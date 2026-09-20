Week 4 of the college football season is loaded with big-time matchups as conference play ramps up in the Big Ten and SEC to conclude September. Headlining the action is a top-15 SEC showdown between Texas and Tennessee, as the top-ranked Longhorns play in Knoxville for the first time in program history.

It will be a battle of the league's two orange teams, both of whom lay claim to the "UT" abbreviation. Adding intrigue to the matchup is that a Manning will be playing at Neyland Stadium, where Peyton Manning starred from 1994-97. Texas quarterback Arch Manning was a hero in the Longhorns' Week 2 win over Ohio State, but he didn't play up to his uncle Peyton's standard while struggling in a Week 3 win over UTSA.

Now comes the first road game of the year for the Longhorns, who will be greeted with hostility by more than 100,000 fans at Tennessee in the SEC opener for both. Elsewhere in the SEC, Ole Miss is heading to Florida as a slight underdog after the emotional high of a revenge game victory vs. LSU. The 3-0 Gators are looking offensively lethal three games into coach Jon Sumrall's tenure.

Week 4 also brings the start of Big Ten play for several teams, including USC and Oregon. Both have questions to answer as they square off in an old-school Pac-12 battle that will define each team's trajectory.

Week 4 lines are out, so let's take a look at what oddsmakers are thinking as we look ahead.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bowl projections: Alabama, Penn State, Ole Miss move into College Football Playoff bracket Brad Crawford

The big games

Texas (-5.5) at Tennessee: Texas and Tennessee will meet for just the fourth time ever and for the first time in the regular season as the Longhorns travel east for their first road game of the season. It will be a high-pressure spot for Tennessee five-star freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon as he faces off with Arch Manning and a stingy Texas defense. The Longhorns haven't allowed a touchdown over their past six quarters dating back to the second half of a Week 2 win over Ohio State.

Illinois at Ohio State (-26.5): The Big Ten opener for both provides Ohio State the chance to flush the frustration of a Week 2 loss at Texas and begin building a resume. The Illini also suffered a Week 2 nonconference slip against Duke and will be seeking their first win over the Buckeyes since 2007. The Buckeyes have won all 10 meetings since, including a 34-16 victory last season that was fueled by a 3-0 turnover margin.

Iowa at Michigan (-5.5): Points will likely be a struggle for both teams in the first meeting between Michigan and Iowa since a 26-0 Wolverines victory in the 2023 Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines and quarterback Bryce Underwood are still searching for answers, and they might be hard to find against Iowa's defense, which is always stout. On the flip side, Michigan's defense will be chomping at the bit to get after an Iowa offense that still needs to prove itself against quality opposition.

Oklahoma at Georgia (-13.5): The second meeting between Oklahoma and Georgia will be a rematch of the epic 2018 Rose Bowl, which the Bulldogs won 54-48. Matching the theatre of that double-overtime College Football Playoff semifinal showdown will be tough, but this is an interesting test for the Bulldogs. After a light start to the season, Georgia's offense will be tested against a strong Oklahoma defense. Will Georgia's defense be tested? Based on the way Oklahoma's offense has looked, it seems unlikely.

Oregon (-1.5) at USC: One of the top Big Ten battles of the 2026 regular season is close to a must-win for both teams. Oregon's margin for error is minuscule after a stunning Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State, and USC desperately needs to validate itself under fifth-year coach Lincoln Riley. With Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana still ahead for the Trojans, a win here would be huge for a program still seeking its first-ever CFP appearance.

Ole Miss at Florida (-2.5): Both teams are riding high off huge Week 3 victories to open SEC play under first-year head coaches. Florida's offense, led by star back Jadan Baugh, has looked lethal during a 3-0 start. Ole Miss counters with arguably the best quarterback in all of college football in Trinidad Chambliss. Will the Rebels struggle with an emotional hangover from their revenge victory over LSU?

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