Six ranked college football teams were defeated in Week 8, and four of them dropped out of the AP Top 25 as a result. One of those clubs was LSU, which fired head coach Brian Kelly after the team lost three of its last four games (all to ranked opponents), while Illinois and Arizona State exited for the second time in three weeks.

Houston enters the top 25 for the first time this season, as last Saturday's victory at then-No. 24 Arizona State earned the Cougars the No. 22 spot. Meanwhile, USC (No. 23), Utah (No. 24) and Memphis (No. 25) return to the rankings after a one-week absence.

Week 10 of the 2025 college football season has 20 of the top 25 teams in action, beginning Friday as Memphis visits unranked Rice. There are three games between ranked teams on Saturday, with No. 9 Vanderbilt facing No. 20 Texas at noon ET, No. 14 Tennessee hosting No. 18 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 17 Cincinnati visiting Utah at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Bet our college football parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first wager wins, along with three months of NBA League Pass. Click here:

Texas is a 2.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total is set at 45.5. Oklahoma is a 3.5-point underdog versus Tennessee with the total set at 56.5, and Utah is a 9.5-point favorite in its matchup against Cincinnati with the total set at 55.5.

Week 10 began Tuesday with a pair of games and two more took place on Wednesday. But there still are an abundant amount of possibilities for parlays, as 48 additional contests take place this weekend, including two on Thursday. SportsLine has revealed its top three-leg parlays, with one involving favorites and another consisting of underdogs.

SportsLine's top three-leg favorites parlay would bring a return of +355, while the parlay involving three underdogs offers a +1215 return.

Bet college football at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boost tokens. Click here to get started:

Money line favorites parlay for Week 10

After having an extra week to lick its wounds, UNLV (6-1, 2-1) looks to return to the win column when it hosts New Mexico (5-3, 2-2) in a Mountain West matchup. The Rebels have been idle since being trounced 56-31 at Boise State on Oct. 18, a defeat that ended their season-opening six-game winning streak. Anthony Colandrea threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for UNLV, which has scored at least 20 points in 29 consecutive regular-season games and 30 or more in all seven contests this year, the longest such streak in school history.

New Mexico (5-3, 2-2) is seeking its second three-game winning streak of the campaign after cruising past Utah State 33-14 last week. Running back D.J. McKinney found the end zone twice to give the Lobos a 14-0 lead, returning a punt 49 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and scoring on a 1-yard run early in the second. It marked the second straight game in which the sophomore recorded a pair of TDs, as he ran for two on Oct. 18 in New Mexico's 24-22 triumph over Nevada.

UNLV's 56-14 victory in 2023 was its third straight against New Mexico and gave the school a 15-12 lead in the all-time series. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts believes the Rebels will make it four wins in a row versus the Lobos after having had an extra week to prepare. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees, as UNLV wins in 78% of its simulations.

Michigan State (3-5, 0-5) aims for its first Big Ten win of the season when it visits Minnesota (5-3, 3-2). The Spartans, who went 3-6 in conference play last year, began 2025 with three non-conference victories but followed with five consecutive losses - including a 31-20 setback against then-No. 25 Michigan last week. Sophomore running back Makhi Frazier posted his second 100-yard performance of the campaign as he gained a career-high 109 yards on 14 carries.

Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) also is coming off a loss, as it was trounced 41-3 at Iowa last Saturday. Drake Lindsey threw for only 109 yards and was intercepted three times but still is one of the top freshman quarterbacks in the FBS. Lindsey ranks sixth in completions (145), seventh in touchdown passes (10), ninth in passing yards (1,546) and 10th in completion percentage (61.4%) among freshmen with at least 100 pass attempts.

The Spartans are 30-19 in the all-time series, but the Golden Gophers won the last two meetings by a combined score of 61-19. Sportsline's projection model sees the winning streak continuing, as its simulations have Minnesota winning 74% of the time.

Another Mountain West battle this week has Hawaii (6-2, 3-1) visiting San Jose State (2-5, 1-2) in a game that will be aired on CBS Sports Network. The Rainbow Warriors are seeking their fourth consecutive overall win and third in a row on the road after having posted a 31-19 victory at Colorado State last time out. Micah Alejado threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, marking the third straight contest in which he finished with at least 300 passing yards and three TD tosses.

