchup with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game to further boost the resume. The Aggies have scored two total touchdowns in their last three SEC games. I'd be surprised if they get one on Saturday. ... Texas 24, Texas A&M 6.

No. 19 Louisville (-2.5) at Kentucky

Hummer (Louisville -2.5): That may feel like a strange line given Kentucky's start to the season. But the Cardinals, winners of seven straight games, are playing excellent football right now.

They've got one of the most explosive offenses in college football (fifth nationally in yards per play) and a rushing defense (34th nationally) that's gotten much better throughout the year.

Kentucky, on the other hand, has scored an average of just 11.3 points per game over the last three weeks. The Wildcats do have an advantage along the line of scrimmage. But the Cardinals are also just playing better. Give me the hot team. … Louisville 28, Kentucky 24.

Crawford (Kentucky +2.5): I understand why this one's tilted in Louisville's favor by oddsmakers. Kentucky's frail with three straight losses, but this one feels different for Will Stein in his first rival setting with the Wildcats.

They're going all-in this week to salvage what's been a better-than-expected campaign in Lexington, and a victory over Louisville should push Kentucky to a Florida-based bowl game. After playing three straight challenging SEC defenses, Kenny Minchey gets a break against an opponent that ranks 10th in the ACC in total yards allowed. ... Kentucky 28, Louisville 27.

Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State (-10.5)

Hummer (Ohio State -10.5): This is the first Michigan-Ohio State matchup since 2017 without any real national title or playoff implications. But there's plenty of pressure on both coaches. Kyle Whittingham remains very much on the hot seat. Ryan Day is amid the worst season of his Ohio State coaching career.

I think the Buckeyes win. They're the better overall team. But it's going to be ugly. The defenses make plenty of plays. There is some bad offensive football from Michigan. The Buckeyes pull away late. … Ohio State 27, Michigan 10.

Crawford (Michigan +10.5): Admittedly, I have little confidence here that Michigan can generate enough positive plays to eventually get into scoring position against the Buckeyes.

However, I know this defense will do everything in its power to keep Michigan in the game and make this one a late sweat for the home team. It's almost unimaginable that Ryan Day could lose five games as the former preseason No. 1 this fall. There's far too much talent on this Ohio State team to be stumbling down the stretch like this regardless of who's playing quarterback. ... Ohio State 17, Michigan 12.

South Carolina (-4.5) at Clemson

Hummer (Clemson +4.5): I'm not sure which one of these fan bases is all that happy entering this one. The Gamecocks have stalled down the stretch. Clemson is as far removed from the national title picture as it has been in 15 years. This is a game South Carolina should win.

The Gamecocks are better. Better QB. Better offensive weapons. Comparable defense. But this is also exactly the type of game Clemson gets up for. Expect this to be close throughout with a few turnovers -- both teams are 90th or worse in total turnovers this year -- but LaNorris Sellers makes enough plays late to make the difference. … South Carolina 20, Clemson 17.

Crawford (South Carolina -4.5): Prepare for lots of punts, mistakes, penalties and ugly football in this installment of the Palmetto Bowl. What has happened to the Gamecocks since pushing to No. 17 in the CFP rankings after four straight wins?

Injury concerns with LaNorris Sellers led to a no-show at Arkansas, and South Carolina failed to hang with top-ranked Georgia after intermission over the weekend. This one's going to be close, but Shane Beamer wins his third straight at Tiger Stadium and secures another season in Columbia with a victory over Dabo Swinney. ... South Carolina 20, Clemson 13.

No. 15 USC (-6.5) at No. 9 UCLA

Hummer (USC -6.5): USC should win this game. The Bruins might be rolling with their third-string QB, and their defense can't hold up forever. But I do have legitimate concerns about USC's run defense (50th nationally) slowing down Wayne Knight, even if that's the defense's sole focus.

Still, the Trojans have by far the better QB, better weapons and one of the biggest opportunities of Lincoln Riley's tenure. USC gets the win. … USC 27, UCLA 20.

Crawford (USC -6.5): With the injury situation at quarterback for the Bruins and the overall lack of efficiency they've shown on offense this season, I'm rolling with USC in this spot.

It's unfortunate that Bob Chesney's terrific campaign will be derailed the last two weeks with the CFP passing on UCLA, but it is what it is. The Bruins have taken advantage of a soft slate, have a nice win over Oregon and are now piecing it together late in hopes of staying at the forefront of the CFP discussion. ... USC 24, UCLA 10.

Auburn at No. 6 Alabama (-16.5)

Hummer (Auburn +16.5): I'm not sure I really understand this line. The Tigers are a very good defensive team, and while the offense can be up and down, Byrum Brown brings the ability to run in this game that can extend drives and confound the Alabama pass rush.

It's going to take Auburn playing clean to stay in this, but in the Iron Bowl, a 16.5-point line seems pretty extreme. In fact, Kalen DeBoer's never won this game by more than two touchdowns. Alabama wins, but I like the Tigers to cover. … Alabama 34, Auburn 20.

Crawford (Auburn +16.5): Like numerous SEC teams this season, Auburn's week-to-week inconsistency has been a bit maddening, but the Tigers have pulled it together late with three consecutive wins entering the Iron Bowl.

Alabama's nearing a best-case scenario ahead of the playoff, with a win over Auburn not necessarily guaranteeing a trip to Atlanta to play Georgia for a conference crown. What Kalen DeBoer would like more is a first-round bye or opening-round home game without having to engage in another black-and-blue matchup with the Bulldogs. The line here feels a bit high despite Alabama dominating the recent matchups in this rivalry. ...

Alabama 30, Auburn 20.

No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon (-13.5)

Hummer (Oregon -13.5): If we see the same Washington performance we did last week against Indiana, the Huskies will cover in this game. But I also have a hard time seeing a suddenly resurgent Oregon defense -- it's allowed just 14 points over the last two weeks -- getting gashed by a Washington offense that's been super one-dimensional all year due to a lack of any real run game.

The Ducks have a lot on the line and are just playing outstanding football over the last four weeks.

Give me Oregon to cover. … Oregon 31, Washington 17.

Crawford (Washington +13.5): No hyperbole here -- this is the biggest home game of Dan Lanning's tenure with the Ducks.

A win keeps Oregon's CFP hopes alive and pushes this team to the Big Ten Championship Game. A loss likely closes the book on that dream during a season that wound up falling short of preseason expectations.

Washington impressed last week against Indiana, but beating Oregon on the road is a different task entirely. Dylan Raiola continues playing turnover-free football through the air and delivers for the Ducks. ... Oregon 31, Washington 20.