Another weekend in college football, another carnage-filled Saturday. This feels like 2007 all over again, thanks to the pure chaos that has ensued over the last two weeks within the top 25.

At this point, we're not expecting anything less on Halloween in Week 9, despite only two matchups pitting nationally ranked teams -- the SEC's Georgia vs. Florida showdown from Atlanta and Arizona vs. Texas Tech in the topsy-turvy Big 12.

Only three unbeatens in the Power Four remain as the season approaches its final month, with the first CFP rankings set to debut in less than a week. We hope you're betting responsibly this fall, considering this parity-rich party nationwide that shows no signs of ceasing.

Season results: Brad Crawford (47-24 straight up, 35-35-1 ATS); Chris Hummer (51-20 straight up, 38–32-1 ATS)

My colleague's hot streak continues. After tying things up at midseason against the spread, Hummer's sizzling Week 8 effort has pushed him out front. It's quite humbling for yours truly, whose multi-year reign atop the picks mountain is in serious jeopardy. Perhaps Saturday afternoon comes up aces for me, and we enter November tied again after a rally. On the flip side, Hummer's could swell.

2026 CFP bracket projection: Chaos reigns as SEC logjam muddies race for final spots John Talty

No. 25 Wisconsin at Iowa (-3.5)

Hummer (Wisconsin +3.5): These two teams do the same things well: Run the ball, stop the run. The Hawkeyes are a better rushing offense, while Wisconsin, with Colton Joseph, has the more dynamic option at quarterback -- he uses his legs a lot. To me, this game comes down to which team can avoid turnovers. They've been a killer in losses for Iowa this season. Iowa avoids those against the Badgers and wins a classic Big Ten slugfest at home. The Badgers cover, though. … Iowa 20, Wisconsin 17.

Crawford (Wisconsin +3.5): Had a feeling the Badgers would be ranked at some point this season after watching the opener against Notre Dame. The operation just looked more fluid, despite the final score in a matchup that was more competitive than the final outcome. I believe oddsmakers are giving too much respect to the Hawkeyes here playing at home. An outright win could move the Badgers inside the top 20 of the CFP selection committee's first rankings next week. I'll go ahead and take this one as my upset special in Week 9. ... Wisconsin 23, Iowa 20.

No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech (-5.5)

Hummer (Texas Tech -5.5): A critical matchup in the Big 12 race, the Red Raiders are facing their toughest test since Houston in Week 2. The Wildcats have put up points in bunches this season. But I will say the one week the Wildcats struggled was against BYU, when their run game was bottled up by BYU's defensive front. That's a major potential advantage for Texas Tech in this matchup. The Red Raiders are an excellent front seven and should win that matchup. Can Texas Tech score enough to win this one? It's been a struggle at times, but they get it done. … Texas Tech 27, Arizona 20.

Crawford (Texas Tech -5.5): This is the week we'll be talking about the Wildcats nationally if Arizona finds a way to beat Texas Tech in Lubbock. I don't think it happens, however. The Red Raiders' backs are against the wall in this spot, knowing another loss tanks any shot at reaching the CFP -- or even getting back to the Big 12 title game as the defending league champions. Will Hammond does not have a multi-touchdown outing this season as a passer, but this could be the weekend it finally happens at home. I trust Texas Tech more in this spot than Arizona. ... Texas Tech 31, Arizona 24.

Auburn at No. 12 Ole Miss (-12.5)

Hummer (Auburn +12.5): Auburn has struggled this year against above-average defensive fronts. The Rebels aren't elite in that area, but they do blitz a ton and create a lot of havoc around the line of scrimmage. It's going to be up to Byrum Brown to pick up those blitzes and extend plays with his feet. Even without Kewan Lacy, Trinidad Chambliss allows them to score enough. The question is whether Auburn can keep up. I think the Tigers do enough to cover. … Ole Miss 34, Auburn 24.

