For the third straight week to start the 2025 college football season, at least four ranked teams were defeated in Week 3. Five such clubs suffered losses last weekend, with three dropping out of the top 25 and Notre Dame plummeting from No. 8 to No. 24 with its 41-40 setback against then-No. 16 Texas A&M. Meanwhile, No. 15 Tennessee maintained its position despite its 44-41 overtime loss to then-No. 6 Georgia.

Week 4 kicks off with one game on Thursday and features a pair the following day before three contests between ranked opponents highlight Saturday's busy schedule. Those matchups have No. 16 Utah hosting No. 17 Texas Tech at noon ET, No. 22 Auburn visiting No. 11 Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 9 Illinois taking on No. 19 Indiana in Bloomington at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Utah is a 2.5-point favorite against Texas Tech at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total is set at 57.5. Auburn is a 6.5-point underdog versus Oklahoma and the total is 47.5, and Indiana is favored by 5.5 points over Illinois with an Over/Under of 52.5.

There is no shortage of possibilities for parlays in Week 4, as more than 60 games take place this weekend. SportsLine has revealed its top three-leg parlays, with one involving favorites and another consisting of underdogs.

SportsLine's top three-leg favorites parlay would bring a return of +346, while the parlay involving three underdogs offers a +2956 return.

Money line favorites parlay for Week 3

North Texas money line vs. Army

The Mean Green improved to 3-0 for just the eighth time in program history and first since 2018 with their 59-10 rout of Washington State last Saturday. North Texas has outscored its opponents by an average of 26 points this season and ranks 11th in the nation in scoring offense (47.7 points per game).

Army (1-1) was idle last week after splitting its first two games of the season. The Black Knights opened the campaign with a double-overtime loss to Tarleton State but bounced back to edge Kansas State 24-21 for their first true road victory against a power conference opponent since they won 21-13 at Wake Forest in 2016.

North Texas fell to 2-6 in the all-time series with last season's 14-3 home loss to Army. The Mean Green haven't visited West Point since 2016, when they registered a 35-18 victory. SportsLine expert Bob Konarski sees them leaving with another win on Saturday, believing quarterback Drew Mestemaker (nine touchdown passes, zero interceptions) and the ground attack should do enough to get the job done.

Duke money line vs. NC State

The Blue Devils (1-2) opened the season with a dominant victory against Elon but lost their next two contests to then-No. 11 Illinois and Tulane. Despite the setbacks, Darian Mensah has thrown for more than 300 yards in every game thus far and is ranked third in the country with an average of 345.3 per contest.

NC State is off to a 3-0 start following its 34-24 triumph over Wake Forest last week in its first ACC game of the campaign. CJ Bailey threw three touchdown passes in the win while Hollywood Smothers gained 164 yards on the ground. The sophomore is averaging 126.7 yards per game to rank seventh nationally in rushing.

Duke has won four of its last five meetings with the Wolfpack and owns a 43-37-5 advantage in the all-time series. The Blue Devils are aiming for their first three-game winning streak against NC State since 1983-85, and SportsLine expert Jake Fetner believes it will happen. Fetner thinks winning the turnover battle will be the key, as Duke committed one and forced three per home game last season while the Wolfpack averaged two per road contest.

Louisiana Tech money line vs. Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech (2-1) bounced back from a loss to No. 3 LSU by trouncing New Mexico State 49-14 last weekend. The Bulldogs, who are looking to win their first three home games of a season for the first time since 2019, racked up 575 total yards on offense - including 354 on the ground.

The Golden Eagles (2-1) opened the campaign with a 17-point loss to Mississippi State but followed with triumphs over Jackson State and Appalachian State, scoring 38 points in each win. Braylon Braxton has thrown seven touchdown passes thus far, becoming the first NC State QB to do so over the first three games of a season since Jack Abraham registered 10 in 2018.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles last met in 2021, when Southern Miss posted a 35-19 road victory to improve to 36-17 in series history. Louisiana Tech won the previous two meetings, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance thinks it will make it three out of four on Saturday. Severance doesn't see the Golden Eagles, who are allowing an average of 157.3 rushing yards this year, stopping a Bulldogs team that tore it up on the ground last week and has outscored its opponents 73-14 at home in 2025.

Money line underdog parlay for Week 3

Memphis money line vs. Arkansas

The Tigers have gotten off to a 3-0 start, outscoring their opponents 111-33 in the process. Last week's 28-7 triumph over Troy marked the 43rd consecutive time Memphis has recorded at least 20 points, which is the longest active streak of its kind in the nation.

Arkansas (2-1) began the season with back-to-back routs of Alabama A&M and Arkansas State in which it scored 108 points while allowing only 21. However, the Razorbacks lost a 41-35 shootout with then-No. 17 Ole Miss last week in their first SEC game of the year.

Memphis won the first three meetings between the teams, but Arkansas took the last two, including a 23-9 road victory in their most recent showdown in 1998. The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning slightly toward the Tigers, as they win in 51% of its simulations, while Severance sees them covering and feels they're more than capable of winning the game outright.

SMU money line vs. TCU

The Mustangs (2-1) rebounded from double-overtime loss to Baylor with a 28-10 victory against Missouri State last week. T.J. Harden rushed for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the triumph, giving him 211 yards and five scores over his last two contests.

TCU (2-0) has kicked off the season with convincing wins over North Carolina and Abilene Christian, scoring a total of 100 points in the process. Josh Hoover has thrown for six TDs this year and 48 in 21 career starts for the Horned Frogs.

The Battle for the Iron Skillet, which is the rivalry game involving a pair of FBS schools from Texas, has seen TCU post a 53-43-7 record. However, SMU has won three of the last four meetings, including a 66-42 triumph last season in the highest-scoring contest in series history. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Mustangs continuing their recent success against the Horned Frogs, as it has them winning in 57% of its simulations.

North Carolina money line vs. UCF

Bill Belichick's tenure at North Carolina got off to a rough start as the Tar Heels (2-1) opened the season with a 48-14 loss to TCU. The legendary head coach appears to have righted the ship, however, as his squad bounced back with a pair of victories in which it outscored Charlotte and Richmond by a combined score of 61-9.

North Carolina now faces a UCF team (2-0) that is coming off a dominant win of its own, a 68-7 rout of North Carolina A&T on Sept. 6. Jaden Nixon (156), who also returned the game-opening kickoff 96 yards for a score, and Jacurri Brown (106) both rushed for more than 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Tayven Jackson ran for two TDs of his own.

The Tar Heels are seeking their first win over a Big 12 school since Oct. 5, 2002, when they posted a 38-35 victory at Arizona State. Meanwhile, UCF is looking to get off to a 3-0 start for the second consecutive season. The teams are meeting for the first time, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees North Carolina winning in 52% of its simulations.