An interesting trend is in effect as, for the third consecutive week, six ranked teams were beaten in Week 11 of the 2025 college football season. Three of those clubs fell in the rankings, and the others dropped out of the AP top 25.

Memphis (22) and Washington (24) no longer are in the top 25 after losing to unranked opponents. Meanwhile, then-No. 19 Missouri found itself on the outside looking in after being defeated by a ranked team for the third time in four games as it was trounced 38-17 at home by No. 3 Texas A&M.

Pittsburgh, James Madison and South Florida all entered the top 25 -- respectively grabbing the bottom three positions -- and among the 24 ranked teams in action in Week 12, with the only club idle being No. 13 Vanderbilt. There are three games between ranked schools on Saturday as No. 9 Notre Dame visits No. 23 Pittsburgh at noon ET, No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 11 Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 5 Georgia welcomes No. 10 Texas to Athens at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame is an 11.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total is set at 55.5, and Oklahoma is a 5.5-point underdog versus Alabama with a set total of 46.5. Meanwhile, Georgia is a 5.5-point favorite against Texas with the total set at 48.5.

Week 12 began Tuesday with a pair of games, and three more took place on Wednesday. But there's still a plethora of possibilities for parlays, as 54 additional contests take place this weekend, including one on Thursday. SportsLine has revealed its top three-leg parlays, with one involving favorites and another consisting of underdogs.

SportsLine's top three-leg favorites parlay would bring a return of +306, while the parlay involving three underdogs offers a +1101 return.

Money line favorites parlay for Week 12

Liberty (4-5, 3-2 C-USA) will be attempting to get back on track as it dropped a 21-17 decision to Missouri State last week to halt its three-game winning streak. The Flames were ahead 10-0 at halftime and squandered a pair of fourth-quarter leads in that setback, allowing the Bears to score the decisive touchdown with 27 seconds remaining. The loss dampened a strong effort by running back Evan Dickens, who rushed a season-high 28 times for 127 yards and a touchdown.

It was the third 100-yard performance this season and second in a row by Dickens, who ran for a career-best 217 yards and four TDs in Liberty's 59-30 triumph over Delaware a week earlier. The sophomore is 18th in the nation with an average of 92.3 rushing yards per game. FIU (4-5, 3-2) lost four of its previous five contests before cruising past Middle Tennessee 56-30 last week as quarterback Joe Pesansky threw for four touchdowns and ran for another.

These teams have met only three previous times, with the Flames winning all three. Last season, Liberty let a 14-point lead evaporate over the final 6.5 minutes of the fourth quarter before coming away with a 31-24 overtime victory. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Flames remaining undefeated in the all-time series as they win in 71% of its simulations.

No. 12 BYU (8-1, 5-1) looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a 29-7 setback at then-No. 9 Texas Tech, in this Big 12 showdown with TCU. The defeat ended a 10-game overall winning streak dating back to last year for the Cougars, who have won five straight and nine of their last 10 at home. Despite the loss, there were a few bright spots for BYU as quarterback Bear Bachmeier extended his streak to seven straight games with a touchdown pass and the Cougars registered four sacks, giving them 10 over their last three contests after failing to record one over their previous two outings.

TCU (6-3, 3-3) also is coming off a loss as it dropped a 20-17 decision to Iowa State after having owned an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. Josh Hoover now ranks 10th in the nation and second in the Big 12 with 2,690 passing yards after posting his fourth 300-yard performance of the season with 319 against the Cyclones. The junior also threw his 23rd touchdown pass of the year and trails Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza by three for most in the country. Jordan Dwyer (108) and Eric McAlister (107) both finished in triple digits in receiving yards for the Horned Frogs, with the latter registering his fourth 100-yard effort of the year to enter this week ninth in the nation with 834 yards.

TCU is 7-5 in the all-time series and has won each of the last five meetings, including a 44-11 rout in 2023 in which Hoover threw for 439 yards and four TDs. However, BYU is 3-2 against the Horned Frogs in Provo, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance believes the Cougars' overall success at home of late will continue as they end their overall slide in the series.

Fresno State (6-3, 3-2) is hoping to begin its second winning streak of the year when it hosts Wyoming (4-5, 2-3) in this Mountain West matchup. The Bulldogs, who won five straight after dropping their season opener, avoided a third consecutive defeat by rolling past Boise State 30-7 last time out. Fresno State limited a Broncos offense that was averaging 457.2 yards per game to just 193 and scored 24 unanswered points after Boise State tied the contest at 7-7 with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.

