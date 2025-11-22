The Week 13 college football schedule coincides with that annual late-season SEC slate where many of the teams face Group of Five opponents. While 14 SEC teams are in action, just four games you can make Week 13 college football picks on are conference matchups. It's highlighted by Oklahoma vs. Missouri, a top-25 matchup that has OU as a 5.5-point favorite. There's just one other ranked contest, and it has Oregon as a 10.5-point favorite over USC, according to the latest Week 13 college football odds, in a matchup of two of the top three scoring teams since 2022.

Even with the lack of elite matchups, there are still several interesting games, many of them pitting bitter rivals versus one another. Among them are Tennessee vs. Florida (+3.5), UNC vs. Duke (-6.5), Texas vs. Arkansas (+8.5) and Miami vs. Virginia Tech (+17.5). It wouldn't be the worst thing to seek out some college football betting advice with something unexpected happening seemingly every Saturday.

Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks, be sure to see the latest Week 13 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds and Week 13 college football betting lines on the spread, money line, and over/under. Head here to see every pick.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Week 13: Kansas State (+17.5, 52.5) covers at No. 13 Utah in a 4 p.m. ET Saturday kickoff. The K-State defense is among the most opportunistic in the nation, with 24 takeaways on the season and five in Saturday's win over Oklahoma State. Meanwhile, Utah has just six takeaways over its last six games, and the Utes can be sloppy as times, as they've averaged seven penalties over their last four games. That contrasts with the disciplined unit that Chris Klieman leads as KSU averages the fifth-fewest penalties (3.5) in FBS. Excelling on the margins should allow the Wildcats to stay within this spread, with the model having this as a one-score game as KSU covers well over 70% of the time. See the rest of the model's picks here.

Another prediction: No. 15 Georgia Tech (-2.5, 60.5) covers against Pitt in almost 60% of simulations Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh faced its first top-15 squad in Notre Dame on Saturday, and the Panthers were embarrassed in a 22-point defeat. Pitt couldn't stop the Irish's rushing attack, giving up a season-high of 175 yards on the ground, and now Pittsburgh has to face a Yellow Jackets rushing attack that's top 10 in FBS in both yards per game and yards per carry. Not only that, but Georgia Tech's quarterback, Haynes King, also ranks fifth in the country in completion percentage as the Yellow Jackets offense should overwhelm the Panthers. In addition to Georgia Tech covering, the sims also have the Over hitting over 50% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 13

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every FBS matchup in Week 13, and it's calling for multiple upsets in major games, including a pair of ranked teams outright losing to unranked foes. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine, and for a limited time you can use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which ranked squads go down? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

Week 13 college football odds for notable games

See full Week 13 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Saturday, Nov. 22

Rutgers vs. Ohio State (-30.5, 54.5)

Miami vs. Virginia Tech (+17.5, 48.5)

Missouri vs. Oklahoma (-5.5, 42.5)

Arkansas vs. Texas (-8.5, 58)

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt (-8.5, 54.5)

USC vs. Oregon (-10.5, 59.5)

Michigan vs. Maryland (+14, 46.5)

Kansas State vs. Utah (-17.5, 52.5)

Tennessee vs. Florida (+3.5, 57.5)

BYU vs. Cincinnati (+3, 56.5)