Week 6 of the 2025 college football season features 15 games involving ranked teams, including a pair that pit them against each other. Six of the 20 ranked clubs in action last week lost, with three top-five squads falling to lower-ranked opponents and two teams being defeated by unranked schools.

Third-ranked Penn State dropped to No. 7 after losing to then-No. 6 Oregon, No. 4 LSU is now No. 13 following its setback against then-No. 13 Ole Miss, and fifth-ranked Georgia slipped to No. 12 with its loss to then-No. 17 Alabama. USC (loss to then-No. 23 Illinois) and TCU (loss to unranked Arizona State), who were respectively ranked 21st and 24th, fell out of the top 25.

This week begins with one game on Thursday and includes five the following day. Saturday's slate includes an SEC showdown between No. 10 Alabama and No. 16 Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa and an ACC matchup that pits third-ranked Miami against No. 18 Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

Bet our college football parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets. Click here:

Alabama is a 10.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total is set at 55.5. Meanwhile, Florida State is a 4.5-point underdog versus Miami, and the total is set at 53.5.

There is no shortage of possibilities for parlays in Week 6, as more than 50 games take place this weekend. SportsLine has revealed its top three-leg parlays, with one involving favorites and another consisting of underdogs.

SportsLine's top three-leg favorites parlay would bring a return of +283, while the parlay involving three underdogs offers a +1163 return.

Bet college football at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boost tokens. Click here to get started:

Money line favorites parlay for Week 6

No. 24 Virginia is coming off a 46-38 double-overtime victory against then-No. 8 Florida State that earned the program a spot in the top 25 for the first time since December 2019. The Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 ACC) have scored more than 45 points in each contest during their current three-game winning streak and have produced 228 points this season, the second-highest total through five games in program history.

Louisville (4-0, 1-0) enters with a seven-game winning streak following its 34-27 triumph over Pittsburgh in its first ACC game of the year. The Cardinals, who trailed 17-0 after one quarter in that contest, are seeking their second 5-0 start in three years under head coach Jeff Brohm.

With its 24-20 win at Virginia last season, Louisville improved to 8-5 in the all-time series. The Cardinals have won each of the last three overall meetings and are 5-1 against the Cavaliers at home. SportsLine's Inside the Lines team's projection model sees Louisville's winning streak in the series continuing, as the team defeats Virginia in 74% of its simulations. Meanwhile, SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel (+484 on his last 19 college football against-the-spread picks) likes the Cardinals to cover the spread, believing this is the ultimate letdown spot for the Cavaliers.

Troy (2-2) began the season with a victory against Nicholls but lost its next two contests before rallying to defeat Buffalo 21-17 last time out to even its record. The Trojans trailed 17-0 in the fourth quarter but scored three touchdowns in the final 10:23, including one on a 20-yard run by Tae Meadows with 45 seconds remaining.

The Trojans will be playing their first Sun Belt game of the year when they host South Alabama (1-4, 0-1), which is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The Jaguars' defense has been porous, allowing 31 or more points in each contest during the slide. Kentrell Bullock recorded his conference-high fifth rushing touchdown in South Alabama's 36-22 loss at North Texas last weekend, giving him at least one in four of the team's five games.

Troy is 9-4 all-time against South Alabama, which ended the Trojans' six-game winning streak in the series with a 25-9 triumph at home last season. Head coach Gerad Parker's squad has won three straight at home in "The Battle for the Belt," and SportsLine's Matt Severance believes the streak will be extended as Troy is coming off a bye week to face a Jaguars team that has allowed an average of 31.8 points this season. Fellow expert Jeff Hochman likes the Trojans to cover the spread, believing their defense and desire for revenge will help get the job done.

The Rebels and Cowboys begin Mountain West play when they meet at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. UNLV, which has started 4-0 for the second consecutive season and is looking to win its first five games for the first time since 1974, is coming off a 41-38 triumph over Miami (OH) in its last contest two weeks ago.

Wyoming (2-2) kicked off the season with a pair of victories in which it allowed a total of seven points but yielded 68 in back-to-back losses to then-No. 20 Utah and Colorado. The Cowboys, who can match last year's win total with a triumph, are the only FBS team that is scoring (16.8) and allowing (18.8) an average of fewer than 19 points this season.

UNLV cruised to a 34-14 victory in the last meeting between the teams after Wyoming won five of the previous six matchups. The Cowboys are 14-12 in the all-time series, but SportsLine experts Micah Roberts and Jake Fetner both feel that the Rebels will come away with the win Saturday. Roberts thinks UNLV's ground attack will lead the team to victory, while Fetner doesn't like the fact that Wyoming is 4-10 in its last 14 games against FBS opponents.

Money line underdog parlay for Week 6

Both teams are unbeaten in Conference USA play thus far, with Western Kentucky (4-1) edging Missouri State 27-22 last time out to improve to 2-0 and Delaware (3-1) routing Florida International 38-16 in its lone conference game. A transfer from Austin Peay, running back La'Vell Wright has rushed for a pair of touchdowns in each of his last two outings and already has matched the career high of five he set with the Governors last season.

Delaware was held to just seven points in its lone loss of the year but has scored at least 35 in each of its victories. Quarterback Nick Minicucci has thrown three touchdown passes in two of his four games this season, including the win against the Panthers, and leads the Blue Hens with four rushing scores.

The meeting between the clubs on Friday is the first since 1982 and third overall, with Delaware having won the first two by a combined score of 69-14. However, the Inside the Lines team's proven model sees Western Kentucky getting into the win column, as the Hilltoppers emerge victorious in 67% of its simulations.

With the exception of their 36-13 loss to Washington State, the Aztecs (3-1) have been stellar defensively this season. San Diego State has given up a total of three points in its three victories, posting shutouts against both Stony Brook and California, and has scored 82 in those contests.

Colorado State (1-3), hasn't been as stout, but it has held opponents to 20 points or fewer in three of its four games. The Rams have struggled on the other side of the football, however, as their average of 15.3 points is the sixth-worst in FBS and second-lowest in the Mountain West.

Friday's matchup is the first conference game of the season for the Aztecs and Rams, both of whom are joining the Pac-12 next year. San Diego State has won seven of the last nine meetings between the schools, but the ITL team's model is leaning toward Colorado State posting its first road win in the series since a 63-31 rout in 2016, as the Rams win in 53% of simulations.

No. 14 Iowa State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) is looking to make school history when it visits Cincinnati for a conference clash on Saturday. The Cyclones are looking to win their first six games and first three during conference play in back-to-back seasons for the first time. Iowa State has won nine of its last 10 true road games dating back to the 2023 campaign.

Cincinnati (3-1, 1-0) is on a winning streak of its own as it has followed a season-opening loss to Nebraska with triumph over Bowling Green, Northwestern State and Kansas. The Bearcats scored a total of 141 points in the victories, with quarterback Brendan Sorsby accounting for 12 touchdowns (10 passing, two rushing) without committing a turnover during the run.

The Cyclones won both of the previous games in the all-time series, posting a 30-10 road victory in 2023 and a 34-17 triumph at home last year. The ITL team's model likes Iowa State to remain unbeaten against Cincinnati, as the Cyclones win in 71% of its simulations.