After 14 weeks of college football regular-season games, we've reached Conference Championship Weekend. Some teams playing in these games have very likely already clinched a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff field, while others face a "win and you're in" situation. As is the case in the regular season, one team is the favorite in these title bouts while the other is the underdog. Which of these underdogs are worth backing? We've picked three we feel have a good chance to get the upset win and shake things up. All spreads and money line odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

It makes sense that Georgia is favored here as the game is in Atlanta and the Bulldogs are 11-1 to Alabama's 10-2. But that one Georgia loss? That was to the Crimson Tide. Kirby Smart, a former Alabama assistant, has had a very difficult time taking down his old team, going just 1-7 against the Tide. While much of that was against the legendary Nick Saban, Smart is 0-2 against Kalen DeBoer. This game also means a lot more for Alabama than Georgia as the Bulldogs likely would make the CFP with a loss this weekend while a Crimson Tide loss would put them at 10-3, which may not be enough to make the field. Plus, so many games come down to quarterback play, and the Tide have the edge there with Ty Simpson under center.

Can the Hoosiers win their first conference title since 1967? They'll have to get past the Buckeyes, the defending national champs, to do so. Both teams have done more than enough to make the CFP even with a loss on Saturday, but the No. 1 seed in the playoff is up for grabs here as these are the two remaining unbeaten teams in the land. And, obviously, both teams want as much momentum as possible entering the playoff. Ohio State has allowed no more than 16 points per game this year, but the Hoosiers have one of the country's best and most consistent offenses, scoring fewer than 30 points just twice all year long. The CFP is the Buckeyes' to lose right now but an Indiana win here would sure shake up what we think of the field.

If you want chaos, look no further than the ACC. Virginia is in the title game after a 10-2 campaign (7-1 in conference play), but Duke is just 7-5 on the year and, with a win, would make the CFP. The Blue Devils had the edge in an absurd five-way tiebreaker with Miami, SMU, Georgia Tech and Pitt, and they can make the CFP at 8-5 with an upset win over Virginia. Duke lost to the Cavs 34-17 just a few weeks ago, but Virginia has looked mortal plenty of times this year. Plus, Duke rebounded with consecutive wins to close out the season. Stranger things have happened before but a Duke win would be one of the crazier things to happen in the CFP era.