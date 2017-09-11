College football odds, Week 3 lines: USC, Florida, Clemson open as favorites

Week 3 is upon us, and the oddsmakers now have more of an accurate view of what these teams actually look like. There are plenty of great games to keep an eye on this weekend, including Clemson Tigers trip to Louisville Cardinals , Texas Longhorns ' showdown with Southern California Trojans and a rivalry game between Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators in Gainesville (weather permitting).

Let's take a look at some of the early odds for Week 3 courtesy of Sportsline.com

Lines you need to know

Clemson (-2.5) at Louisville: The vaunted Clemson defense going up against Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and a less-than-stellar offensive line in a game moved from midday to Saturday night? Expect plenty of fireworks, fun and a cover for the visiting Tigers.

Tennessee at Florida (-5.5): The Gators get an extra bye week to prepare for the Volunteers, but a lot of that was negated by the threat and eventual impact of Hurricane Irma. The spread reflects the uncertainty of both teams, but Tennessee might have found itself in a Week 2 win over Indiana State. At the very least, we know the Vols are talented up front and the Gators' offense is a wreck.

UCLA Bruins (-3) at Memphis Tigers : A California team traveling across the country to play a game at noon ET -- 9 a.m. according to their body clock? I love what Josh Rosen brings to the table, but Memphis had an extra week and would love to make a statement against a Power Five program at home. Watch out, UCLA. It's a trap!

Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks (-6.5): Is anybody going to respect South Carolina? No? Not even in Vegas? OK, then. South Carolina's defense held Missouri Tigers in check, the offense is loaded with weapons, and they're sound on special teams. Meanwhile, Kentucky just struggled with Eastern Kentucky. Easy money with the Gamecocks.

Consider staying away

Texas at USC (-17): Yes, a rematch of the classic national title game from January 2006. But don't kid yourself into thinking that it's going to follow that same script this weekend in Los Angeles. But 17 points is a lot. While USC will win rather handily, Texas has the athletes to keep it within that number.

Ole Miss (-3.5) at Cal: A late-night special that might go north of 100 points combined. This one will be fun, wild and have a remarkable absence of defense. Because of that, it's best to leave this number where it is and look elsewhere for your "investments."

Best of the rest

LSU Tigers (-6.5) at Mississippi State Bulldogs



(-6.5) at Stanford Cardinal (-9) at San Diego State Aztecs

(-9) at Kansas State Wildcats (-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores

(-3) at Oregon Ducks (-13) at Wyoming

A previous version of this story included Georgia Tech at UCF in the "Consider staying away" section. That game has been cancelled due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.