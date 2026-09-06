After the five-day buffet of Week 1, Week 2 of the college football schedule features a more condensed menu of intriguing matchups highlighted by a couple of Saturday blockbusters. The headliner is No. 1 Ohio State's trip to No. 5 Texas in a game that will go a long way toward establishing national narratives around two huge brands and their conferences.

A year ago, the Buckeyes used a 14-7 home win over Texas to catapult to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll before holding that spot for the remainder of the regular season. Now comes the return trip to face a Longhorns team seeking revenge.

No. 10 Oklahoma's trip to No. 16 Michigan will be a solid undercard as the Sooners bring their dominant defense to Ann Arbor to face a scuffling Michigan offense. In light of Michigan's struggles against Western Michigan in Week 1, the line on that game has already moved significantly in OU's direction. Several other Power Four vs. Power Four battles are also part of the Week 2 action.

No. 13 Alabama is hitting the road to face an overhauled Kentucky program to start SEC play. But at this point on the calendar, the slate is still about nonconference action. No. 2 Oregon is traveling to play Oklahoma State, and No. 22 Iowa will be seeking a big rivalry win over visiting Iowa State.

Week 2 lines are out, so let's take a look at what oddsmakers are thinking as we look ahead.

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The big games

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas (-1.5): Both teams cruised in Week 1, dismantling overmatched foes by a combined 105 points. Now comes the long-awaited rematch of Ohio State's 14-7 season-opening win over the Longhorns from last season. Texas quarterback Arch Manning will be out for redemption after struggling against the Buckeyes in that matchup.

No. 10 Oklahoma (-5.5) at No. 16 Michigan: This line shifted toward Oklahoma as Michigan struggled to handle Western Michigan on Saturday night in coach Kyle Whittingham's debut. The Wolverines' offensive ineptitude will be problematic against a stingy Oklahoma defense that pitched a shutout against UTEP in Week 1. Hail Mary passes aren't a sustainable offensive philosophy.

Iowa State at No. 22 Iowa (-14.5): After amassing 500 yards in a game for the first time since 2019 in a Week 1 romp over Northern Illinois, Iowa will be raring to go for this rivalry showdown. Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers will get his first taste of the Cy-Hawk series as the Cyclones aim for their third straight victory over the Hawkeyes. Iowa hasn't won a home game over ISU since 2019.

Arizona State at No. 8 Texas A&M (-15.5): Arizona State can secure a massive win for itself and for the Big 12 as it heads to the intimidating confines of Kyle Field to take on a Texas A&M team with aspirations of another College Football Playoff appearance. Neither team was tested or showed too much in easy, season-opening wins against overmatched opposition, which makes this game something of a mystery box.

No. 2 Oregon (-22.5) at Oklahoma State: Oregon was pushed to the brink by Boise State in Week 1 before escaping with a 34-27 victory. Now comes what should be an easier game on the road against an Oklahoma State team that fell 24-10 against Tulsa on Saturday. It was an abysmal debut for Cowboys coach Eric Morris, but the Pokes have far more in the tank than what they showed against Tulsa.

No. 13 Alabama (-10.5) at Kentucky: Alabama had no trouble with ECU in quarterback Keelon Russell's first career start. But Kentucky marks an uptick in competition and in environment as the Crimson Tide hit the road to face a Wildcats program energized by the arrival of coach Will Stein. The former Oregon offensive coordinator can make a statement in his SEC opener.

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