The ESPN cameras kept finding Kalen DeBoer's pained reactions over and over again on Alabama's sideline.

DeBoer looked increasingly befuddled at how to stop a nightmare unfolding in Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the end, he was just as helpless as his defense was in stopping Auburn from pulling off the 30-23 upset that could knock the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff.

"Just obviously a very frustrating game tonight," DeBoer said. It all starts with me, and obviously, we weren't ready to play."

To give some historical context on just how monumental a loss this was for DeBoer:

It was the first time since Nov. 17, 2007 that Alabama lost to an unranked team at home. If you forgot your Alabama football history, that loss to Louisiana-Monroe was so bad that Nick Saban clumsily compared it to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 when trying to make a point about catastrophic events. The loss to Auburn on Saturday night ended a 91-game home winning streak against unranked teams, the second-longest streak in AP poll history.

It was the first time since 2010 that Auburn beat Alabama inside Bryant-Denny Stadium and the first time overall since 2018. If you know your Iron Bowl rivalry, Auburn always plays Alabama extremely close inside Jordan-Hare Stadium but tends to get overrun on the road. Not on Saturday night.

Under DeBoer, it was the fourth loss to an unranked opponent while Alabama was ranked in the top 10. From 1995 to 2023, a span that included six different Alabama head coaches, Alabama lost four such games total.

The DeBoer experience has been a rollercoaster from the start, with the high highs of wins over Georgia and the low lows of losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. Given everything at stake, the loss to an unranked Auburn team tops them all. It's a devastating loss, one that will give the "Paul Finebaum Show" material for months and raise questions about whether DeBoer is capable of building a resilient, tough-enough team to win big in the SEC. If it's the difference between making and missing the playoff -- and it very well could be -- it'll only amplify those angry feelings. Apoplectic fans already want offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gone for an Iron Bowl offensive gameplan -- Wildcat?! Really?! -- that made little sense.

How far the selection committee drops Alabama in its penultimate Tuesday rankings will be fascinating. To this point, the committee has loved Alabama and valued the eye test of watching the Tide over its otherwise lacking resume. Still, the committee dropped Alabama down to No. 6 from No. 3 last week after its resume took a hit. There's a good possibility Alabama will add a top-25-ranked win with Kentucky moving back into the field after a win over No. 19 Louisville. Auburn should move into the top 25, too, which would make all three of Alabama's losses to top 25 teams.

If the committee still really values that eye test, Alabama could check in as high as No. 10. If the committee crushes the Tide, it could rank all of Indiana, Iowa and USC above it. The latter scenario would kill Alabama's playoff chances.

And if Alabama is out of the playoff, it will be interesting to see if Michigan again pursues DeBoer. Michigan AD Warde Manuel wanted DeBoer to replace Sherrone Moore, according to multiple sources, but had to move on from his pursuit when Alabama not only made the playoff but won a road game against Oklahoma. A lot has changed in Michigan over the past year (more on that below), but if the Wolverines are in the market for a head coach again, DeBoer would still make a lot of sense. Maybe a clean slate sounds more appealing when a 9-3 season and loss to Auburn feels like a disaster.

DeBoer has experienced a lot as the man who replaced Nick Saban at Alabama. Trying to live up to the expectations that the greatest coach ever established was always going to be a Sisyphean task for DeBoer. He has recruited well enough, won some big games and proved himself to be one of the better coaches nationally. But Alabama fans don't want better, they want the best. The standard is competing for a national championship every season. Even though DeBoer thought he knew what he was signing up for, the pressure never truly relents.

And if he didn't know that yet, he surely will now after losing his first Iron Bowl. How he handles the aftermath of it and whether Alabama can sneak into the playoff could make for an eventful next few months in Tuscaloosa.

Dabo doubles down (again)

As the famous saying goes, "winning isn't everything; it's the only thing."

In college football, that mantra rings true.

But what if winning a game feels more like a loss in the long term?

If you're a Clemson fan hoping Dabo Swinney would change and evolve, the dramatic win over South Carolina doesn't help the cause. In a passionate postgame press conference, Swinney made very clear he isn't changing.

"Listen, I'm gonna be me. I'm gonna be me," Swinney said. "I'm gonna do the job the way I believe I should do the job. That's why you have contracts. If people don't want me to do the job, then that's fine. But I love my job. I love where I am. I love my kids. I believe what I believe. I don't apologize, and that doesn't mean somebody else is wrong. And I don't sit around and judge other people. I just believe what I believe, and how to build a program, how to lead young men, how to win with class, how to win with integrity. It's what I believe; it's what I was raised on."

