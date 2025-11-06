For the second consecutive week, six ranked teams were defeated in Week 10 of the 2025 college football season. But unlike the previous week, when four of those squads dropped out of the AP top 25, just one - Houston - fell off the list.

The Cougars, who had just entered the rankings for the first time this year at No. 22, suffered a 45-35 loss to West Virginia at home. Taking Houston's place in the top 25 is Washington, which enters at No. 24.

Only 18 of the top 25 teams are in action in Week 11, with two of those schools (No. 20 USC and No. 22 Memphis) playing on Friday. There are a pair of games between ranked programs on Saturday, with No. 8 BYU taking on No. 9 Texas Tech at noon ET and No. 3 Texas A&M battling No. 19 Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Texas Tech is a 10.5-point favorite against BYU at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total is set at 52.5. Meanwhile, Missouri is a 6.5-point underdog versus Texas A&M with the total set at 47.5.

Week 11 began Tuesday with a pair of games and two more took place on Wednesday. But there still are plenty of possibilities for parlays, as 48 additional contests take place this weekend, including two on Thursday. SportsLine has revealed its top three-leg parlays, with one involving favorites and another consisting of underdogs.

SportsLine's top three-leg favorites parlay would bring a return of +350, while the parlay involving three underdogs offers a +1491 return.

Money line favorites parlay for Week 11

Tulane vs. Memphis

Memphis aims for its third consecutive victory when it hosts Tulane on Friday night in an American Athletic Conference matchup. The Tigers (8-1, 4-1) climbed three spots in the AP top 25 rankings to No. 22 after cruising to a 38-14 triumph at Rice last week. Frank Peasant doubled his season total by recording three of the five rushing touchdowns by Memphis, which is tied with Navy and North Texas for first in the nation with 30 scoring runs.

The Tigers have scored at least 20 points in 49 straight contests - the longest active such streak in the country, which began in November 2021 with a 33-28 triumph over Tulane. The Green Wave (6-2, 3-1) had their second three-game winning streak of the year snapped in Week 10 as they were trounced 48-26 at UTSA. Jake Retzlaff, who threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the loss, is one of six FBS quarterbacks with over 1,500 yards passing (1,622) and 500 rushing (513) this season.

Memphis improved to 25-15-1 in the all-time series with its 34-14 victory at Tulane last year. Greg Desrosiers Jr., who is one of four Tigers with six or more rushing TDs (seven) in 2025, ran for a score and hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in that triumph. The SportsLine Projection Model sees another win for Memphis, which wins in 69% of its simulations.

Jacksonville State looks to remain perfect in Conference USA action as it visits the Sun Bowl on Saturday to take on UTEP. The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-0) trailed three times at Middle Tennessee last week before Cam Cook's 3-yard touchdown run with 4:29 remaining in the fourth quarter put them ahead to stay. Cook, who reached triple digits for the sixth time this year with 105 yards on the ground, is the nation's leading rusher with 1,052 yards.

Cook hopes to extend his streak of TD runs to six games in the matchup against UTEP (2-6, 1-3), which is coming off its fifth loss in six contests - a 33-20 setback at Kennesaw State last week. Sklyer Locklear threw a pair of scoring passes for the second straight outing and also led the Miners in rushing with 77 yards on 23 attempts. The Owls were just 3-for-15 on third down against UTEP, which ranks third in the country and first in the conference in third-down defense as its opponents are converting at just a 24.6% rate.

The only previous meeting between Jacksonville State and UTEP took place in 2023, when the Gamecocks posted a 17-14 victory at home. Sportsline's projection model sees the the Gamecocks recording their fifth straight overall triumph Saturday, as its simulations have Jacksonville State winning 79% of the time.

Two Mountain West teams aiming to avoid a three-game losing streak collide as UNLV visits Colorado State for the first time in six years. UNLV (6-2, 2-2) began the season with six consecutive victories for the first time since 1974 before losing a pair of high-scoring affairs against Boise State and New Mexico. Including their 51-48 triumph over Air Force on Oct. 11, the Rebels have allowed an average of 48 points in their last three outings after yielding 26 per game over their first five contests.

