The Week 7 college football schedule continues on Saturday with a must-see lineup that is anchored by a top-10 matchup between Oregon and Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The latest Week 7 college football odds list the Ducks as 7-point favorites in that one, which has major College Football Playoff implications.

Other Week 7 college football lines of note include Alabama (-3.5) vs. Missouri, USC (-2.5) vs. Michigan and the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma (-1). OU quarterback John Mateer has been upgraded to probable, setting up a showdown against Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those game or others, be sure to see the top Week 7 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

Top Week 7 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 7 college football picks: He's going Over (53.5) in the Oregon vs. Indiana matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

"I expect this to be a fun game between what looks like two of the Big Ten's top three teams," Casale told SportsLine. "Oregon's offense started slowly at Penn State but I think that was by design with Dante Moore making his first huge road start in front of 110,000 people. Look for Oregon to be more aggressive offensively in this game at home, especially early. Indiana hasn't faced an offense close to this good all season and I expect the Hoosiers to struggle with Oregon's elite speed at the skill positions. If Indiana is going to keep pace in this game, they will need to score with the Ducks.

"Curt Cignetti is one of the best coaches in the country, although I thought he played a little conservative early on in losses to Ohio State and Notre Dame last season. This is just a hunch, but I think we see Cignetti be much more aggressive here in the underdog role to try and put pressure on Oregon." See what other college football picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 7 college football picks

