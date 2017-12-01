College football picks: Best 4-team parlay for Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC Championship Games

The Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and ACC Championship Games are set, and all of them have national title implications. SportsLine is going all out for conference championship weekend, enlisting top experts to lock in confident picks. And if you parlay all four together, you could celebrate Sunday's College Football Playoff unveiling in style with a huge 10-to-1 payout.



Kenny White and Zack Cimini have teamed up to break down the four biggest games on Saturday's championship game slate.



One we'll give away: We can tell you White is taking the points for a TCU team looking for revenge on Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game. While TCU is playing to win its second Big 12 title, an Oklahoma win likely gives it a playoff berth.

The Sooners took control of the Nov. 12 regular-season matchup, jumping out to a quick lead en route to a 38-20 victory. TCU's sixth-ranked defense was gashed for 200 yards rushing and 323 yards passing by the Sooners, who led 38-14 at halftime.



OU, which goes into Saturday's showdown with the No. 1 offense in the nation in yards, has scored at least 31 points in every game this season.



That Nov. 12 matchup between TCU and Oklahoma marked the most points allowed and the second-fewest scored by the Horned Frogs this season. White expects a better defensive effort from the Horned Frogs and a close game to the end.



And this time the game won't be in Norman, Oklahoma, instead at the neutral-site AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas -- a 30-mile drive from TCU's Fort Worth campus.



The SEC, ACC, and Big Ten title games also have strong picks.



