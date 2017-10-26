College football on CBS Sports Network: Watch Memphis, Colorado St. and Boise St.
CBS Sports Network will be showing games with high conference implications Friday and Saturday
CBS Sports Network continues its coverage of the college football season, bringing viewers five games this week. Friday will kick things off with Tulane at No. 24 Memphis. On Saturday, CBSSN will have a quadruple header with teams like Akron, Colorado State and Boise State in action. The Broncos will look to keep pace with New Mexico and Wyoming. On Friday, all eyes will be on Memphis, which sits at 6-1 and first in the West Division of the American Athletic Conference, where every game now matters for what has proven to be an immensely talented team. It will try to continue its run against a 3-4 Tulane team in a conference matchup at home. The Tigers will be looking to win decisively to prove their ranking is earned.
Tulane at Memphis
Date: Friday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Buffalo at Akron
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Air Force at Colorado State
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Sonny Lubick Field -- Fort Collins, Colorado
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Missouri at UConn
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Boise State at Utah State
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Storylines: In this conference matchup, Boise State will look to maintain its undefeated conference record against Utah State. Currently 3-0 against Mountain West foes, Boise State is looking to keep pace with Colorado State, which leads the conference by half a game with a 4-0 record. Wyoming (2-1) and Utah State (2-2) are hot on Boise's heels with both schools looking to make a move in the standings. The Mountain West has proven to be immensely competitive, with five of the six teams in the Mountain Division within two games of the lead. Every game from here on out will be huge for every school involved, and it all starts on Saturday for these two schools. The Broncos already have some clout in the college football world, but they're looking to continue to reaffirm that position this year.
-
Saban: Girardi coming to Alabama-LSU
Saban and Girardi have long been friends
-
FSU at Boston College pick, TV info
Can Florida State avoid falling to 2-5 against an improving Boston College team?
-
Bryce Love (ankle) out vs. Oregon State
Love was considered a game-time decision for Oregon State on Thursday night
-
College Football Traditions: The Swamp
Florida fans gather at The Swamp Restaurant to watch Gator football
-
Georgia officials tried to hide protests
Rep. Earl Ehrhart and sheriff Neil Warren were reportedly 'furious' about kneeling at Kennesaw...
-
LOOK: Maryland unveils homecoming unis
In a shocking twist, they don't incorporate the state flag
Add a Comment