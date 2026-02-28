Player movement in college football happens faster than ever before in this era, and the 2026 transfer portal window was no exception. Many who were originally slated for greatness at one school can suddenly find themselves on the move.

Big names can move for any number of reasons. There's the case of players who busted at previous schools and are now looking for playing time. In other cases, players might transfer for the chance to win big or play around better talent. And then, of course, there are instances of players simply leaving for more opportunity.

Last season, several big names managed to reestablish themselves at new destinations. Georgia's Carson Beck had a career revival at Miami, leading them to the national title game. The same is true of one-time five-star recruit Raleek Brown, who left USC to star at Arizona State.

Here are some of the high-profile names that will find themselves in new places during the 2026 season.

QB Jackson Arnold

Old schools: Auburn, Oklahoma | New school: UNLV

Three years ago, Arnold was rated the No. 1 recruit in Texas. Now, he's set to move on to his third school. However, Arnold made a wise choice by teaming up with quarterback whisperer Dan Mullen, who has a history of getting the most out of his signal-callers. Mullen helped turn Anthony Colandrea into one of the Mountain West's top quarterbacks, and Arnold will fit right in.

RB CJ Baxter

Old school: Texas | New school: Kentucky

Baxter was once a can't-miss running back recruit out of Orlando, but struggled to live up to his five-star status because of injuries. After 54 carries for 196 yards last season, Baxter joins new head coach Will Stein at Kentucky. Baxter teams up with quarterback Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame), wide receiver Nic Anderson (LSU) and offensive lineman Lance Heard (Tennessee).

DB Boo Carter

Old school: Tennessee | New school: Colorado

Carter was rumored to leave for Colorado last season before ultimately returning to Tennessee. After a tumultuous sophomore season, Carter is finally landing in Boulder to play for Coach Prime. The rising junior was one of the top freshman defensive backs in America in 2024 and should quickly become a critical piece for an improving defense.

RB Justice Haynes

Old schools: Alabama, Michigan | New school: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech might have graduated two of their "Haynes," but restocked with arguably the most talented running back in America. Despite recording only 121 carries for Michigan before injury, he exploded for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Joining a run-based program at Georgia Tech should allow his numbers to rise off the charts, especially next to transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza (Indiana).

RB Makhi Hughes

Old schools: Oregon, Tulane | New school: Houston

Hughes was the best Group of Six running back in America when he transferred to Oregon, but failed to crack the rotation on a loaded team. Now, he's set to return to his former Tulane coaches -- Willie Fritz and Slade Nagle -- in the Big 12. In two seasons with the Green Wave, Hughes posted an absurd 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns.

QB DJ Lagway

Old school: Florida | New school: Baylor

Lagway was rated the No. 1 quarterback in his recruiting class when the Texas native committed to the Gators. Two years later, he leaves Gainesville and returns to his home state, where he will try to turn around the Baylor Bears. Lagway's father, Derek, played running back at Baylor in the 1990s.

WR Omarion Miller

Old school: Colorado | New school: Arizona State

There are several high-profile Colorado players set to star in new places, including Jordan Seaton (LSU), Dre'lon Miller (Baylor) and Jehiem Oatis (Ole Miss). However, Miller was one of the stars of the 2025 roster and now joins Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State. The rising senior caught 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, and averages more than 19 yards per reception for his career.

QB Malachi Nelson

Old schools: UTEP, Boise State, USC | New school: Syracuse

Nelson has undergone one of the most dramatic college careers in America, going from a five-star prospect at USC to a UTEP backup. Instead of resting on his laurels, Nelson is betting on himself by transferring to Syracuse to compete for reps under coach Fran Brown. It won't be easy with incumbent Steve Angeli returning for another season.

QB Beau Pribula

Old schools: Missouri, Penn State | New school: Virginia

Pribula was solid for Missouri, but dealt with injuries and turnover issues as the season went along. Instead of staying put, he decided to transfer and landed at Virginia. Making matters strange, Chandler Morris is campaigning for a seventh year of eligibility. While his chances are small, it could lead to an awkward quarterback battle.

QB Jaden Rashada

Old schools: Sacramento State, Georgia, Arizona State | New school: Mississippi State

Like Nelson, Rashada has had a tough go since a botched recruitment at Florida. He was benched after only one game at Sacramento State, and now he is taking a chance on himself by transferring to Jeff Lebby's Mississippi State. The Bulldogs return highly-touted underclassman Kamario Taylor, so there's little chance he will see the field.

DL Damon Wilson II

Old schools: Missouri, Georgia | New school: Miami

Wilson was an unfortunate loss for Georgia late in the 2024 offseason. Now, Missouri is going through the same thing after Wilson opted to join the national finalists at Miami. Wilson posted nine sacks, an interception and two passes defended during a breakout season, including two sacks against Alabama.

RB Quintrevion Wisner

Old school: Texas | New school: Florida State

Wisner was the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the SEC last season, but struggled to maintain his production behind a lackluster offensive line. His carries were nearly halved in the process. However, he now joins an offense at Florida State that should cater well to his skill set.