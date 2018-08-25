College football odds, top picks, lines, predictions, and best bets for Aug. 25: This 4-way parlay pays 10-1

College football is gearing up for its opening day on Saturday, Aug. 25, with four games on tap: Duquesne at UMass, Prairie View at Rice, Hawaii at Colorado State, and Wyoming at New Mexico State. If you're looking to start the season on a positive note, there's nobody better to listen to than SportsLine's top college football experts, Josh Nagel and Micah Roberts. These experts, along with SportsLine's advanced computer model, have combined their inside knowledge of the sport and statistical analysis to produce the best bets you need to wager on this weekend. If you're bold enough to parlay them together, you would be hitting on a monster 10-1 payout.

After Roberts became a SportsLine expert in 2016 after a 13-year run as Station Casino's book director, he promptly crushed college football for SportsLine's members, going 70-44 on the season. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, he has covered the Las Vegas sports-betting industry for a variety of outlets.

SportsLine's advanced computer model has racked up incredible profits for users. Over the past three years, the prediction model has returned a whopping $4,210 to $100 bettors and closed last bowl season on a perfect 7-0 run.

If you're bold enough to parlay their best bets for Saturday together, you would be hitting on a monster 10-1 payout. We'll give one pick away: Roberts is backing 23-point road underdog Duquesne over Massachusetts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Roberts knows UMass lost its first six games in 2017 and is just 5-16 in its last 21 games overall. Plus, the Minutemen are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games in August. However, Massachusetts has a bright spot in starting quarterback Andrew Ford, who has thrown for 5,589 passing yards and 48 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

But this pick is less about how UMass will play on Saturday and more about how Duquesne can keep up with the Minutemen, especially given a three-touchdown-plus spread.

The Dukes have had a winning season in each of the last three years. Duquesne also returns starting running back A.J. Hines, who has rushed for over 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns in his last two seasons. And the Dukes enter Saturday's showdown full of confidence, having won four of their last five games on the road.