Crawford (Auburn +12.5): Life in the SEC is hard. Auburn goes from beating Georgia in Athens one week to getting housed on The Plains by another nationally-ranked foe the next. Rinse, repeat. If the Tigers had trouble defending Sam Leavitt and that LSU offense, they're going to have equally as much trouble this weekend in Oxford against Trinidad Chambliss. We've seemed to have dismissed his Heisman hopes after the loss at Texas, and that's unwise. Ole Miss gets Georgia coming up, and there are several more opportunities to shine, including this one. I do still have questions about this Ole Miss defense, however. ... Ole Miss 38, Auburn 27.

Minnesota at No. 4 Indiana (-20.5)

Hummer (Minnesota +20.5): That feels like an aggressive line based on what we've seen from Indiana's offense of late, right? The Gophers are a top-30 defense in terms of yards allowed per play and should be able to challenge Indiana the way Nebraska, Ohio State and Michigan have in recent weeks. The question becomes, can Minnesota score enough to make this a game? The Gophers are 118th nationally in yards per play and have only scored more than 21 points against Power Four competition once this season. It's going to be tough for Minnesota to manufacture points, but the Gophers do enough. … Indiana 27, Minnesota 10.

Crawford (Minnesota +20.5): Can Indiana cover a three-touchdown spread? I have my doubts with Josh Hoover back there. Maybe this is the week the Hoosiers figure it out in the passing game, but the Gophers are sound on the back end and aren't likely to give up explosive plays. I've moved off Indiana in the elite tier of playoff contenders, but the Hoosiers should win here and be ranked inside the top 5 in next week's first CFP rankings. ... Indiana 31, Minnesota 17.

No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia (-10.5)

Hummer (Florida +10.5): Was Florida's defensive performance against Texas an aberration or the new norm? That's the big question entering this game. The Gators are 121st nationally in passing yards per game, and the Bulldogs are a top-30 passing offense. That should be a big advantage for UGA. But that unit largely held Texas in check. Otherwise, this is a reasonably even matchup across the board. Georgia's O-line is better -- yes. Florida matches up well otherwise. Georgia wins this game coming off the bye week. But I do like the Gators to stay in this one for 60 minutes. … Georgia 34, Florida 27.

Crawford (Georgia -10.5): One of college football's most difficult teams to predict this season, I'm 0-2 picking the Gators against the spread after the loss to South Carolina and subsequent rally at Texas. I've given up trying to figure out which Florida team shows up week to week since that 4-0 start in September pushed the Gators to No. 8 in the AP poll. A victory in Atlanta puts Jon Sumrall's squad back in the CFP discussion near the top of the SEC and threatens Georgia's reign in the league standings. What's more likely, however, is Gunner Stockton recovering from his mistake-filled last outing and the Bulldogs shutting down the run. As of Tuesday, Sumrall hasn't named his starting quarterback, but I think the hotter hand -- Tramell Jones -- gives OC Buster Faulkner and the Gators the better shot here. ... Georgia 30, Florida 14.

No. 6 Utah (-6.5) at Cincinnati

Hummer (Cincinnati +6.5): On the right week, Cincinnati is capable of beating anyone in the Big 12. We just saw that against Texas Tech. But can the Bearcats do it two weeks in a row? It'll come down to the defense. That unit stepped up against the Red Raiders, holding them to 24 points. Can a unit that ranks 109th nationally in yards allowed per play do that twice in a row? I'm skeptical, especially given how good the Utes are up front. The good news for Cincinnati is its offensive line can match up with anyone. These two offensive fronts lean on each other, and the Utes pull away late. … Utah 24, Cincinnati 20.

Crawford (Utah -6.5): Could the Bearcats put it together in consecutive weeks against top-10 conference opponents? I'll lean no, but it'll be competitive. I was impressed with the Utes' performance last week against Houston, coming back from 10 points down to thwart the Cougars' road upset bid. Utah is now my projected favorite in the conference, and a win this weekend sets up fireworks against BYU on Nov. 7. Just don't get caught looking ahead in this trap spot. ... Utah 34, Cincinnati 24.

