College football on CBS Sports Network: Watch Army, SMU, Boise State-Colorado St.
CBS Sports Network will be showing games with high conference implications on Saturday
Saturday in college football is setting up to have plenty at stake. Many teams are looking to either clinch conference championships or earn a spot in their conference title game. CBS Sports Network is set up for a busy day with games throughout the afternoon and night, all back-to-back-to-back-to-back. Here's how the schedule looks.
Duke vs. Army
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo.TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
SMU vs. Navy
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Tulane vs. Eastern Carolina
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Boise State vs. Colorado State
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sonny Lubick Field -- Fort Collins, Colorado
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Storylines: There's a lot on the line for both teams in this game, as Colorado State is trying to close ground on Boise State. The Broncos are currently 5-0 in conference play, a game and a half ahead of Colorado State at 4-2. The Rams are trying to gain ground in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West, and this will be a pivotal game in trying to do so. Colorado State is also trying to keep pace with Wyoming and Josh Allen, who are 4-1 in conference. Boise State's eyes have turned towards the postseason, as it is already bowl eligible. It's proven to be a very good season for the Broncos, who are currently trying to stack onto that success and improve their bowl position. Winning out the rest of the season would be huge in that, of course, but winning decisively is how Boise State can start to look at some slightly more prestigious games despite not being a Power 5 school.
