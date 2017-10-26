College football on CBS Sports Network: Watch Memphis, Colorado St. and Boise St.

CBS Sports Network continues its coverage of the college football season, bringing viewers five games this week. Friday will kick things off with Tulane at No. 24 Memphis. On Saturday, CBSSN will have a quadruple header with teams like Akron, Colorado State and Boise State in action. The Broncos will look to keep pace with New Mexico and Wyoming. On Friday, all eyes will be on Memphis, which sits at 6-1 and first in the West Division of the American Athletic Conference, where every game now matters for what has proven to be an immensely talented team. It will try to continue its run against a 3-4 Tulane team in a conference matchup at home. The Tigers will be looking to win decisively to prove their ranking is earned.

Tulane at Memphis

Date: Friday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Buffalo at Akron

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

Air Force at Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Sonny Lubick Field -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

Missouri at UConn

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network

Boise State at Utah State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network

Storylines: In this conference matchup, Boise State will look to maintain its undefeated conference record against Utah State. Currently 3-0 against Mountain West foes, Boise State is looking to keep pace with Colorado State, which leads the conference by half a game with a 4-0 record. Wyoming (2-1) and Utah State (2-2) are hot on Boise's heels with both schools looking to make a move in the standings. The Mountain West has proven to be immensely competitive, with five of the six teams in the Mountain Division within two games of the lead. Every game from here on out will be huge for every school involved, and it all starts on Saturday for these two schools. The Broncos already have some clout in the college football world, but they're looking to continue to reaffirm that position this year.