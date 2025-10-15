The Week 8 college football schedule is highlighted by contending SEC teams facing off, an perhaps the biggest matchup is the top-10 showdown between Georgia and Ole Miss. The latest Week 8 college football odds list the Bulldogs as 7.5-point home favorites in that one. Tennessee heads on the road to face Alabama in the 'Third Saturday in October' rivalry series, and the Vols are +8.5 as they look for their first win in Tuscaloosa 2003.

Other Week 8 college football lines of note include Vanderbilt -2.5 against LSU and Notre Dame -9 against USC. Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on those game or others, be sure to see the top Week 8 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He's also on a 24-18 roll in his SportsLine best bets column that dates back to last season. Anybody who followed him could have been way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 8 college football odds and is sharing his top betting picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 8 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 8 college football picks: He's going Over on the team total for Alabama (34.5) as the Tide take on Tennessee in Tuscaloosa.

"Now that we are in mid-October, we have enough data to come to certain conclusions," Casale said. "One of those conclusions is Tennessee's defense isn't very good. The Volunteers have been without their two top corners all season and it shows. Tennessee ranks 119th in pass defense, allowing 277 yards per game. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson should feast on the Volunteers and strengthen his Heisman Trophy candidacy Saturday after facing tough defenses in Georgia, Vanderbilt and Missouri the last three weeks.

"Tennessee has allowed 30+ points in its three SEC games against Arkansas, Mississippi State and Georgia. They also gave up 24 points to lowly UAB. The Volunteers are an over bettor's dream because they can score but can't stop anyone. I expect that trend to continue against Alabama." See what other college football picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 8 college football picks

Casale has found two other college football picks he loves, including backing an underdog in one of the week's top games. You can only see his picks at SportsLine, and you can use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for just $1.

What are the best bets for Week 8 of college football, and which surprising underdog should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper who is on a 24-18 roll on CFB best bets, and find out.