Colorado State (2-6, 1-3), which ended a three-game slide with a 49-21 rout of Fresno State on Oct. 10, is in danger of enduring another as it followed that triumph with losses to Hawaii and Wyoming. The Rams' 28-0 setback against the Cowboys last time out was their first under defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, who was named interim coach after Jay Norvell was fired following the 31-19 loss to the Rainbow Warriors.

UNLV has gone 9-2 on the road since the start of the 2024 season, tying Boise State for the most away wins in FBS during that span. However, Colorado State has won seven of its last eight Mountain West contests at home. According to SportsLine's proven model, the Rebels' success away from home will continue Saturday as they win in 75% of its simulations.

Money line underdog parlay for Week 11

The top two teams in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference square off Saturday as Arkansas State hosts Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles (6-2, 4-0) sit atop the standings as they improved to 4-0 in conference play last time out with their fourth overall victory, a 49-21 triumph over UL Monroe. Braylon Braxton set a season high with four touchdown passes, marking the seventh time this season he made multiple scoring throws.

Arkansas State (5-4, 4-1), which is second in the division, also enters with four-game overall and conference winning streaks after having posted a 23-10 victory at Troy last week. Jaylen Raynor, who is third in the nation with 222 completions this year, was 22-of-29 for 247 yards and a pair of TDs for the Red Wolves. Corey Rucker made four catches for 64 yards to increase his school-record total to 3,570 yards and needs 122 to break the Sun Belt career record held by Sam Pinckney (2018-23).

Southern Miss is looking to improve to 5-0 in conference play for the first time since 2003. The Golden Eagles are 10-4 in the all-time series, but the Red Wolves won the last two meetings, scoring 44 points in each victory. Raynor threw three TD passes in both of Arkansas State's wins, and SportsLine's model sees him leading the Red Wolves to another triumph Saturday as its simulations have them winning 62% of the time.

Louisiana Tech (5-3, 3-2) and Delaware (4-4, 2-3) are meeting for just the second time in their history and first since the Fightin' Blue Hens joined Conference USA. Louisiana Tech avoided a three-game losing streak last week as it racked up 646 total yards, including 425 on the ground, en route to a 55-14 destruction of Sam Houston. Clay Thevenin rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries, while Omiri Wiggins ran 14 times for 136 yards and a score.

Delaware is coming off its third loss in four games, a 59-30 setback at Liberty. Nick Minicucci was productive in the defeat, throwing for 344 yards and a pair of TDs while adding his team-leading eighth rushing touchdown. It was the fourth 300-yard performance of the season by the junior quarterback, who is ninth in the nation with 2,414 passing yards and sixth with an average of 301.8 per game.

The only previous matchup between the Bulldogs and Fightin' Blue Hens took place in 1982, when Delaware posted a 17-0 victory in the Division I-AA semifinals. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the the Fightin' Blue Hens will prevail again as they win in 55% of its simulations.

Louisiana looks to record consecutive wins for the first time this season when it hosts Texas State in the final matchup between the teams as members of the Sun Belt Conference's West Division, as the Bobcats are moving to the Pac-12 next year. The Ragin' Cajuns (3-6, 2-3) ended a three-game losing streak last time out with a 31-22 triumph at South Alabama in which quarterback Lunch Winfield threw a pair of touchdown passes to Shelton Sampson Jr. and also ran for a score.

Texas State (3-5, 0-4) is hoping to end a slide that reached four games with last week's 52-20 setback against James Madison. Despite being outgained 511-353 in total yards and 247-122 on the ground in that loss, the Bobcats possess one of the top offensive attacks in the nation as they rank 15th in total offense (470.9 yards) and 14th in rushing (217.1). Redshirt freshman quarterback Brad Jackson shares the team lead with nine touchdown runs and has recorded at least one in each of his last seven games.

The all-time series between Louisiana and Texas State began in 2013 and has had an installment every year since, with Louisiana winning all 12 meetings. SportsLine's model feels the Ragin' Cajuns' record will remain unblemished as its simulations have them winning 55% of the time.