No. 20 Northwestern at Oregon (-3.5)

Hummer (Northwestern +3.5): It's a Chip Kelly reunion in Eugene! On paper, Oregon should have an advantage up front because the Wildcats are one of the worst pass-blocking units in the FBS. But … Oregon is 110th nationally in pressure created on passing downs. Neither of these teams are particularly consistent offensively, but they do live on chunk plays. The team that finds the most of those wins this one. Oregon is more talented. But Northwestern is the better team this year. Give me the upset. … Northwestern 21, Oregon 20.

Crawford (Northwestern +3.5): The wrong team is favored here. Northwestern is the better team in all areas, and I'm wondering if Dan Lanning has lost his players a bit after last week's stunner at Illinois, which put a damper on Oregon's shot at salvaging the season. New play-caller this week for the Ducks, who aren't going to turn water to wine to win the rest of the way by simply cutting ties with a bad promotion on that side of the football. I'm with Hummer here and taking the underdog outright to win at Autzen Stadium. ... Northwestern 24, Oregon 20.

Clemson at Florida State (-6.5)

Hummer (Clemson +6.5): A decade ago, this would have been the showcase game on the ACC schedule. Now? It's a battle of a coach on the hot seat and another, Dabo Swinney, who seems to have lost his fastball. As for the game itself: This comes down to an excellent Clemson secondary against what is a really explosive group of Florida State receivers. I'd expect this game to be a bit of a rock fight. But I think FSU, especially coming off a bye, is set up to win the battle at home. Clemson keeps it close enough to cover. … Florida State 27, Clemson 21.

Crawford (Florida State -6.5): The mighty have fallen in the ACC. Everyone knew the Chad Morris hire was a bad one for Swinney this offseason -- everyone except Clemson's man in charge. Nothing has worked for the Tigers' offense with freshman Tait Reynolds at quarterback, and now the task is going to Tallahassee following the Seminoles' open date. This could be a grind of a game in the second half with Florida State holding on, but I'll pick the cover as long as this one doesn't move out to seven points or more. ... Florida State 24, Clemson 17.

No. 1 Miami (-15.5) at North Carolina

Hummer (Miami -15.5): Can North Carolina score enough to keep up? That's what this is going to come down to on Saturday. Miami has scored at least 33 points in every game this season. While UNC is a good defense (40th nationally in yards per play), it's going to take a lot of ball control and consistent offensive movement for UNC to stay in this game. Could that happen? Yes. Would I bet on it with a North Carolina offense that ranks 61st nationally in success rate? I would not. … Miami 38, North Carolina 20.

Crawford (Miami -15.5): I assumed this line would be closer to three touchdowns, so I'll gladly take the Hurricanes cover here after UNC got caught looking ahead to this one last week against Syracuse. That was a deflating setback for the Tar Heels, who had shown impressive promise in Year 2 under Bill Belichick before the letdown. Will Miami's first-teamers be playing in the fourth quarter? That's my biggest question here, not if the Hurricanes will cover or not. Halloween night inside Kenan Stadium may get quite terrifying for the home team. ... Miami 41, North Carolina 17.

No. 2 Ohio State -6.5 at USC

Hummer (Ohio State -6.5): This is a game that could define Lincoln Riley's tenure. This is as good an opportunity as USC will have to upset a giant like Ohio State. The Buckeyes are without their starting quarterback, and the game will take place in LA. Maybe that matters. But I can only go off what I've seen from USC this season, which is an incredibly average football team. Talented in a lot of spots. But still a defense that doesn't win down-to-down (108th nationally in defense rate) and doesn't turn the ball over (106th in turnovers created) despite not facing a single Power Four offense this year that ranks in the top 50 nationally in yards per play. True freshman quarterback starter or not, I like the Buckeyes in this one. … Ohio State 31, USC 20.

Crawford (Ohio State -6.5): My favorite play of the week. I'm completely out on Lincoln Riley at USC after last week's loss at Wisconsin. And this matchup comes against a ranked opponent -- a situation Riley rarely has conquered with the Trojans (5-15 against top 25 in his tenure). For now, the Buckeyes remain the Big Ten favorite, but I'm reserving judgment on national championship value until I see how this offense shifts with Luke Fahey under center. This is a tough first ask for the freshman, but there's enough elite talent around him to carry Ohio State for now. ... Ohio State 28, USC 20.