For a program that has been behind the times in portal recruiting because of Dabo's stubbornness, don't expect him to make major changes if he has any say-so. He's all but already said he's not on board with Clemson AD Graham Neff's plan to better adapt to the realities of this era of college football.

And despite what Dabo believes, Clemson is not close to winning a national championship right now. The program that battled Alabama in some of the best title games this century could maybe sneak into an expanded 24-team playoff, but it's a notch or two below the elite programs at this point. Heck, Clemson lost by 41 points to a five-loss LSU team. Against the class of the ACC, Miami, it was a similar 28-point beatdown.

It is supremely satisfying to beat your in-state rival in any scenario, but even more so in what was essentially a walk-off win for the Tigers. Clemson fans everywhere should celebrate the victory.

But if, a year from now, Clemson is again 8-4 and Dabo is still decrying his critics for ruining his Google search results, fans may wish the result had gone the other way.

Fire Whittingham

This should be the end.

A 45-0 shutout loss to rival Ohio State, the first time the Wolverines have failed to score a point in The Game since 1962, should be the final indignity that Michigan fans have to endure with Kyle Whittingham. Whether it's an outright firing or a negotiated buyout that Whittingham could spin as a retirement, one season is all it took to know Whittingham isn't the man to lead the Wolverines.

Should Michigan fire Kyle Whittingham? Blowout loss to Ohio State provides more fuel to complicated situation Tom Fornelli

With one of the most expensive rosters in the country, Whittingham disappointed at almost every turn on the way to a 6-6 season. The offense was a disaster under now-fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Bryce Underwood, the highly-paid former five-star quarterback, clearly regressed this season and is a near certainty to hit the transfer portal.

Perhaps even worse than the dreadful on-field results are Whittingham's out-of-touch press conference performances, so bad they sometimes make it seem like he's trying to get fired. He does not seem to understand what comes with being Michigan's head coach, especially with how it relates to the intense Ohio State rivalry. Whittingham recently admitting he had scrapped the practice-period call "Beat Ohio" was yet another example of not getting it.

Getting rid of Whittingham is complicated. For starters, it would cost $24.75 million to fire Whittingham outright. Even for a school as rich as Michigan, that's not an insignificant sum. Especially when you consider Michigan already has to pay a $10 million buyout to Beck and could owe more than $21 million to Trev Alberts.

Which leads to our next point… the institutional instability, with an interim president and a lame-duck athletic director currently running the show. Before it imploded, multiple sources believed Alberts was coming to Ann Arbor to clean things up, which likely would have included a decision on Whittingham. With Alberts now out of the picture, does Manuel have the power to pull the trigger? Industry sources have mixed opinions on that one. If not, how long would Michigan be willing to wait to get a new permanent athletic director in place?

It's all a mess, frankly. And yet there's one truth through all the confusion and chaos: Kyle Whittingham is not the guy. As soon as Michigan leaders can come to that same conclusion, however that may be, the better off the program will be.

There's only one playoff spot up for grabs

The playoff picture came into much clearer focus Saturday night after a weekend of rivalry mayhem.

Headed into championship weekend, there are now eight teams one should consider a lock to make the playoff: Georgia, Utah, Texas, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Miami, one of UCLA/Indiana and a Group of Six representative (likely Boise State).

From there, there are three teams that are likely in the playoff (all have greater than 80% odds to make it according to our CBS Sports forecasting model): BYU, Texas Tech and Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have a strong argument to be in the locks category, too.

And then there is the bubble group of Alabama (9-3), Iowa (10-2) and USC (9-3) battling it out for the last spot. The Tide has been in every ranking this season but is fading down the stretch. The Trojans looked dead after a loss to Indiana but could rise up Tuesday's ranking after a win over No. 9 UCLA. And then you have the two-loss Hawkeyes that currently have more top 25 wins and a slightly better strength of record than Alabama but considerably worse strength of schedule.

Prepare yourself for what will be a week-long debate on whether the SEC deserves a fourth team in or the Big Ten should get its second. The politicking will be intense from seemingly everyone not named Kirk Ferentz who has insisted on staying above the fray. For a stretch it looked like the Big 12 could be the source of the big debate but it is apropos that it's Big Ten vs. SEC once again.