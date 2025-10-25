The Week 9 college football odds board features three top-20 matchups in the SEC. No. 8 Ole Miss is -5.5 vs. No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 10 Vanderbilt is -2.5 vs. No. 15 Missouri and No. 3 Texas A&M is -2.5 vs. No. 20 LSU. Other Week 9 college football lines of note include No. 25 Michigan -14 vs. Michigan State, No. 18 USF -6 vs. Memphis and No. 23 Illinois +3.5 vs. Washington.

What are the Week 9 college football best bets for those games and other? Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks, be sure to see the top Week 9 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He's also on a 25-20 roll in his SportsLine best bets column that dates back to last season. Anybody who followed him could have been way up.

Top Week 9 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 9 college football picks: He's backing Arkansas (-114) on the money line against Auburn in a 12:45 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

Arkansas lost by three points to ranked teams Tennessee and Texas A&M, while averaging 36.5 points per game under interim head coach Bobby Petrino. The Tigers, meanwhile, have lost four straight to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia and Missouri. All four games were close but unlike Arkansas, the Tigers averaged just 13 points in the losses.

"Arkansas already fired its coach and the kids are still playing hard," Casale told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Hugh Freeze's seat is blazing hot right now and this is a team that thought they would compete for a playoff spot this season. I wonder if the players will be able to get up for a 2-5 Arkansas team on the road this week.

"I think this is a tough spot for Auburn. I trust Taylen Green and Arkansas's offense more in this game and outside of the Notre Dame debacle, the Hogs had a chance to win every game this season. If a couple of bounces went their way, Arkansas could be sitting at 6-1 right now. I'll back the Hogs to finally win a close game at home." See what other college football picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 9 college football picks