San Jose State won its last two home games but is coming off back-to-back road losses against Wyoming and Utah State. Quarterback Walker Eget performed well in the setbacks, however, throwing for 635 yards and six touchdowns. The redshirt senior, whose current streak of 228 pass attempts without an interception is the third-longest in Mountain West history, has completed 64.1% of his throws for 1,657 yards with 13 TDs and no interceptions over his last five contests.

The Spartans have won their last three meetings with the Rainbow Warriors to take a 23-22-1 lead in the all-time series. According to SportsLine's proven model, the winning streak will be extended as San Jose State wins in 69% of its simulations.

Money line underdog parlay for Week 10

Buffalo (4-4, 3-1) looks to bounce back from its first loss during conference play when it visits Bowling Green (3-5, 1-3) in a MAC showdown. The Bulls won their conference games before dropping a 24-16 decision to Akron in their sixth one-score contest of the season, which ties them with San Jose State for most in the nation. Wideout Nik McMillan posted his second straight 100-yard performance as he gained 177 on eight catches for Buffalo, while Al-Jay Henderson carried 11 times for 67 yards and is 77 shy of becoming the 10th player in program history with 2,000 career rushing yards.

Bowling Green (3-5, 1-3) is coming off its second straight loss and fourth in five games, a 24-21 setback at Kent State in which it owned an 18-point lead in the third quarter. Running back Austyn Dendy's first collegiate game was an impressive one as the redshirt freshman ran for a touchdown and finished with 93 rushing yards, the most by a Falcon in his debut since Anthon Samuel gained 141 on Sept. 1, 2011 against Idaho. Bowling Green has a plus-14 turnover margin since the start of the 2023 season, which leads the MAC and is 24th in the nation during that span.

The Falcons are 13-8 in the all-time series, but Buffalo has won five of the last seven meetings. SportsLine's model feels the Bulls' recent success will continue as its simulations have them winning 51% of the time.

UCF (4-3, 1-3) seeks its second straight conference victory when it visits Baylor (4-4, 2-3) in a Big 12 matchup. The Knights rolled past West Virginia 45-13 last time out to end a three-game losing streak that took place during conference play. Tayven Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Chris Domercant and Jaden Nixon ran for 116 yards and two scores while UCF registered eight sacks, its most since notching nine on Oct. 14, 2000 against Eastern Kentucky.

The Bears return home after allowing more than 40 points in back-to-back road losses to TCU and then-No. 21 Cincinnati. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson had a hand in all of Baylor's scoring in last week's 41-20 setback against the Bearcats, throwing for a pair of touchdowns while running for another. The redshirt senior leads the nation with 2,513 passing yards and ranks second with 23 touchdown passes as he has thrown at least two in every game this season.

Baylor and UCF split their only two previous meetings, with the Bears posting the largest comeback in school history in their most recent matchup in 2023. Trailing 35-7 late in the third quarter, Baylor scored 29 unanswered points to record a 36-35 triumph. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Knights will avenge that setback as they win in 53% of its simulations.

No. 15 Virginia (7-1, 4-0) aims for its seventh consecutive victory when it visits California (5-3, 2-2) in an ACC showdown. The Cavaliers, whose current winning streak is their longest since a seven-game run in 2007, hasn't gotten off to an 8-1 start since 1990. Virginia is coming off its third overtime win in four outings, a 17-16 triumph at North Carolina in which it was outgained by nearly 100 total yards (353-259) and allowed 145 yards on the ground while recording only 59.

California also went beyond regulation last week as it dropped a 42-34 decision at Virginia Tech in double overtime. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for a season-high 286 yards and a touchdown to become just the second true freshman in FBS history to have 200 or more passing yards in each of the first eight games of his collegiate career. Kendrick Raphael ran for three TDs for the Golden Bears, who will be looking to end their 13-game losing streak against AP-ranked opponents.

This will be the first-ever meeting between California and Virginia, which is 0-4 all-time on the West Coast. SportsLine's model sees those struggles continuing for the Cavaliers as its simulations have the Golden Bears pulling off the upset 54% of the time.