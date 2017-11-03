College football on CBS Sports Network: Watch Marshall, Houston and Colorado St.
CBS Sports Network will be showing games with high conference implications Friday and Saturday
There are a few key games on CBS Sports Network this week, with two of them having major implications in season-long awards. Marshall and Florida Atlantic will be playing for control of Conference USA moving forward, and Army and Air Force will play in the second leg of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. You can expect a fast-paced, exciting game, and the bitter rivalry will be on display in Colorado. In Wyoming, Josh Allen will continue his path to the NFL against an immensely talented Colorado State team, where he will continue his already incredibly impressive career. CSU will look to get back on track in the Mountain West, as a loss has put them behind Boise State in their division.
Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic
Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Storyline: Lane Kiffin. Period. Kiffin has taken C-USA by storm since taking over Florida Atlantic, and each team in this game can control its own destiny in the conference with a win. There's a lot on the line for these two teams, as Marshall comes in one game back of FAU. This would, of course, give Marshall the tie breaker, and Florida Atlantic has never beaten Marshall, but its never had Kiffin at the helm either. He has galvanized not only the team, but the fanbase as well, and this game being played at home adds a new layer to the challenge for Marshall. FAU is currently favored by a full touchdown, and in spite of its defensive struggles, the offense has been more than able to pick up the slack. It promises to be a fast-paced, exciting game. If Kiffin can notch another FAU first, his name may pick up some steam in other coaching conversations (for better or for worse).
East Carolina University vs. Houston
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: Noon ET
Location: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Important note: Houston's stadium's name becomes very unfortunate against this opponent.
Army vs. Air Force
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Falcon Stadium -- Air Force Academy, Colorado
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Colorado State vs. Wyoming
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