Wyoming is coming off its second loss in three games, a 24-7 setback at San Diego State. Sophomore quarterback Landon Sims threw a touchdown pass to Sam Scott early in the first quarter to open the scoring and gained 52 of the Cowboys' 89 yards on the ground. Wideout Michael Fitzgerald led the team with 46 receiving yards but had his streak of three consecutive games with a touchdown catch halted.

The Bulldogs are 9-6 all-time against the Cowboys and won four straight meetings before dropping a 24-19 decision in their most recent matchup in 2023. SportsLine's proven model sees the Bulldogs making it five of six as they win in 66% of its simulations, and Severance agrees since Fresno State allowed a total of 10 points during its four-game winning streak against Wyoming.

Money line underdog parlay for Week 12

This Sun Belt Conference showdown features teams heading in opposite directions as red-hot Southern Miss (7-2, 5-0) hosts slumping Texas State (3-6, 0-5). The Golden Eagles defeated Arkansas State 27-21 last week to remain perfect in conference play and extend their overall winning streak to five games. Landry Lyddy threw for one touchdown and ran for another while Elijah Metcalf hauled in five passes for a career-high 143 yards and a score.

Texas State's second-half rally against Louisiana last week fell just short as it dropped a 42-39 decision for its fifth consecutive loss -- all during conference play. The Bobcats have allowed at least 31 points in every game during their slide and 40 or more in each of their last four contests. Brad Jackson threw for 360 yards and three TDs against the Ragin' Cajuns while Beau Sparks, who is fourth in the nation with 927 receiving yards, made 10 catches for a career-best 186 yards and a score.

Sparks also had a 49-yard touchdown run for Texas State, which has posted 50-36 and 58-3 victories in its last two meetings with Southern Miss. Jackson threw for one TD and ran for another in last year's 55-point triumph, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Bobcats will end their losing streak and prevail again as they win in 68% of its simulations.

Memphis vs. East Carolina

Memphis (8-2, 4-2) attempts to pick itself up a week after falling out of the AP top 25 when it visits East Carolina (6-3, 4-1) in an American Athletic Conference clash. The Tigers were the No. 22 team in the country before suffering a 38-32 loss to Tulane last Friday in which they trailed by 21 points after three quarters. With the late comeback attempt, Memphis extended its streak of consecutive games with at least 20 points scored to 50 -- the longest current run in the nation.

East Carolina is riding a winning streak that reached three games with last week's 48-22 triumph over Charlotte. Katin Houser threw a pair of touchdown passes and also ran for two scores for the Pirates, who have scored more than 40 points in each victory during their surge. Houser racked up 224 passing yards against the 49ers and is among the country's top passers as he ranks 14th with an average of 274.3 yards per game.

The Pirates lead the all-time series 17-8 and have won nine of the last 11 meetings, including a 47-45 triumph in 2022 that required four overtimes. However, SportsLine's proven model believes the Tigers will come out on top in this matchup as its simulations have them winning 61% of the time.

Boise State vs. San Diego State

First place in the Mountain West will be up for grabs when San Diego State (7-2, 4-1) hosts Boise State (6-3, 4-1). Both teams are coming off surprising setbacks as the Aztecs were trounced 38-6 at Hawaii last week, ending their six-game winning streak, and the Broncos had their 14-game winning streak in conference play halted when they were trampled by Fresno State 30-7 a week earlier. With its poor performance against the Rainbow Warriors, San Diego State dropped from second to fourth in the nation in scoring defense (13.1 points allowed) and from sixth to 13th in passing defense (168.7 yards allowed).

After losing their final three home games in 2024, the Aztecs have gone 4-0 at Snapdragon Stadium this season, outscoring their opponents 145-31 in the process. They'll now host a Boise State team that is expected to have redshirt freshman Max Cutforth make his first career start in place of Maddux Madsen, who suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of the team's loss to Fresno State. Cutforth threw a touchdown pass to Chase Penry in the second quarter to knot the contest at 7-7 before the Bulldogs scored 23 unanswered points to hand the Broncos their second-worst home loss since 2000.

Boise State is 6-4 all-time against San Diego State and demolished the Aztecs 56-24 last season for its third consecutive win in the series as wideout Latrell Caples hauled in three of Madsen's four TD passes. The Broncos have scored at least 31 points in each of their six triumphs, averaging 41 in those contests, and SportsLine's model feels they'll extend their winning streak but fall just short of the 31-point mark. The model says Boise State wins in 66% of the simulations but is predicting a 30-23 victory.